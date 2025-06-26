KALW Almanac - Thursday June 26, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 26th of June of 2025,

June 26 is the 177th day of the year

188 days remain until the end of the year.

88 days until autumn begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:49:44 am

and sunset will be at 8:36:03 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:12:53 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.1°F.

The first low tide was at 6:19 am at -1.62 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:30 pm at 5.08 feet

The next low tide at 6:02 pm. at 3.07 feet

and The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 11:49 pm at 6.75 feet

The Moon is currently 1.8% visible

It was a New Moon yesterday

It's now a Waxing Crescent

We'll have the First Quarter Moon in 6 days Wednesday the 2nd of July of 2025 at 12:30 pm

Today is....

Beautician's Day

Forgiveness Day

National Barcode Day

National Bomb Pop Day

National Canoe Day (Canada)

National Chocolate Pudding Day

National Coconut Day

National Handshake Day

Tropical Cocktails Day

Today is also.....

Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Somaliland from United Kingdom in 1960. (Somaliland)

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

World Refrigeration Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share birthday cake with....

1819 – Abner Doubleday, American general (died 1893)

1892 – Pearl S. Buck, American novelist, essayist, short story writer Nobel Prize laureate (died 1973)

1903 – Big Bill Broonzy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (died 1958)

1904 – Peter Lorre, Slovak-American actor and singer (died 1964)

1908 – Salvador Allende, Chilean physician and politician, 29th President of Chile (died 1973)

1909 – Colonel Tom Parker, Dutch-American talent manager (died 1997)

1915 – Charlotte Zolotow, American author and poet (died 2013)

1916 – Virginia Satir, American psychotherapist and author (died 1988)

1926 – Kenny Baker, American fiddler (died 2011)

1929 – Milton Glaser, American illustrator and graphic designer (died 2020)

1931 – Colin Wilson, English philosopher and author (died 2013)

1933 – Claudio Abbado, Italian conductor (died 2014)

1937 – Reggie Workman, American bassist and composer

1942 – Gilberto Gil, Brazilian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and politician, Brazilian Minister of Culture

1955 – Mick Jones, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1956 – Chris Isaak, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1970 – Sean Hayes, American actor

1974 – Derek Jeter, American baseball player

1993 – Ariana Grande, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actress

2002 – Chandler Smith, American race car driver

....and on this day in history.....

1843 – Treaty of Nanking comes into effect, Hong Kong Island is ceded to the British "in perpetuity".

1948 – Shirley Jackson's short story The Lottery is published in The New Yorker magazine.

1963 – Cold War: U.S. President John F. Kennedy gave his "Ich bin ein Berliner" speech, underlining the support of the United States for democratic West Germany shortly after Soviet-supported East Germany erected the Berlin Wall.

1974 – The Universal Product Code is scanned for the first time to sell a package of Wrigley's chewing gum at the Marsh Supermarket in Troy, Ohio.

1975 – Two FBI agents and a member of the American Indian Movement are killed in a shootout on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota; Leonard Peltier is later convicted of the murders in a controversial trial.

1977 – Elvis Presley held his final concert in Indianapolis, Indiana at Market Square Arena.

1997 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules that the Communications Decency Act violates the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1997 – J. K. Rowling publishes the first of her Harry Potter novel series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in United Kingdom.

2000 – The Human Genome Project announces the completion of a "rough draft" sequence.

2003 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Lawrence v. Texas that sex-based sodomy laws are unconstitutional.

2013 – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 5–4, that Section 3 of the Defense of Marriage Act is unconstitutional and in violation of the Fifth Amendment to the United States Constitution.

2015 – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 5–4, that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marriage under the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

2024 – Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, returns to Australia after pleading guilty to one charge of espionage in a Saipan court and subsequently being released by the United States Department of Justice.