Almanac - Thursday April 3, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 3rd of April of 2025,

April 3 is the 93rd day of the year

272 days remain until the end of the year.

78 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:51:01 am

and sunset will be at 7:35:48 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 44 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:13:24 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 56.5°F.

The first high tide will be at 2:28 am at 6.15 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:53 am at -0.61 feet

The next high tide at 5:20 pm at 4.33 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:41 pm at 3.19 feet

The Moon is currently 32.6% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Friday the 4th of April of 2025 at 7:15 pm

Today is….

American Circus Day

Armenian Appreciation Day

Find a Rainbow Day

Fish Fingers and Custard Day

Good People Day

National Burrito Day

National Chocolate Mousse Day

National Don't Go to Work Unless It's Fun Day

National Film Score Day

Pony Express Day

Tweed Day

Weed Out Hate: Sow The Seeds of Greatness Day

World Party Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1885 – Bud Fisher, American cartoonist (d. 1954)

1886 – Dooley Wilson, American actor and singer (d. 1953)

1895 – Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Italian-American composer and educator (d. 1968)

1895 – Zez Confrey, American pianist and composer (d. 1971)

1916 – Herb Caen, American journalist and author (d. 1997)

1922 – Doris Day, American singer and actress (d. 2019)

1924 – Marlon Brando, American actor and director (d. 2004)

1926 – Gus Grissom, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut (d. 1967)

1930 – Helmut Kohl, German politician, Chancellor of Germany (d. 2017)

1934 – Jane Goodall, English primatologist and anthropologist

1935 – Harold Kushner, American rabbi and author (d. 2023)

1942 – Wayne Newton, American singer

1943 – Richard Manuel, Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1986)

1944 – Tony Orlando, American singer

1948 – Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Mexican economist and politician, 53rd President of Mexico

1949 – Richard Thompson, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1951 – Mitch Woods, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1953 – Sandra Boynton, American author and illustrator

1958 – Alec Baldwin, American actor, comedian, producer and television host

1961 – Eddie Murphy, American actor and comedian

1971 – Picabo Street, American skier

1980 – Megan Rohrer, American pastor and transgender activist

1986 – Amanda Bynes, American actress

….and on this day in history….

1860 – The first successful United States Pony Express run from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California, begins.

1895 – The trial in the libel case brought by Oscar Wilde begins, eventually resulting in his imprisonment on charges of homosexuality.

1955 – The American Civil Liberties Union announces it will defend Allen Ginsberg's book Howl against obscenity charges.

1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech; he was assassinated the next day.

1973 – Martin Cooper of Motorola makes the first handheld mobile phone call to Joel S. Engel of Bell Labs.

1975 – Bobby Fischer refuses to play in a chess match against Anatoly Karpov, giving Karpov the title of World Champion by default.

1980 – US Congress restores a federal trust relationship with the 501 members of the Shivwits, Kanosh, Koosharem, and the Indian Peaks and Cedar City bands of the Paiute people of Utah.

1981 – The Osborne 1, the first successful portable computer, is unveiled at the West Coast Computer Faire in San Francisco.

2000 – United States v. Microsoft Corp.: Microsoft is ruled to have violated United States antitrust law by keeping "an oppressive thumb" on its competitors.

2007 – Conventional-Train World Speed Record: A French TGV train on the LGV Est high speed line sets an official new world speed record of 574.8 km/h (159.6 m/s, 357.2 mph).

2010 – Apple Inc. released the first generation iPad, a tablet computer.

2016 – The Panama Papers, a leak of legal documents, reveals information on 214,488 offshore companies.