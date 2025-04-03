Almanac - Thursday April 3, 2025
Today is Thursday, the 3rd of April of 2025,
April 3 is the 93rd day of the year
272 days remain until the end of the year.
78 days until summer begins
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:51:01 am
and sunset will be at 7:35:48 pm.
We will have 12 hours and 44 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:13:24 pm.
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 56.5°F.
The first high tide will be at 2:28 am at 6.15 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:53 am at -0.61 feet
The next high tide at 5:20 pm at 4.33 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:41 pm at 3.19 feet
The Moon is currently 32.6% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Friday the 4th of April of 2025 at 7:15 pm
Today is….
National Don't Go to Work Unless It's Fun Day
Weed Out Hate: Sow The Seeds of Greatness Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1885 – Bud Fisher, American cartoonist (d. 1954)
1886 – Dooley Wilson, American actor and singer (d. 1953)
1895 – Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, Italian-American composer and educator (d. 1968)
1895 – Zez Confrey, American pianist and composer (d. 1971)
1916 – Herb Caen, American journalist and author (d. 1997)
1922 – Doris Day, American singer and actress (d. 2019)
1924 – Marlon Brando, American actor and director (d. 2004)
1926 – Gus Grissom, American colonel, pilot, and astronaut (d. 1967)
1930 – Helmut Kohl, German politician, Chancellor of Germany (d. 2017)
1934 – Jane Goodall, English primatologist and anthropologist
1935 – Harold Kushner, American rabbi and author (d. 2023)
1942 – Wayne Newton, American singer
1943 – Richard Manuel, Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1986)
1944 – Tony Orlando, American singer
1948 – Carlos Salinas de Gortari, Mexican economist and politician, 53rd President of Mexico
1949 – Richard Thompson, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
1951 – Mitch Woods, American singer-songwriter and pianist
1953 – Sandra Boynton, American author and illustrator
1958 – Alec Baldwin, American actor, comedian, producer and television host
1961 – Eddie Murphy, American actor and comedian
1971 – Picabo Street, American skier
1980 – Megan Rohrer, American pastor and transgender activist
1986 – Amanda Bynes, American actress
….and on this day in history….
1860 – The first successful United States Pony Express run from St. Joseph, Missouri, to Sacramento, California, begins.
1895 – The trial in the libel case brought by Oscar Wilde begins, eventually resulting in his imprisonment on charges of homosexuality.
1955 – The American Civil Liberties Union announces it will defend Allen Ginsberg's book Howl against obscenity charges.
1968 – Martin Luther King Jr. delivers his "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech; he was assassinated the next day.
1973 – Martin Cooper of Motorola makes the first handheld mobile phone call to Joel S. Engel of Bell Labs.
1975 – Bobby Fischer refuses to play in a chess match against Anatoly Karpov, giving Karpov the title of World Champion by default.
1980 – US Congress restores a federal trust relationship with the 501 members of the Shivwits, Kanosh, Koosharem, and the Indian Peaks and Cedar City bands of the Paiute people of Utah.
1981 – The Osborne 1, the first successful portable computer, is unveiled at the West Coast Computer Faire in San Francisco.
2000 – United States v. Microsoft Corp.: Microsoft is ruled to have violated United States antitrust law by keeping "an oppressive thumb" on its competitors.
2007 – Conventional-Train World Speed Record: A French TGV train on the LGV Est high speed line sets an official new world speed record of 574.8 km/h (159.6 m/s, 357.2 mph).
2010 – Apple Inc. released the first generation iPad, a tablet computer.
2016 – The Panama Papers, a leak of legal documents, reveals information on 214,488 offshore companies.