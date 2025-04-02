Almanac - Wednesday April 2, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 2nd of April of 2025,

April 2 is the 92nd day of the year

273 days remain until the end of the year.

79 days until summer begins

sunrise at 6:52:30 am

and sunset will be at 7:34:54 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 42 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:13:42 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 56.5°F

The first high tide was early this morning at 1:38 am at 6.43 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:47 am at -0.84 feet

The next high tide at 3:55 pm at 4.42 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:27 pm at 2.84 feet

The Moon is currently 22.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday the 4th of April of 2025 at 7:15 pm

Today is….

Global Day of the Engineer

International Fact-Checking Day

National Day of Hope

National Ferret Day

National Love your Produce Manager Day

National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

Paraprofessional Appreciation Day

Reconciliation Day

Whole Grain Sampling Day

Today is also….

International Children's Book Day

Thai Heritage Conservation Day

Unity of Peoples of Russia and Belarus Day

World Autism Awareness Day

Malvinas Day in Argentina

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share your special day with….

747 – Charlemagne, Frankish king (d. 814)

1805 – Hans Christian Andersen, Danish novelist, short story writer, and poet (d. 1875)

1840 – Émile Zola, French novelist, playwright, journalist (d. 1902)

1875 – Walter Chrysler, American businessman, founded Chrysler (d. 1940)

1891 – Max Ernst, German painter, sculptor, and poet (d. 1976)

1902 – Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the seventh Lubavitcher Rebbe (d. 1994)

1908 – Buddy Ebsen, American actor and dancer (d. 2003)

1914 – Alec Guinness, English actor (d. 2000)

1920 – Jack Webb, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1982)

1928 – Serge Gainsbourg, French singer-songwriter, actor, and director (d. 1991)

1929 – Ed Dorn, American poet and educator (d. 1999)

1934 – Carl Kasell, American journalist and game show host (d. 2018)

1939 – Marvin Gaye, American singer-songwriter (d. 1984)

1941 – Dr. Demento, American radio host

1942 – Leon Russell, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2016)

1942 – Roshan Seth, Indian-English actor

1943 – Larry Coryell, American jazz guitarist (d. 2017)

1945 – Anne Waldman, American poet

1946 – Sue Townsend, English author and playwright (d. 2014)

1947 – Emmylou Harris, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Camille Paglia, American author and critic

1948 – Joan D. Vinge, American author

1953 – James Vance, American author and playwright (d. 2017)

1965 – Rodney King, American victim of police brutality (d. 2012)

1977 – Michael Fassbender, German-Irish actor and producer

….and on this day in history….

1800 – Ludwig van Beethoven leads the premiere of his First Symphony in Vienna.

1902 – "Electric Theatre", the first full-time movie theater in the United States, opens in Los Angeles.

1956 – As the World Turns and The Edge of Night premiere on CBS. The two soaps become the first daytime dramas to debut in the 30-minute format.

1972 – Actor Charlie Chaplin returns to the United States for the first time since being labeled a communist during the Red Scare in the early 1950s.

1973 – Launch of the LexisNexis computerized legal research service.

1991 – Rita Johnston becomes the first female Premier of a Canadian province when she succeeds William Vander Zalm (who had resigned) as Premier of British Columbia.