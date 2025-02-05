Almanac - Wednesday February 5, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 5th of February of 2025,

February 5 is the 36th day of the year

329 days remain until the end of the year

42 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:09:30 am

and sunset will be at 5:39:21 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 29 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:24:25 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 53.4°F.

The first high tide will be at 3:35 am at 6.25 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:59 am at 0.41 feet

The next high tide at 5:51 pm at 3.86 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:03 pm at 2.85 feet

The Moon is currently 52.3% visible

It’s the First Quarter moon

Next phase will be a Full Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the12th of February of 2025 at 5:53 am

On this day in black history….

Born on this day in 1934 – Hank Aaron, American baseball player (d. 2021)

In 1950 on this day, singer Natalie Cole was born.

On February 5, 1958, Clifton Wharton Sr. became the first African American to lead a U.S. mission in Europe. He was confirmed as the minister to Romania

In 1962 on this day, a suit seeking to bar Englewood, N.J., from maintaining “racial segregated” elementary schools was filed in U.S. District Court.

In 1990 on this day, Barack Obama became the first black man named president of the Harvard Law Review.

1994 – A longtime member of the Ku Klux Klan is convicted of the 1963 murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers

Today is….

California Western Monarch Day

Disaster Day

Move Hollywood and Broadway to Lebanon, Pennsylvania Day

National Chocolate Fondue Day

National Fart Day

National Girls and Women in Sports Day

National Shower with a Friend Day

National Signing Day

National Weatherperson's Day

World Nutella Day

World Read Aloud Day

Today is also….

Kashmir Solidarity Day (Pakistan)

Runeberg Day (Finland)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

976 – Sanjō, emperor of Japan (d. 1017)

1878 – André Citroën, French engineer and businessman, founded Citroën (d. 1935)

1900 – Adlai Stevenson II, American soldier, politician, and diplomat, 5th United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 1965)

1906 – John Carradine, American actor (d. 1988)

1911 – Jussi Björling, Swedish tenor (d. 1960)

1914 – William S. Burroughs, American novelist, short story writer, and essayist (d. 1997)

1919 – Red Buttons, American actor (d. 2006)

1919 – Andreas Papandreou, Greek economist and politician, Prime Minister of Greece (d. 1996)

1940 – H. R. Giger, Swiss painter, sculptor, and set designer (d. 2014)

1944 – Al Kooper, American singer-songwriter and producer

1962 – Jennifer Jason Leigh, American actress, screenwriter, producer and director

….also on this day in history….

1852 – The New Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, one of the largest and oldest museums in the world, opens to the public.

1901 – J. P. Morgan incorporates U.S. Steel in the state of New Jersey, although the company would not start doing business until February 25 and the assets of Andrew Carnegie's Carnegie Steel Company, Elbert H. Gary's Federal Steel Company, and William Henry Moore's National Steel Company were not acquired until April 1.

1907 – Belgian chemist Leo Baekeland announces the creation of Bakelite, the world's first synthetic plastic.

1917 – The current constitution of Mexico is adopted, establishing a federal republic with powers separated into independent executive, legislative, and judicial branches.

1917 – The Congress of the United States passes the Immigration Act of 1917 over President Woodrow Wilson's veto.

1919 – Charlie Chaplin, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, and D. W. Griffith launch United Artists.

1924 – The Royal Greenwich Observatory begins broadcasting the hourly time signals known as the Greenwich Time Signal.

1958 – A hydrogen bomb known as the Tybee Bomb is lost by the US Air Force off the coast of Savannah, Georgia, never to be recovered.

1962 – French President Charles de Gaulle calls for Algeria to be granted independence.

1988 – Manuel Noriega is indicted on drug smuggling and money laundering charges.

2020 – United States President Donald Trump is acquitted by the United States Senate in his first impeachment trial.