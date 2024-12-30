© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Monday December 30, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published December 30, 2024 at 5:26 AM PST
Bo Diddley The_Gazette_Mon__Feb_14__1966_
Montreal Concert Poster Archive
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Bo Diddley The_Gazette_Mon__Feb_14__1966_

Today is Monday, the 30th of December of 2024,

December 30 is the 365th day of the year

one day remains until the end of the year.

The sun rises at 7:25:02 am

and sunset will be at 5:01:14 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 36 minutes of sun.

(2 minutes more than Friday, and 3 more minutes since Winter Solstice)

The solar transit will be at 12:13:08 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.9°F.

The first low tide was at 3:35 am at 3.45 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:22 am at 6.49 feet

The next low tide at 4:42 pm at -0.95 feet

And The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:59 pm at 4.81 feet

The Moon is currently 0.4 % visible

It’s still a Waning Crescent

Aw, heck, let’s call it a New Moon Today.

It becomes 0% visible this afternoon at 2:27 pm

Today is….

Bacon Day

Falling Needles Family Fest Day

Festival of Enormous Changes at the Last Minute

National Bicarbonate of Soda Day

Today is also….

Day of the Declaration of Slovakia as an Independent Ecclesiastic Province (Slovakia)

Rizal Day (Philippines)

As it was on this day in1896 – Filipino patriot and reform advocate José Rizal is executed by a Spanish firing squad in Manila.

Today is the fifth day of Kwanzaa. Today’s principle is… Nia, Purpose.

Tonight is the 6th night of Hannukah

And it’s Day 6 of the Twelve Days of Christmas in which you are to give to your true love six geese a-laying, in addition to everything else…

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1865Rudyard Kipling, Indian-English author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)

1873Al Smith, American lawyer and politician, 42nd Governor of New York (d. 1944)

1910Paul Bowles, American composer and author (d. 1999)

1914Bert Parks, American actor, singer, television personality, and beauty pageant host (d. 1992)

1921Rashid Karami, Lebanese lawyer and politician, 32nd Prime Minister of Lebanon (d. 1987)

1925Ian MacNaughton, Scottish actor, producer, and director (d. 2002)

1927Jan Kubíček, Czech painter and sculptor (d. 2013)

1928Bo Diddley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1931Skeeter Davis, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004)

1934 – Del Shannon, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1990)

1934 – Russ Tamblyn, American actor

1935 – Sandy Koufax, American baseball player and sportscaster

1935 – Jack Riley, American actor (d. 2016)

1937 – John Hartford, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2001)

1937 – Noel Paul Stookey, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Felix Pappalardi, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (d. 1983)

1942 – Michael Nesmith, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2021)

1942 – Fred Ward, American actor (d. 2022)

1945Davy Jones, English singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2012)

1946 – Patti Smith, American singer-songwriter and poet

1947 – Jeff Lynne, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1953 – Meredith Vieira, American journalist and game show host

1956 – Suzy Bogguss, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – Tracey Ullman, English-American actress, singer, director, and screenwriter

1961Douglas Coupland, German-Canadian author and playwright

1961 – Sean Hannity, American radio and television host

1965Heidi Fleiss, American procurer

1975 – Tiger Woods, American golfer

1984 – LeBron James, American basketball player, producer and businessman

….and on this day in history….

1927 – The Ginza Line, the first subway line in Asia, opens in Tokyo, Japan.

1936 – The Flint sit-down strike hits General Motors.

1993 – Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Vatican City and also upgrades to full diplomatic relations with Ireland.

Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance