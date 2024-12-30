Almanac - Monday December 30, 2024

Today is Monday, the 30th of December of 2024,

December 30 is the 365th day of the year

one day remains until the end of the year.

The sun rises at 7:25:02 am

and sunset will be at 5:01:14 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 36 minutes of sun.

(2 minutes more than Friday, and 3 more minutes since Winter Solstice)

The solar transit will be at 12:13:08 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.9°F.

The first low tide was at 3:35 am at 3.45 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:22 am at 6.49 feet

The next low tide at 4:42 pm at -0.95 feet

And The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:59 pm at 4.81 feet

The Moon is currently 0.4 % visible

It’s still a Waning Crescent

Aw, heck, let’s call it a New Moon Today.

It becomes 0% visible this afternoon at 2:27 pm

Today is….

Bacon Day

Falling Needles Family Fest Day

Festival of Enormous Changes at the Last Minute

National Bicarbonate of Soda Day

Today is also….

Day of the Declaration of Slovakia as an Independent Ecclesiastic Province (Slovakia)

Rizal Day (Philippines)

As it was on this day in1896 – Filipino patriot and reform advocate José Rizal is executed by a Spanish firing squad in Manila.

Today is the fifth day of Kwanzaa. Today’s principle is… Nia, Purpose.

Tonight is the 6th night of Hannukah

And it’s Day 6 of the Twelve Days of Christmas in which you are to give to your true love six geese a-laying, in addition to everything else…

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1865 – Rudyard Kipling, Indian-English author and poet, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1936)

1873 – Al Smith, American lawyer and politician, 42nd Governor of New York (d. 1944)

1910 – Paul Bowles, American composer and author (d. 1999)

1914 – Bert Parks, American actor, singer, television personality, and beauty pageant host (d. 1992)

1921 – Rashid Karami, Lebanese lawyer and politician, 32nd Prime Minister of Lebanon (d. 1987)

1925 – Ian MacNaughton, Scottish actor, producer, and director (d. 2002)

1927 – Jan Kubíček, Czech painter and sculptor (d. 2013)

1928 – Bo Diddley, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1931 – Skeeter Davis, American singer-songwriter (d. 2004)

1934 – Del Shannon, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1990)

1934 – Russ Tamblyn, American actor

1935 – Sandy Koufax, American baseball player and sportscaster

1935 – Jack Riley, American actor (d. 2016)

1937 – John Hartford, American singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2001)

1937 – Noel Paul Stookey, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1939 – Felix Pappalardi, American singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer (d. 1983)

1942 – Michael Nesmith, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor (d. 2021)

1942 – Fred Ward, American actor (d. 2022)

1945 – Davy Jones, English singer-songwriter and actor (d. 2012)

1946 – Patti Smith, American singer-songwriter and poet

1947 – Jeff Lynne, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1953 – Meredith Vieira, American journalist and game show host

1956 – Suzy Bogguss, American country singer-songwriter and guitarist

1959 – Tracey Ullman, English-American actress, singer, director, and screenwriter

1961 – Douglas Coupland, German-Canadian author and playwright

1961 – Sean Hannity, American radio and television host

1965 – Heidi Fleiss, American procurer

1975 – Tiger Woods, American golfer

1984 – LeBron James, American basketball player, producer and businessman

….and on this day in history….

1927 – The Ginza Line, the first subway line in Asia, opens in Tokyo, Japan.

1936 – The Flint sit-down strike hits General Motors.

1993 – Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Vatican City and also upgrades to full diplomatic relations with Ireland.