Almanac - Tuesday December 3, 2024

Today is Tuesday, the 3rd of December of 2024

December 3 is the 338th day of the year

28 days remain until the end of the year.

18 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:09:05 am

and sunset will be at 4:50:47 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:59:56 am.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 54.9°F.

The first high tide was at 12:59 am at 4.68 feet

The first low tide was at 5:07 am at 3.53 feet

The next high tide will be at 10:55 am at 6.2 feet

and the final low tide Ocean Beach tonight will be at 6:15 pm at -0.84 feet

The Moon is currently 5.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We’ll have a First Quarter Moon in 5 days on Sunday the 8th of December of 2024 at 7:27 am

Today is….

Giving Tuesday

Let's Hug Day

Make a Gift Day

National Apple Pie Day

National Green Bean Casserole Day

National Peppermint Latte Day

National Roof-Over-Your-Head Day

World Trick Shot Day

Today is also….

Doctors' Day in Cuba

International Day of Persons with Disabilities

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1729 – Antonio Soler, Spanish composer and theorist (d. 1783)

1842 – Phoebe Hearst, American philanthropist and activist (d. 1919)

1842 – Charles Alfred Pillsbury, American businessman, founded the Pillsbury Company (d. 1899)

1857 – Joseph Conrad, Polish-born British novelist (d. 1924)

1863 – Gussie Davis, African-American songwriter (d. 1899)

1883 – Anton Webern, Austrian composer and conductor (d. 1945)

1895 – Anna Freud, Austrian-English psychologist and psychoanalyst (d. 1982)

1911 – Nino Rota, Italian pianist, composer, conductor, and academic (d. 1979)

1927 – Andy Williams, American singer (d. 2012)

1942 – David K. Shipler, American journalist and author

1944 – Ralph McTell, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Ozzy Osbourne, English singer-songwriter

1949 – Heather Menzies, Canadian-American actress (d. 2017)

1960 – Daryl Hannah, American actress and producer

1960 – Julianne Moore, American actress and author

1963 – Terri Schiavo, American medical patient (d. 2005)

1979 – Tiffany Haddish, American comedian and actress

…..and on this day in history….

1800 – United States presidential election: The Electoral College casts votes for president and vice president that result in a tie between Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr.

1818 – Illinois becomes the 21st U.S. state.

1901 – In a State of the Union message, U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt delivers a 20,000-word report to the House of Representatives asking Congress to curb the power of trusts "within reasonable limits". The speech was not delivered in person.

1929 – President Herbert Hoover delivers his first State of the Union message to Congress. It is presented in the form of a written message rather than a speech.

1960 – The musical Camelot debuts at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway. It will become associated with the Kennedy administration.

1989 – In a meeting off the coast of Malta, U.S. President George H. W. Bush and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev release statements indicating that the Cold War between NATO and the Warsaw Pact may be coming to an end.

1992 – A test engineer for Sema Group uses a personal computer to send the world's first text message via the Vodafone network to the phone of a colleague.

1994 – Sony releases the first PlayStation in Japan.

1997 – In Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, representatives from 121 countries sign the Ottawa Treaty prohibiting manufacture and deployment of anti-personnel landmines. The United States, People's Republic of China, and Russia do not sign the treaty, however.