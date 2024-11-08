Almanac - Friday November 8. 2024

Today is Friday, the 8th of November of 2024,

November 8 is the 313th day of the year

53 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:43:32 am

and sunset will be at 5:02:54 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 19 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:53:13 am.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 59°F.

the first high tide will be at 4:58 am at 4.6 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:35 am at 3.6 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 2:47 pm at 5.13 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:11 pm at -0.02 feet

The Moon is currently 42.5% visible

Waxing Crescent

We are in the First Quarter Moon today until 9:56 pm tonight

"8th of November" is a song written and recorded by American country music duo Big & Rich.

Today is….

Abet and Aid Punsters Day

Cook Something Bold Day

Intersex Day of Solidarity

National Ample Time Day

National Cappuccino Day

National Dunce Day

National Harvey Wallbanger Day

National Parents as Teachers Day

National Science Technology Engineering Art and Math (STEAM) Day

World Pianist Day

World Town Planning Day

X-ray Day

Today is also….

Intersex Day of Remembrance (New South Wales, Australia)

International Day of Radiology (European Society of Radiology)

National Aboriginal Veterans Day (Canada)

Synaxis of the Archangel Michael and the other Bodiless Powers of Heaven (Eastern Orthodox Church)

World Urbanism Day

Victory Day (Azerbaijan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1836 – Milton Bradley, American businessman, founded the Milton Bradley Company (d. 1911)

1847 – Bram Stoker, Irish novelist and critic, created Count Dracula (d. 1912)

1884 – Hermann Rorschach, Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst (d. 1922)

1897 – Dorothy Day, American journalist and activist (d. 1980)

1900 – Margaret Mitchell, American journalist and author (d. 1949)

1922 – Christiaan Barnard, South African surgeon and academic (d. 2001)

1924 – Joe Flynn, American actor (d. 1974)

1927 – Patti Page, American singer and actress (d. 2013)

1931 – Morley Safer, Canadian-American journalist and author (d. 2016)

1932 – Ben Bova, American journalist and author (d. 2020

1944 – Bonnie Bramlett, American singer and actress

1947 – Minnie Riperton, American singer-songwriter (d. 1979)

1949 – Wayne LaPierre, American businessman, author, and activist

1949 – Bonnie Raitt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1953 – John Musker, American animator, director, producer, and screenwriter

1954 – Rickie Lee Jones, American singer-songwriter and producer

1956 – Mari Boine, Norwegian singer-songwriter and producer

1961 – Leif Garrett, American singer, actor, and television personality

1966 – Gordon Ramsay, British chef, restaurateur, and television host/personality

1975 – Tara Reid, American actress

1989 – SZA, American singer-songwriter

….and on this day in history….

1837 – Mary Lyon founds Mount Holyoke Female Seminary, which later becomes Mount Holyoke College.

1889 – Montana is admitted as the 41st U.S. state.

1892 – The New Orleans general strike begins, uniting black and white American trade unionists in a successful four-day general strike action for the first time.

1895 – While experimenting with electricity, Wilhelm Röntgen discovers the X-ray.

1933 – Great Depression: New Deal: US President Franklin D. Roosevelt unveils the Civil Works Administration, an organization designed to create jobs for more than four million unemployed.

1966 – Former Massachusetts Attorney General Edward Brooke becomes the first African American elected to the United States Senate since Reconstruction.

1972 – American pay television network Home Box Office (HBO) launches.