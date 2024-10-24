© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday October 24, 2024

By Kevin Vance
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:46 AM PDT
Food
Jusotil_1943
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Food

Today is Thursday the 24th of October of 2024

October 24 is the 298th day of the year

68 days remain until the end of the year.

58 days until winter begins

and 11 days and 18 hours until Election Day

The sun rises this morning at 7:27:54 am

and sunset will be at 6:18:45 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 50 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:53:19 pm.

Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 63.3°F.

The first high tide will be at 6:47 am at 4.94 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:54 am at 3.29 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach today will be late this afternoon at 4:34 pm at 5.12 feet

The moon is currently 48.5% visible

We just had the third Quarter Moon this morning

It’s becoming a waning crescent moon

Today is…..

40-Hour Work Week Day

Black Thursday

Food Day

National Bologna Day

National Crazy Day

National Good & Plenty Day

Shemini Atzeret

Take Back Your Time Day

United Nations Day

Wear Purple for Domestic Violence Awareness Day

World Development Information Day

World Tripe Day

Today is also…..

Day of Special Forces of the Armed Forces (Russia)

Independence Day (Zambia)

International Day of Diplomats

Suez Day (Egypt)

United Nations Day, the anniversary of the 1945 Charter of the United Nations (International)

World Development Information Day

World Polio Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1838Annie Edson Taylor, American stuntwoman and educator (d. 1921)

1901 – on her 62nd birthday, Annie Edson Taylor becomes the first person to go over Niagara Falls in a barrel.

1911 – Sonny Terry, American singer and harmonica player (d. 1986)

1915Bob Kane, American author and illustrator (d. 1998)

1923 – Denise Levertov, British-born American poet (d. 1997)

1929 – George Crumb, American composer and educator (d. 2022)

1930 – The Big Bopper, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1959)

1932Stephen Covey, American author and educator (d. 2012)

1932 – Adrian Mitchell, English journalist, author, poet, and playwright (d. 2008)

1935 – Mark Tully, Indian-English journalist and author

1936 – Bill Wyman, English singer-songwriter, bass player, and producer

1939F. Murray Abraham, American actor

1947Kevin Kline, American actor and singer

1948 – Kweisi Mfume, American lawyer and politician

1954 – Malcolm Turnbull, Australian journalist and politician, 29th Prime Minister of Australia

1960 – BD Wong, American actor

1986Drake, Canadian rapper and actor

1989 – PewDiePie, Swedish YouTuber

…..and on this day in history….

1861 – The first transcontinental telegraph line across the United States is completed.

1911Orville Wright remains in the air nine minutes and 45 seconds in a glider at Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

1926Harry Houdini's last performance takes place at the Garrick Theatre in Detroit.

1929 – "Black Thursday" on the New York Stock Exchange.

1946 – A camera on board the V-2 No. 13 rocket takes the first photograph of earth from outer space.

1947 – Famed animator Walt Disney testifies before the House Un-American Activities Committee, naming Disney employees he believes to be communists.

1975 – In Iceland, 90% of women take part in a national strike, refusing to work in protest of gender inequality.

1980 – The government of Poland legalizes the Solidarity trade union.

1992 – The Toronto Blue Jays become the first Major League Baseball team based outside the United States to win the World Series.

2003Concorde makes its last commercial flight.

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
