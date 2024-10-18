Almanac - Friday October 18, 2024

Today is Friday, the 18th of October of 2024,

October 18 is the 292nd day of the year

74 days remain until the end of the year.

64 days until winter begins

And 17 Days and 18 hours until Election Day, Tuesday November 5

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:21:57 am

and sunset will be at 6:26:24 pm.

Today we will have 11 hours and 4 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:54:10 pm.

The first low tide was at 5:22 am at 1.63 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:29 am at 6.84 feet

The next low tide will be at 6:16 pm at -0.96 feet

and the final high tide in the next 24 hours will be at 1:00 am at 5.31 feet

The Moon is currently 98.3% visible

It was a full moon yesterday

It’s now a Waning Gibbous

The next phase will be the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Thursday the 24th of October of 2024 at 1:03 am

Today is…..

Alaska Day

On this day in 1867, the United States takes possession of Alaska after purchasing it from Russia for $7.2 million.

Developmental Language Disorder Awareness Day

International Legging Day

National Chocolate Cupcake Day

National Exascale Day

National Mammography Day

National No Beard Day

World Student Day

Today is also….

Day of Restoration of Independence (Azerbaijan), celebrates the independence of Azerbaijan from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Necktie Day (Croatia)

Persons Day (Canada)

on this day in 1929 – The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council overrules the Supreme Court of Canada in Edwards v. Canada when it declares that women are considered "Persons" under Canadian law.

World Menopause Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with….

1898 – Lotte Lenya, Austrian singer and actress (d. 1981)

1918 – Bobby Troup, American singer-songwriter, pianist, and actor (d. 1999)

1919 – Anita O'Day, American singer (d. 2006)

1919 – Pierre Trudeau, Canadian lawyer, academic, and politician, 15th Prime Minister of Canada (d. 2000)

1920 – Melina Mercouri, Greek actress, singer, and politician, 9th Greek Minister of Culture (d. 1994)

1921 – Jesse Helms, American journalist and politician (d. 2008)

1923 – Jessie Mae Hemphill, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2008)

1924 – Buddy MacMaster, Canadian singer-songwriter and fiddler (d. 2014)

1925 – Ramiz Alia, Albanian politician, 1st President of Albania (d. 2011)

1926 – Chuck Berry, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)

1926 – Klaus Kinski, German-American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1991)

1927 – George C. Scott, American actor and director (d. 1999)

1929 – Violeta Chamorro, Nicaraguan publisher and politician, President of Nicaragua

1935 – Peter Boyle, American actor (d. 2006)

1939 – Lee Harvey Oswald, American assassin of John F. Kennedy (d. 1963)

1939 – Paddy Reilly, Irish folk singer and guitarist

1947 – Joe Morton, American actor[26]

1947 – Laura Nyro, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1997)

1948 – Ntozake Shange, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 2018)

1951 – Terry McMillan, American author and screenwriter

1956 – Martina Navratilova, Czech-American tennis player and coach

1958 – Letitia James, American lawyer, activist and politician

1960 – Jean-Claude Van Damme, Belgian martial artist, actor, and producer, and screenwriter

1961 – Wynton Marsalis, American trumpet player, composer, and educator

1979 – Ne-Yo, American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and actor

1987 – Zac Efron, American actor and singer

On this day in history….

1648 – Boston shoemakers form the first American labor organization.

1775 – African-American poet Phillis Wheatley is freed from slavery.

1851 – Herman Melville's Moby-Dick is first published as The Whale by Richard Bentley of London.

1867 – United States takes possession of Alaska after purchasing it from Russia for $7.2 million. Celebrated annually in the state as Alaska Day.

1898 – The United States takes possession of Puerto Rico from Spain.

1922 – The British Broadcasting Company (later Corporation) is founded by a consortium, to establish a nationwide network of radio transmitters to provide a national broadcasting service.

1929 – The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council overrules the Supreme Court of Canada in Edwards v. Canada when it declares that women are considered "Persons" under Canadian law.

1945 – Argentine military officer and politician Juan Perón marries actress Eva Duarte.

1954 – Texas Instruments announces the Regency TR-1, the first mass-produced transistor radio.

1963 – Félicette, a black and white female Parisian stray cat, becomes the first cat launched into space.

1979 – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) begins allowing people to have home satellite earth stations without a federal government license.

2019 – NASA Astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch take part in the first all-female spacewalk when they venture out of the International Space Station to replace a power controller