Almanac - Thursday October 15, 2024
Today is Thursday, 10th of October of 2024
October 10 is the 284th day of the year
82 days remain until the end of the year.
72 days until winter begins
And 25 days and 18 hours until Election Day
The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:14:21 am
and sunset will be at 6:37:28 pm.
Today we will have 11 hours and 23 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:55:54 pm
Water temperature in Aquatic Park today is 65.7°F.
The first high tide will be at 6:49 am at 4.32 feet
The first low tide will be at 10:48 am at 3.8 feet
The next high tide at 4:14 pm at 5.31 feet
And the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:54 pm at 0.26 feet
The Moon is currently 46.9% visible
It’s the First Quarter Moon
Today is….
International Stage Management Day
National Depression Screening Day
Today is also….
Arbor Day (Poland)
Capital Liberation Day (Vietnam)
Constitution Day (Sint Maarten)
Curaçao Day, anniversary of autonomy
Double Ten Day (The National Day of Republic of China), celebrates outbreak of the Wuchang Uprising in 1911 that led to founding of the Republic of China in 1912
Fiji Day, celebrates the independence of Fiji from United Kingdom in 1970
Finnish Literature Day (Finland)
Independence Day, commemorates the proclamation of Cuba's independence from Spain and the beginning of the Ten Years' War in 1868.
Party Foundation Day (North Korea)
World Day Against the Death Penalty
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….
1813 – Giuseppe Verdi, Italian composer and philanthropist (d. 1901)
1900 – Helen Hayes, American actress (d. 1993)
1906 – R. K. Narayan, Indian author (d. 2001)
1914 – Ivory Joe Hunter, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1974)
1917 – Thelonious Monk, American pianist and composer (d. 1982)
1924 – James Clavell, Australian-American director, producer, screenwriter, and author (d. 1994)
1924 – Ed Wood, American actor, director, producer, screenwriter (d. 1978
1930 – Harold Pinter, English playwright, screenwriter, director Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2008)
1930 – Adlai Stevenson III, American lawyer and politician, son of 1950s presidential candidate (d. 2021)
1940 – Winston Churchill, English journalist and politician, son of Britain’s wartime prime minister(d. 2010)
1941 – Peter Coyote, American actor, director, and screenwriter
1941 – Ken Saro-Wiwa, Nigerian author and activist (d. 1995)
1946 – John Prine, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2020)
1948 – Cyril Neville, American R&B percussionist and singer
1948 – Séverine, French singer and actress
1949 – Warren Burt, American-Australian composer
1949 – Lance Cairns, New Zealand cricketer
1949 – Jessica Harper, American actress
1950 – Nora Roberts, American author
1954 – David Lee Roth, American singer-songwriter and producer
1958 – Tanya Tucker, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1959 – Kirsty MacColl, English singer-songwriter (d. 2000)
1959 – Julia Sweeney, American actress, comedian, producer, and screenwriter
1963 – Daniel Pearl, American-Israeli journalist (d. 2002)
1967 – Gavin Newsom, American businessman and politician, 40th and current Governor of California
1971 – Evgeny Kissin, Russian pianist
….and on this day in history…..
1492 – The crew of Christopher Columbus's ship, the Santa Maria, attempt a mutiny.
1760 – In a treaty with the Dutch colonial authorities, the Ndyuka people of Suriname – descended from escaped slaves – gain territorial autonomy.
1780 – The Great Hurricane of 1780 kills 20,000–30,000 in the Caribbean.
1846 – Triton, the largest moon of the planet Neptune, is discovered by English astronomer William Lassell.
1903 – The Women's Social and Political Union is founded in support of the enfranchisement of British women
1957 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower apologizes to Ghanaian finance minister Komla Agbeli Gbedemah after he is refused service in a Delaware restaurant.
1957 – The Windscale fire results in Britain's worst nuclear accident.
1963 – The Partial Nuclear Test Ban Treaty comes into effect.
1964 – The Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremony is the first to be relayed live by satellites.
1970 – Fiji becomes independent.
1980 – The Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front is founded in El Salvador.
2009 – Armenia and Turkey sign the Zurich Protocols, intended to normalize relations. However, they are never ratified by either side.
2010 – The Netherlands Antilles are dissolved as a country.
2018 – Hurricane Michael makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle as a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane. It kills 57 people in the United States, 45 in Florida, and causes an estimated $25.1 billion in damage.