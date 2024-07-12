Almanac - Friday July 12, 2024
Today is Friday, the 12th of July of 2024
July 12 is the 194th day of the year
172 days remain until the end of the year.
72 days until autumn begins
The sun rises this morning at 5:58:26 am
and the sun sets at 8:32:22 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 33 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:15:24 pm.
The first high tide was at 3:11 am at 4.29 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:42 am at 1.08 feet
The next high tide at 4:40 pm at 5.25 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:15 pm at 2.17 feet
The Moon is 36.6% visible
First Quarter Moon tomorrow Saturday the 13th of July of 2024 at 3:49 pm
Today is….
Collector Car Appreciation Day
Today is also….
Birthday of the Heir to the Crown of Tonga
The second day of Naadam in Mongolia
The Twelfth, also known as Orangemen's Day in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Newfoundland and Labrador
Sunday the 14th will be Bastille Day
...on this day in history....
1493 – Hartmann Schedel's Nuremberg Chronicle, one of the best-documented early printed books, is published.
1971 – The Australian Aboriginal Flag is flown for the first time.
...and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with....
100 BC – Julius Caesar, Roman politician and general (d. 44 BC)
1817 – Henry David Thoreau, American essayist, poet, and philosopher (d. 1862)
1854 – George Eastman, American businessman, founded Eastman Kodak (d. 1933)
1884 – Louis B. Mayer, Russian-born American film producer, co-founded Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (d. 1957)
1884 – Amedeo Modigliani, Italian painter and sculptor (d. 1920)
1895 – Buckminster Fuller, American architect and engineer, designed the Montreal Biosphère (d. 1983)
1895 – Oscar Hammerstein II, American director, producer, and songwriter (d. 1960)
1904 – Pablo Neruda, Chilean poet and diplomat, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1973)
1908 – Milton Berle, American comedian and actor (d. 2002)
1917 – Andrew Wyeth, American artist (d. 2009)
1918 – Doris Grumbach, American novelist, memoirist, biographer, literary critic, and essayist (d. 2022)
1922 – Mark Hatfield, American soldier and politician, 29th Governor of Oregon (d. 2011)
1933 – Donald E. Westlake, American author and screenwriter (d. 2008)
1934 – Van Cliburn, American pianist and composer (d. 2013)
1937 – Robert McFarlane, American colonel and diplomat, 13th United States National Security Advisor (d. 2022)
1942 – Swamp Dogg, American R&B singer-songwriter and musician
1943 – Christine McVie, English singer-songwriter and keyboard player (d. 2022)
1944 – Delia Ephron, American author, playwright, and screenwriter
1945 – Butch Hancock, American country-folk singer-songwriter and musician
1947 – Carl Lundgren, American artist and illustrator
1951 – Cheryl Ladd, American actress
1955 – Jimmy LaFave, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2017)
1959 – Charlie Murphy, American actor and comedian (d. 2017)
1971 – Kristi Yamaguchi, American figure skater
1979 – Brooke Baldwin, American journalist and television news anchor
1997 – Malala Yousafzai, Pakistani-English activist, Nobel Prize laureate