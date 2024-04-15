Almanac - Monday April 15, 2024

Today Monday, 15th of April of 2024

April 15 is the 106th day of the year

260 days remain until the end of the year.

66 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:33:17 am

and sunset will be at 7:47:01 pm.

Today we will have 13 hours and 13 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:09 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.4°F

The first high tide was at 4:00 am at 5.08 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 11:43 am at -0.01 feet

The final high tide at Ocean Beach will be at 7:20 pm at 4.55 feet

The Moon is currently 47.1% visible

It’s The First Quarter Moon

It’s 50 percent Today at 12:13 pm

Today is….

Tax Day, the official deadline for filing an individual tax return (or requesting an extension). (United States, Philippines)

PURPLE UP! DAY

Anime Day

National American Sign Language Day

1817 – Thomas Hopkins Gallaudet and Laurent Clerc found the American School for the Deaf (then called the Connecticut Asylum for the Education and Instruction of Deaf and Dumb Persons), the first American school for deaf students, in Hartford, Connecticut.

Boston Marathon Day

Jackie Robinson Day

On this day in 1947 – Jackie Robinson debuts for the Brooklyn Dodgers, breaking baseball's color line.

McDonald's Day

On this day in1955 – McDonald's restaurant dates its founding to the opening of a franchised restaurant by Ray Kroc, in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Microvolunteering Day

National Glazed Spiral Ham Day

National Griper's Day

National Laundry Day

National Rubber Eraser Day

National That Sucks Day

Patriots' Day

Take a Wild Guess Day

Titanic Remembrance Day

1912 – The British passenger liner RMS Titanic sinks in the North Atlantic at 2:20 a.m., two hours and forty minutes after hitting an iceberg. Only 710 of 2,224 passengers and crew on board survive.

Today is alsoDay of the Sun (North Korea)

Born on this day in 1912 – Kim Il Sung, North Korean general and politician, 1st Supreme Leader of North Korea (d. 1994)

Father Damien Day (Hawaii)

Hillsborough Disaster Memorial (Liverpool, England)

Pohela Boishakh (Bengali New Year; India)

Universal Day of Culture

World Art Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1452 – Leonardo da Vinci, Italian painter, sculptor, and architect (d. 1519)

1469 – Guru Nanak, the first Sikh guru (d. 1539)

1858 – Émile Durkheim, French sociologist, psychologist, and philosopher (d. 1917)

1889 – A. Philip Randolph, American activist (d. 1979)

1892 – Corrie ten Boom, Dutch-American clocksmith, Nazi resister, and author (d. 1983)

1894 – Nikita Khrushchev, Russian general and politician, 7th Premier of the Soviet Union (d. 1971)

1894 – Bessie Smith, African-American singer and actress (d. 1937)

1904 – Arshile Gorky, Armenian-American painter and illustrator (d. 1948)

1915 – Elizabeth Catlett, African-American sculptor and illustrator (d. 2012)

1916 – Alfred S. Bloomingdale, American businessman (d. 1982)

1917 – Hans Conried, American actor (d. 1982)

1922 – Harold Washington, American lawyer and politician, 51st Mayor of Chicago (d. 1987)

1924 – Neville Marriner, English violinist and conductor (d. 2016)

1933 – Roy Clark, American musician and television personality (d. 2018)

1933 – Elizabeth Montgomery, American actress and producer (d. 1995)

1937 – Robert W. Gore, American engineer and businessman, co-inventor of Gore-Tex (d. 2020)

1944 – Dave Edmunds, Welsh singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1947 – Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, American screenwriter and producer

1950 – Amy Wright, American actress

1951 – Heloise, American journalist and author

1955 – Dodi Fayed, Egyptian film producer (d. 1997)

1959 – Emma Thompson, English actress, comedian, author, activist and screenwriter

1982 – Seth Rogen, Canadian-American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1990 – Emma Watson, English actress

….and on this day in history….

1755 – Samuel Johnson's A Dictionary of the English Language is published in London.

1922 – U.S. Senator John B. Kendrick of Wyoming introduces a resolution calling for an investigation of a secret land deal, which leads to the discovery of the Teapot Dome scandal.

1923 – Insulin becomes generally available for use by people with diabetes.

1960 – At Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina, Ella Baker leads a conference that results in the creation of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, one of the principal organizations of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

1989 – Upon Hu Yaobang's death, the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989 begin in China.

2019 – The cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris in France is seriously damaged by a large fire.