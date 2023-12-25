Almanac - Monday December 25, 2023

Today is Monday, the 25th of December of 2023,

December 25 is the 359th day of the year

six days remain until the end of the year

and 85 days until Spring

The sun rises today at 7:23:22 am

and sunset will be at 4:57:09 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 33 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:10:15 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:42 am at 3.05 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:37 am at 6.78 feet

The next low tide at 3:59 pm at -1.03 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach will be late tonight at 11:05 pm at 4.99 feet

The Moon may be about 96 per cent visible today

It will be a Full Moon tomorrow Tuesday the 26th of December of 2023 at 4:33 pm

The December Full Moon is called The Full Cold Moon

Other names that allude to the cold and snow include

Drift Clearing Moon (Cree),

Frost Exploding Trees Moon (Cree),

Moon of the Popping Trees (Oglala),

Hoar Frost Moon (Cree),

Snow Moon (Haida, Cherokee),

and Winter Maker Moon (Western Abenaki).

In addition to this being Christmas Day , today is also…

National "Kiss the Cook" Day

National Pumpkin Pie Day

No "L" Day

Also known as A'phabet Day

It’s also….

Children's Day (Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Republic of Congo)

Tulsi Pujan Diwas (India)

Constitution Day (Taiwan)

Good Governance Day (India)

Quaid-e-Azam's Day (Pakistan)

Takanakuy (Chumbivilcas Province, Peru)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share candy canes and figgy pudding with…

1642 (OS) – Isaac Newton, English physicist and mathematician (d. 1726/1727)

1821 – Clara Barton, American nurse and humanitarian, founder of the American Red Cross (d. 1912)

1872 – Helena Rubinstein, Polish-American businesswoman and philanthropist (d. 1965)

1876 – Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Indian-Pakistani lawyer and politician, 1st Governor-General of Pakistan (d. 1948)

1886 – Kid Ory, American trombonist and bandleader (d. 1973)

1887 – Conrad Hilton, American entrepreneur (d. 1979)

1899 – Humphrey Bogart, American actor (d. 1957)

1907 – Cab Calloway, American singer-songwriter and bandleader (d. 1994)

1908 – Quentin Crisp, English author and illustrator (d. 1999)

1918 – Anwar Sadat, Egyptian lieutenant and politician, 3rd President of Egypt, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1981)

1924 – Rod Serling, American screenwriter and producer, created The Twilight Zone (d. 1975)

1925 – Carlos Castaneda, Peruvian-American anthropologist and author (d. 1998)

1945 – Noel Redding, English singer-songwriter and bass player (d. 2003)

1946 – Jimmy Buffett, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, producer, and actor (d. 2023)

1946 – Larry Csonka, American football player and sportscaster

1948 – Merry Clayton, American singer and actress

1948 – Barbara Mandrell, American singer-songwriter and actress

1949 – Sissy Spacek, American actress

1950 – Karl Rove, American political strategist and activist

1954 – Annie Lennox, Scottish singer-songwriter and pianist

1957 – Shane MacGowan, English-Irish singer-songwriter (d. 2023)

1958 – Rickey Henderson, American baseball player and

1971 – Justin Trudeau, Canadian educator and politician, 23rd Prime Minister of Canada

…and on this day in history….

36 – Forces of Emperor Guangwu of the Eastern Han, under the command of Wu Han, conquer the separatist Chengjia empire, reuniting China.

274 – A temple to Sol Invictus is dedicated in Rome by Emperor Aurelian.

336 – First documentary sign of Christmas celebration in Rome.

800 – The coronation of Charlemagne as Holy Roman Emperor, in Rome

1066 – William the Conqueror, Duke of Normandy is crowned king of England, at Westminster Abbey, London.

1758 – Halley's Comet is sighted by Johann Georg Palitzsch, confirming Edmund Halley's prediction of its passage. This was the first passage of a comet predicted ahead of time.

1776 – George Washington and the Continental Army cross the Delaware River at night to attack Hessian forces serving Great Britain at Trenton, New Jersey, the next day.

1815 – The Handel and Haydn Society, oldest continually performing arts organization in the United States, gives its first performance.

1826 – The Eggnog Riot at the United States Military Academy concludes after beginning the previous evening.

1868 – Pardons for ex-Confederates: United States President Andrew Johnson grants an unconditional pardon to all Confederate veterans.

1927 – B. R. Ambedkar and his followers burn copies of the Manusmriti in Mahad, Maharashtra, to protest its treatment of Dalit people

1950 – The Stone of Scone, traditional coronation stone of British monarchs, is taken from Westminster Abbey by Scottish nationalist students. It later turns up in Scotland on April 11, 1951.

1968 – Apollo program: Apollo 8 performs the first successful Trans-Earth injection (TEI) maneuver, sending the crew and spacecraft on a trajectory back to Earth from Lunar orbit.

1977 – Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin meets in Egypt with its president Anwar Sadat.

1989 – Romanian Revolution: Deposed President of Romania Nicolae Ceaușescu and his wife, Elena, are condemned to death and executed after a summary trial.

1991 – Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as President of the Soviet Union (the union itself is dissolved the next day). Ukraine's referendum is finalized and Ukraine officially leaves the Soviet Union.

2021 – The James Webb Space Telescope is launched.