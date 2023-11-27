Almanac - Monday November 27, 2023

Today is Monday, the 27th of November of 2023

November 27 is the 331st day of the year

34 days remain until the end of the year.

24 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in a few more minutes at 7:02:39 am

and sunset will be at 4:52:01 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 49 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:57:20 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.8°F.

The first low tide was at 3:42 am at 2.74 feet

The first high tide of the day will be at 9:39 am at 6.79 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:49 pm at minus one point one four feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:55 pm at 5.02 feet

Moonset this morning at 7:33 am

and Moonrise this afternoon at 5:00 pm

The Moon is currently 99.8% visible

It is a Full Moon

The November full moon is called the Full Beaver Moon

This was the time when beavers finished preparations for winter and retreated into their lodges.

The November moon is also called the…

Deer Rutting Moon (Dakota, Lakota)

Digging/Scratching Moon (Tlingit)

Freezing Moon (Anishinaabe)

Frost Moon (Cree, Assiniboine)

Whitefish Moon (Algonquin)

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 8 days next Monday the 4th of December of 2023 at 9:49 pm

Today is…

Cyber Monday

National Bavarian Cream Pie Day

National Craft Jerky Day

National Electric Guitar Day

National Pins And Needles Day

Pie in the Face Day

Turtle Adoption Day

Today is also…

Lancashire Day in the United Kingdom

Maaveerar Day in Tamil Eelam, Sri Lanka

Naval Infantry Day in Russia

and Teacher's Day in Spain

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1874 – Chaim Weizmann, Belarusian-Israeli chemist and politician, 1st President of Israel (d. 1952)

1907 – L. Sprague de Camp, American historian and author (d. 2000)

1909 – James Agee, American novelist, screenwriter, and critic (d. 1955)

1917 – Buffalo Bob Smith, American actor and television host (d. 1998)

1920 – Cal Worthington, Automobile dealer and television personality (d. 2013)

1925 – Derroll Adams, American folk singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2000)

1932 – Benigno Aquino Jr., Filipino journalist and politician (d. 1983)

1935 – Les Blank, American director and producer (d. 2013)

1936 – Gail Sheehy, American journalist and author (d. 2020)

1939 – Laurent-Désiré Kabila, Congolese politician, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (d. 2001)

1940 – Bruce Lee, American-Chinese actor, martial artist, and screenwriter (d. 1973)

1941 – Eddie Rabbitt, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1998)

1942 – Jimi Hendrix, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 1970)

1944 – Mickey Leland, American activist and politician (d. 1989)

1945 – Randy Brecker, American trumpeter and flugelhornist

1953 – Steve Bannon, American media executive and political figure

1955 – Bill Nye, American engineer, educator, and television host

1957 – Caroline Kennedy, American lawyer and diplomat, 29th United States Ambassador to Japan, daughter of President John F. Kennedy

1960 – Yulia Tymoshenko, Ukrainian economist and politician, 10th Prime Minister of Ukraine

1979 – Hilary Hahn, American violinist

1980 – Jackie Greene, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

…and on this day in history…

1895 – At the Swedish–Norwegian Club in Paris, Alfred Nobel signs his last will and testament, setting aside his estate to establish the Nobel Prize after he dies.

1896 – Also sprach Zarathustra by Richard Strauss is first performed.

1924 – In New York City, the first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is held.

1945 – CARE (then the Cooperative for American Remittances to Europe) is founded to send CARE Packages of food relief to Europe after World War II.

1968 – Penny Ann Early becomes the first woman to play in a major professional men's basketball league, for the Kentucky Colonels in an ABA game against the Los Angeles Stars.

1973 – Twenty-fifth Amendment: The United States Senate votes 92–3 to confirm Gerald Ford as Vice President of the United States. (On December 6, the House will confirm him 387–35).

1978 – In San Francisco, city mayor George Moscone and openly gay city supervisor Harvey Milk are assassinated by former supervisor Dan White.

2006 – The House of Commons of Canada approves a motion introduced by Prime Minister Stephen Harper recognizing the Québécois as a nation within Canada.