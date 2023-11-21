Almanac - Tuesday November 21, 2023

Today is Tuesday, 21st of November of 2023

November 21 is the 325th day of the year

40 days remain until the end of the year.

30 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:56:31 am

and sunset will be at 4:54:25 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 57 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:55:28 am.

The first high tide will be at 6:01 am at 5.4 feet

The first low tide of the day will be at 11:59 am at 2.22 feet

The next high tide at 5:22 pm at 4.76 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:48 pm at 0.4 feet

Today is…

Alaska-Tallo Day

celebrating the Alaskan mascot, the Alascattalo, a cross between a moose and a walrus.

False Confession Day

National Cranberry Day

National Entrepreneurs' Day

National Gingerbread Day

National Red Mitten Day (Canada)

National Stuffing Day

Pumpkin Pie Day

World Hello Day

World Television Day

today is also….

Armed Forces Day (Bangladesh)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with….

1694 – Voltaire, French writer and philosopher (d. 1778)

1852 – Francisco Tárrega, Spanish guitarist and composer (d. 1909)

1903 – Isaac Bashevis Singer, Polish-American novelist and short story writer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1991)

1904 – Coleman Hawkins, American saxophonist and clarinet player (d. 1969)

1937 – Marlo Thomas, American actress, producer, and activist

1944 – Harold Ramis, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1945 – Goldie Hawn, American actress, singer, and producer

1950 – Livingston Taylor, American singer-songwriter and musician

1965 – Björk, Icelandic singer-songwriter

1969 – Ken Griffey Jr., American baseball player and actor

…and on this day in history….

164 BCE – Judas Maccabeus, son of Mattathias of the Hasmonean family, rededicates the Temple in Jerusalem, an event is commemorated each year by the festival of Hanukkah. (25 Kislev 3597 in the Hebrew calendar.)

1789 – North Carolina ratifies the United States Constitution and is admitted as the 12th U.S. state.

1877 – Thomas Edison announces his invention of the phonograph, a machine that can record and play sound.

1900 – Claude Monet's paintings shown at Gallery Durand-Ruel in Paris.

1905 – Albert Einstein's paper that leads to the mass–energy equivalence formula, E = mc², is published in the journal Annalen der Physik.

1918 – The Parliament (Qualification of Women) Act 1918 is passed, allowing women to stand for Parliament in the UK.

1922 – Rebecca Latimer Felton of Georgia takes the oath of office, becoming the first female United States Senator.1959 – American disc jockey Alan Freed, who had popularized the term "rock and roll" and music of that style, is fired from WABC radio over allegations he had participated in the payola scandal.

1964 – The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge opens to traffic. At the time it is the world's longest bridge span.

1969 – The first permanent ARPANET link is established between UCLA and SRI.

1986 – National Security Council member Oliver North and his secretary start to shred documents allegedly implicating them in the Iran–Contra affair.

1995 – The Dayton Agreement is initialed at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, near Dayton, Ohio, ending three and a half years of war in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

2004 – The second round of the Ukrainian presidential election is held, giving rise to massive protests and controversy over the election's integrity.

2013 – Massive protests start in Ukraine after President Viktor Yanukovych suspended signing the Ukraine–European Union Association Agreement.

2017 – Robert Mugabe formally resigns as President of Zimbabwe, after thirty-seven years in office.

2019 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

2019 – Tesla launches the SUV Cybertruck. A gaffe occurs during the launch event when its "unbreakable" windows shatter during demonstration.