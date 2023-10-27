Almanac - Friday October 27, 2023

Today is Friday, the 27th of October of 2023,

October 27 is the 300th day of the year

65 days remain until the end of the year.

55 days until winter begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:30:11 am

and sunset will be at 6:16:04 pm.

Today we will have 10 hours and 45 minutes of sun.

The solar transit will be at 12:53:07 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 62.6°F.

The first low tide was at 3:44 am at 0.74 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:06 am at 6.37 feet

The next low tide will be at 4:33 pm at -0.09 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:53 pm at 5.39 feet

The Moon is currently 97.7% visible

It’s still considered a Waxing Gibbous mWe’ll have a 100 per cent Full Moon tomorrow Saturday the 28th of October of 2023 at 1:24 pm Pacific Time

We will also have a Partial Lunar Eclipse

The October Full Moon is called The Hunter’s Moon

Other traditions call this moon the…

Drying Rice Moon, a Dakota name, describes part of the post-harvest process of preparing rice for winter.

Falling Leaves Moon is an Anishinaabe term highlighting the transition between summer and fall.

Freezing Moon (Ojibwe) and Ice Moon (Haida) refer to the increasingly cold temperatures of this period.

Migrating Moon (Cree) refers to when birds begin to fly south to warmer climates.

Today is…

American Beer Day

Boxer Shorts Day

Cranky Co-Workers Day

Frankenstein Friday (it’s NOT Mary Shelley’s birthday though)

National Bandanna DayNational Black Cat Day (UK)

National Breadstick Day

National Civics Day

National Mentoring Day (UK)

National Potato Day

Navy Day

Sylvia Plath Day

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

World Lemur Day

World Occupational Therapy Day

National Pharmacy Day

Today is also…

Černová Tragedy Day (Slovakia)

Flag Day (Greece)

Independence Day (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines), celebrates the independence of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines from United Kingdom in 1979.

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1782 – Niccolò Paganini, Italian violinist and composer (d. 1840)

1811 – Isaac Singer, American actor and businessman, founded the Singer Corporation (d. 1875)

1858 – Theodore Roosevelt, American colonel and politician, 26th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1919)

1914 – Dylan Thomas, Welsh poet and playwright (d. 1953)

1917 – Oliver Tambo, South African lawyer and politician (d. 1993)

1923 – Roy Lichtenstein, American painter and sculptor (d. 1997)

1925 – Warren Christopher, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 63rd United States Secretary of State (d. 2011)

1926 – H. R. Haldeman, American businessman and diplomat, 4th White House Chief of Staff (d. 1993)

1931 – Nawal El Saadawi, Egyptian physician, psychiatrist, and author (d. 2021)

1932 – Sylvia Plath, American poet, novelist, and short story writer (d. 1963)

1936 – Neil Sheehan, American journalist and author

1939 – John Cleese, English actor, comedian, screenwriter and producer

1940 – John Gotti, American mob boss (d. 2002)

1940 – Maxine Hong Kingston, American author and academic

1942 – Lee Greenwood, American singer-songwriter

1944 – J. A. Jance, American author and poet

1949 – Garry Tallent, American bass player and record producer

1950 – Michael Driscoll, English economist and academic

1950 – Fran Lebowitz, American author

1956 – Patty Sheehan, American golfer

1963 – Marla Maples, American model and actress

1978 – Vanessa-Mae, Singaporean-English violinist and skier

Also on this day in history….

1904 – The first underground New York City Subway line opens, later designated as the IRT Broadway–Seventh Avenue Line.

1936 – Mrs Wallis Simpson obtains her divorce, which would eventually allow her to marry King Edward VIII of the United Kingdom, thus forcing his abdication from the throne.

1954 – Benjamin O. Davis, Jr. becomes the first African-American general in the United States Air Force.

1962 – By refusing to agree to the firing of a nuclear torpedo at a US warship, Vasily Arkhipov averts nuclear war.

1967 – Catholic priest Philip Berrigan and others of the 'Baltimore Four' protest the Vietnam War by pouring blood on Selective Service records.

1971 – The Democratic Republic of the Congo is renamed Zaire.

1979 – Saint Vincent and the Grenadines gains its independence from the United Kingdom.

2017 – Catalonia declares independence from Spain.