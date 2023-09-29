Almanac - Friday September 29, 2023

Today is Friday, the 29th of September of 2023,

September 29 is the 272nd day of the year

93 days remain until the end of the year

83 days until winter begins

The sun rose this morning at 7:03:46 am

and sunset will be at 6:54:58 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 51 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:59:22 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:00 am at 0.14 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:24 am at 6.16 feet

The next low tide at 6:04 pm.

The final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:44 pm at 5.92 feet

The Moon is 99% visible

It is the Full Moon

It was a 100% full moon early this morning at 2:57 am

The October Full Moon is called the

Full Hunter’s Moon (or Harvest Moon)

This is the month when the game is fattened up for winter. Now is the time for hunting and laying in a store of provisions for the long months ahead.

The moon is also called…

• Drying Rice Moon (Dakota)

• Falling Leaves Moon (Anishinaabe)

• Freezing Moon (Ojibwe)

• Ice Moon (Haida)

• Migrating Moon (Cree)

Today is….

Ask a Stupid Question Day

Broadway Musicals Day

Confucius Day

German Butterbrot Day

Goose Day

Hug a Vegetarian Day

International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste

Michaelmas

National Attend Your Grandchild's Birthday Day

National Biscotti Day

National Coffee Day

National Mocha Day

Save the Koala Day

Sport Purple for Platelets Day

VFW Day

"29 settembre" ("29th of September") is a song composed in 1966 by Italian musician Lucio Battisti and lyricist Mogol and brought to success by Equipe 84 in March 1967. It topped the Italian charts for five weeks. The song is nicknamed "Italy's Sergeant Pepper's" for the impact and the influence it had on the Italian music scene.

Today is also…

Inventors' Day (Argentina)

Victory of Boquerón Day (Paraguay)

World Heart Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out candles with…

1547 – Miguel de Cervantes, Spanish novelist, poet, and playwright (d. 1616)

1758 – Horatio Nelson, 1st Viscount Nelson, English admiral (d. 1805)

1895 – Clarence Ashley, American singer, guitarist, and banjo player (d. 1967)

1901 – Enrico Fermi, Italian-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1954)

1903 – Diana Vreeland, American journalist (d. 1989)

1907 – Gene Autry, American singer, actor, and businessman (d. 1998)

1913 – Trevor Howard, English actor (d. 1988)

1913 – Stanley Kramer, American director and producer (d. 2001)

1923 – Stan Berenstain, American author and illustrator (d. 2005)

1927 – Pete McCloskey, American politician

1933 – Samora Machel, Mozambican commander and politician, 1st President of Mozambique (d. 1986)

1935 – Jerry Lee Lewis, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 2022)

1936 – Silvio Berlusconi, Italian businessman and politician, Prime Minister of Italy (d. 2023)

1939 – Larry Linville, American actor (d. 2000)

1942 – Madeline Kahn, American actress and singer (d. 1999)

1943 – Lech Wałęsa, Polish electrician and politician, 2nd President of Poland, Nobel Prize laureate

1951 – Michelle Bachelet, Chilean politician, President of Chile

1956 – Suzzy Roche, American singer-songwriter and actress

1961 – Julia Gillard, Welsh-Australian lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of Australia

1975 – Stephanie Klein, American author

…and on this day in history…

1885 – The first practical public electric tramway in the world is opened in Blackpool, England.

1923 – The Mandate for Palestine takes effect, creating Mandatory Palestine.

1957 – The Kyshtym disaster is the third-worst nuclear accident ever recorded.

1975 – WGPR becomes the first black-owned-and-operated television station in the US.

2008 – The stock market crashes after the first United States House of Representatives vote on the Emergency Economic Stabilization Act fails, leading to the Great Recession.