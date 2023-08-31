Almanac - Thursday August 31, 2023
Today is Thursday, the 31st of August of 2023,
August 31 is the 243rd day of the year
122 days remain until the end of the year.
23 days until autumn begins
The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:39:08 am
and sunset this evening will be at 7:39:41 pm.
We will have 13 hours of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:09:24 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 68.4°F.
The first low tide will be at 5:33 am at -0.81 feet
The first high tide will be at 12:11 pm at 5.7 feet
The next low tide at 5:40 pm at 1.48 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:44 pm at 6.61 feet
The Moon is currently 99.6% visible
It’s now a Waning Gibbous moon
It was a Full Moon yesterday
We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Wednesday the 6th of September of 2023 at 3:21 pm
Today is…
National Diatomaceous (diet-toe-may-shus) Earth Day
National South Carolina Day
Today is also…
Day of Solidarity and Freedom in Poland
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Kyrgyzstan from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Malaya from the United Kingdom in 1957.
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Trinidad and Tobago from the United Kingdom in 1962.
Romanian Language Day in Romania
North Borneo Self-government Day in Sabah, Borneo
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with…
12 – Caligula, Roman emperor (d. 41)
1870 – Maria Montessori, Italian physician and educator (d. 1952)
1879 – Alma Mahler, Austrian-American composer and author (d. 1964)
1880 – Wilhelmina, queen of the Netherlands (d. 1962)
1903 – Arthur Godfrey, American radio and television host (d. 1983)
1908 – William Saroyan, American novelist, playwright, and short story writer (d. 1981)
1911 – Arsenio Rodríguez, Cuban-American tres player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1970)
1916 – Daniel Schorr, American journalist and author (d. 2010)
1924 – Buddy Hackett, American actor and singer (d. 2003)
1928 – James Coburn, American actor (d. 2002)
1935 – Eldridge Cleaver, American activist and author (d. 1998)
1940 – Robbie Basho, American guitarist, pianist, and composer (d. 1986)
1945 – Van Morrison, Northern Irish singer-songwriter
1945 – Itzhak Perlman, Israeli-American violinist and conductor
1949 – Richard Gere, American actor and producer
1952 – Kim Kashkashian, American viola player and educator
1954 – Julie Brown, American actress and screenwriter
1970 – Debbie Gibson, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress
…and on this day in history….
1895 – German Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin patents his navigable balloon.
1993 – Russia completes removing its troops from Lithuania.
1994 – Russia completes removing its troops from Estonia.
1997 – Diana, Princess of Wales, her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul die in a car crash in Paris.
2006 – Edvard Munch's famous painting The Scream, stolen on August 22, 2004, is recovered in a raid by Norwegian police.