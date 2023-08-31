© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday August 31, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published August 31, 2023 at 6:28 AM PDT
Healthy Trail Mix by Kitchen Parade 2010-400
Alanna Kellog
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Healthy Trail Mix by Kitchen Parade 2010-400

Today is Thursday, the 31st of August of 2023,

August 31 is the 243rd day of the year

122 days remain until the end of the year.

23 days until autumn begins

The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:39:08 am

and sunset this evening will be at 7:39:41 pm.

We will have 13 hours of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:09:24 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 68.4°F.

The first low tide will be at 5:33 am at -0.81 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:11 pm at 5.7 feet

The next low tide at 5:40 pm at 1.48 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:44 pm at 6.61 feet

The Moon is currently 99.6% visible

It’s now a Waning Gibbous moon

It was a Full Moon yesterday

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 6 days next Wednesday the 6th of September of 2023 at 3:21 pm

Today is…

Eat Outside Day

Love Litigating Lawyers Day

National Diatomaceous (diet-toe-may-shus) Earth Day

National Matchmaker Day

National South Carolina Day

National Trail Mix Day

Thoughtful Thursday

We Love Memoirs Day

Today is also…

Baloch-Pakhtun Unity Day

Day of Solidarity and Freedom in Poland

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Kyrgyzstan from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Malaya from the United Kingdom in 1957.

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Trinidad and Tobago from the United Kingdom in 1962.

Romanian Language Day in Romania

Our Language in Moldova

North Borneo Self-government Day in Sabah, Borneo

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with…

12Caligula, Roman emperor (d. 41)

1870Maria Montessori, Italian physician and educator (d. 1952)

1879Alma Mahler, Austrian-American composer and author (d. 1964)

1880Wilhelmina, queen of the Netherlands (d. 1962)

1903Arthur Godfrey, American radio and television host (d. 1983)

1908William Saroyan, American novelist, playwright, and short story writer (d. 1981)

1911 – Arsenio Rodríguez, Cuban-American tres player, composer, and bandleader (d. 1970)

1916 – Daniel Schorr, American journalist and author (d. 2010)

1924 – Buddy Hackett, American actor and singer (d. 2003)

1928James Coburn, American actor (d. 2002)

1935Eldridge Cleaver, American activist and author (d. 1998)

1940Robbie Basho, American guitarist, pianist, and composer (d. 1986)

1945Van Morrison, Northern Irish singer-songwriter

1945 – Itzhak Perlman, Israeli-American violinist and conductor

1949Richard Gere, American actor and producer

1952Kim Kashkashian, American viola player and educator

1954Julie Brown, American actress and screenwriter

1970Debbie Gibson, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

…and on this day in history….

1895 – German Count Ferdinand von Zeppelin patents his navigable balloon.

1993 – Russia completes removing its troops from Lithuania.

1994 – Russia completes removing its troops from Estonia.

1997Diana, Princess of Wales, her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul die in a car crash in Paris.

2006Edvard Munch's famous painting The Scream, stolen on August 22, 2004, is recovered in a raid by Norwegian police.

