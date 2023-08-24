Almanac - Thursday August 24, 2023

Today is Thursday, the 24th of August of 2023

August 24 is the 236th day of the year

129 days remain until the end of the year.

30 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:33:11 am

and the sun will set tonight at 7:49:49 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 16 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:11:30 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 68.5°F.

The first high tide will be at 6:08 am at 3.84 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 10:14 am at 3.17 feet

The next high tide at 4:48 pm at 5.88 feet

and the final low tide in the next 24 hours at Ocean Beach will be early tomorrow morning at 12:23 am 0.67 feet

The Moon is currently 51.6%

Yesterday it was first quarter moon

It’s now a Waxing Gibbous moon

Full Moon in 6 days on Wednesday 30th of August of 2023 at 6:35 pm

Today is…

Can Opener Day

International Day Against Intolerance, Discrimination and Violence Based on Musical Preferences, Lifestyle and Dress Code

International Strange Music Day

National Burger Day (UK)

National Knife Day

National Maryland Day

National Peach Pie Day

National Waffle Day

Pluto Demoted Day

Shooting Star Day

Vesuvius Day

Weather Complaint Day

William Wilberforce Day

Today is also…

Flag Day in Liberia

Independence Day or Den' Ne-za-le-zhno-sti, celebrates the independence of Ukraine from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Nostalgia Night in Uruguay

Willka Raymi in Cuzco, Peru

Kobe Bryant Day, a proposed federal holiday in the United States, in reference to his 2 jersey numbers, as well as the day after his birthday

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1890 – Jean Rhys, Dominican-English novelist (d. 1979)

1899 – Jorge Luis Borges, Argentine short-story writer, essayist, poet and translator (d. 1986)

1905 – Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1974)

1915 – Wynonie Harris, American singer and guitarist (d. 1969)

1922 – René Lévesque, Canadian journalist and politician, 23rd Premier of Quebec (d. 1987)

1922 – Howard Zinn, American historian, author, and activist (d. 2010)

1936 – A. S. Byatt, English novelist and poet

1938 – Mason Williams, American guitarist and composer

1942 – Max Cleland, American captain and politician (d. 2021)

1943 – John Cipollina, American rock guitarist (d. 1989)

1945 – Ronee Blakley, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1947 – Paulo Coelho, Brazilian author and songwriter

1951 – Orson Scott Card, American novelist, critic, public speaker, essayist, and columnist

1951 – Oscar Hijuelos, American author and academic (d. 2013)

1952 – Linton Kwesi Johnson, Jamaican dub poet

1955 – Mike Huckabee, American minister and politician, 44th Governor of Arkansas

1957 – Stephen Fry, English actor, journalist, producer, and screenwriter[45]

1958 – Steve Guttenberg, American actor and producer

1960 – Cal Ripken Jr., American baseball player and coach

1962 – Craig Kilborn, American television host

1972 – Ava DuVernay, American director and screenwriter

1973 – Dave Chappelle, American comedian, actor, producer and screenwriter

1988 – Rupert Grint, English actor

….and on this day in history….

394 – The Graffito of Esmet-Akhom, the latest known inscription in Egyptian hieroglyphs, is written.

1682 – William Penn receives the area that is now the state of Delaware, and adds it to his colony of Pennsylvania.

1814 – British troops invade Washington, D.C. and during the Burning of Washington the White House, the Capitol and many other

buildings are set ablaze.

1857 – The Panic of 1857 begins, setting off one of the most severe economic crises in United States history.

1909 – Workers start pouring concrete for the Panama Canal.

1932 – Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to fly across the United States non-stop (from Los Angeles to Newark, New Jersey).

1949 – The treaty creating the North Atlantic Treaty Organization goes into effect.

1950 – Edith Sampson becomes the first black U.S. delegate to the United Nations

1954 – The Communist Control Act goes into effect, outlawing the American Communist Party.

1967 – Led by Abbie Hoffman, the Youth International Party temporarily disrupts trading at the New York Stock Exchange by throwing dollar bills from the viewing gallery, causing trading to cease as brokers scramble to grab them

1991 – Mikhail Gorbachev resigns as head of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.

1991 – Ukraine declares itself independent from the Soviet Union.

1995 – Microsoft Windows 95 was released to the public in North America.

2006 – The International Astronomical Union (IAU) redefines the term "planet" such that Pluto is now considered a dwarf planet.

2014 – A magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes the San Francisco Bay Area; it is the largest in that area since 1989. (I remember it being in the middle of the night on a Sunday morning, and it was centered in southern Napa county)