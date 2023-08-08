Almanac - Tuesday August 8, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 8th of August of 2023,

August 8 is the 220th day of the year

145 days remain until the end of the year.

46 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:19:25 am

and the sun will set this evening at 8:10:28 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 51 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:14:56 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.9°F

The first high tide will be at 5:28 am at 4.17 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 10:36 am at 2.25 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 5:05 pm at 6.23 feet

The Moon is currently 48.9% visible

It’s was a perfect 50% visibility Third Quarter moon at 3:48 am early this morning

It’s now a waning crescent

The next phase will be a New Moon in 8 days on Wednesday the 16th of August of 2023 at 2:38 am

Today is…

National Whataburger Day

National Mochi Day

Happiness Happens Day

Global Sleep Under the Stars Night

International Cat Day

National CBD Day

National Dollar Day

National Frozen Custard Day

National Zucchini Day

Odie Day

Scottish Wildcat Day

Sneak Some Zucchini Onto Your Neighbor's Porch Day

The Date to Create

Ceasefire Day (end of Iran–Iraq War) in Iraqi Kurdistan

Father's Day or Bā bā Day (爸爸節), Bā Bā is Mandarin for "father" and "8-8", or August 8. in Mongolia, Taiwan

Namesday of the Queen in Sweden

Nane Nane Day in Tanzania

Signal Troops Day in Ukraine

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1857 – Cécile Chaminade, French pianist and composer (d. 1944)

1879 – Bob Smith, American physician and surgeon, co-founded Alcoholics Anonymous (d. 1950)

1879 – Emiliano Zapata, Mexican general and politician (d. 1919)

1907 – Benny Carter, American saxophonist, trumpet player, and composer (d. 2003)

1919 – Dino De Laurentiis, Italian actor and producer (d. 2010)

1920 – Jimmy Witherspoon, American jump blues singer (d. 1997)

1933 – Joe Tex, American soul singer-songwriter (d. 1982)

1937 – Dustin Hoffman, American actor and director

1944 – John Renbourn, English-Scottish guitarist and songwriter (d. 2015)

1951 – Randy Shilts, American journalist and author (d. 1994)

1961 – The Edge, British-Irish musician, singer and songwriter

1962 – Kool Moe Dee, American musician, singer and actor

1987 – Katie Leung, Scottish actress

…and on this day in history….

1876 – Thomas Edison receives a patent for his mimeograph.

1908 – Wilbur Wright makes his first flight at a racecourse at Le Mans, France. It is the Wright Brothers' first public flight.

1942 – Quit India Movement is launched in India against the British rule in response to Mohandas Gandhi's call for swaraj or complete independence.

1963 – Great Train Robbery: In England, a gang of 15 train robbers steal £2.6 million in bank notes.

1969 – At a zebra crossing in London, photographer Iain Macmillan takes the iconic photo that becomes the cover image of the Beatles' album Abbey Road.

1974 – President Richard Nixon, in a nationwide television address, announces his resignation from the office of the President of the United States effective noon the next day.

1990 – Iraq occupies Kuwait and the state is annexed to Iraq. This would lead to the Gulf War shortly afterward.

2022 – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executes a search warrant at former president Donald Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida.