Almanac - Tuesday July 25, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 25th of July of 2023

July 25 is the 206th day of the year

159 days remain until the end of the year.

60 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:07:38 am

and sunset will be at 8:24:22 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 16 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:16:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 65.1°F.

The first high tide was at 4:24 am at 3.85 feet

The only low tide of the day will be at 10:07 am at 1.91 feet

The next high tide at 4:59 pm at 5.64 feet

and the final low tide in the next 24 hours at Ocean Beach will be early tomorrow morning at 12:03 am at 1.51 feet

The Moon is currently 46.4% visible

The moon is in the First Quarter phase

Today is…

Culinarians Day

Feast of Saint James

Health and Happiness with Hypnosis Day

International Red Shoe Day

National Carousel (or Merry-Go-Round) Day

National Hire a Veteran Day

National Hot Fudge Sundae Day

National Wine and Cheese Day

Thread the Needle Day

Today is also…

Guanacaste Day in Costa Rica

National Baha'i Day in Jamaica

National Day of Galicia in Galicia, Spain

Puerto Rico Constitution Day

Republic Day in Tunisia

International Afro-descendant Women's Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1870 – Maxfield Parrish, American painter and illustrator (d. 1966)

1894 – Walter Brennan, American actor (d. 1974)

1894 – Gavrilo Princip, Bosnian Serb revolutionary (d. 1918)

1896 – Josephine Tey, Scottish author and playwright (d. 1952)

1905 – Elias Canetti, Bulgarian-Swiss novelist, playwright, and memoirist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1994)

1906 – Johnny Hodges, American saxophonist and clarinet player (d. 1970)

1924 – Frank Church, American lawyer and politician (d. 1984)

1930 – Annie Ross, Scottish-American singer and actress (d. 2020)

1935 – Adnan Khashoggi, Saudi Arabian businessman (d. 2017)

1937 – Colin Renfrew, Baron Renfrew of Kaimsthorn, English archaeologist and academic

1941 – Emmett Till, American lynching victim (d. 1955)

1946 – Rita Marley, Cuban-Jamaican singer

1948 – Steve Goodman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1984)

1978 – Louise Joy Brown, first human to be born via IVF

…and on this day in history…

1788 – Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart completes his Symphony No. 40 in G minor (K550).

1837 – The first commercial use of an electrical telegraph is successfully demonstrated in London by William Cooke and Charles Wheatstone.

1853 – Joaquin Murrieta, the famous Californio bandit known as the "Robin Hood of El Dorado", is killed.

1897 – American author Jack London embarks on a sailing trip to take part in the Klondike's gold rush, from which he wrote his first successful stories

1925 – Telegraph Agency of the Soviet Union (TASS) is established.

1942 – The Norwegian Manifesto calls for nonviolent resistance to the German occupation.

1943 – World War II: Benito Mussolini is forced out of office by the King (encouraged by the Grand Council of Fascism) and is replaced by Pietro Badoglio.

1961 – Cold War: In a speech John F. Kennedy emphasizes that any attack on Berlin is an attack on NATO.

1965 – Bob Dylan goes electric at the Newport Folk Festival, signaling a major change in folk and rock music.

1969 – Vietnam War: U.S. President Richard Nixon declares the Nixon Doctrine, stating that the United States now expects its Asian allies to take care of

their own military defense. This is the start of the "Vietnamization" of the war.

1976 – Viking program: Viking 1 takes the famous Face on Mars photo.

1978 – Birth of Louise Joy Brown, the first human to have been born after conception by in vitro fertilisation, or IVF.

1984 – Salyut 7 cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya becomes the first woman to perform a space walk.

1994 – Israel and Jordan sign the Washington Declaration, that formally ends the state of war that had existed between the nations since 1948.

2010 – WikiLeaks publishes classified documents about the War in Afghanistan, one of the largest leaks in U.S. military history.

2019 – National extreme heat records set this day in the UK, Belgium, The Netherlands and Germany during the July 2019 European heat wave.