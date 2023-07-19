Almanac - Wednesday June 19, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 19th of July of 2023,

July 19 is the 200th day of the year

165 days remain until the end of the year.

66 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:02:56 am

and sunset will be at 8:28:49 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 25 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:52 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64°F.

The first high tide will be at 1:54 pm at 4.86 feet

The next low tide at 6:39 pm at 3.07 feet

and the final high tide in the next 24 hours at Ocean Beach will be early tomorrow morning at 12:11 am at 3.07 feet

The Moon is currently 3.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 7 days next Tuesday the 25th of July of 2023 at 3:07 pm

Today is…

Global Hug Your Kids Day

Flight Attendant Safety Professionals' Day

International Retainer Day

Islamic New Year

(Happy 1445 After Hajj!)

National Daiquiri Day

National Flitch Day

National Hot Dog Day

National Raspberry Cake Day

National Words With Friends Day

New Friends Day

Stick Out Your Tongue Day

Take Your Poet to Work Day

Today is also…

Palace Day

Martyrs' Day in Myanmar

Sandinista Day or Liberation Day in Nicaragua

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1860 – Lizzie Borden, American woman, tried and acquitted for the murders of her father and step-mother in 1892 (d. 1927)

1868 – Florence Foster Jenkins, American soprano and educator (d. 1944)

1875 – Alice Dunbar Nelson, American poet and activist (d. 1935)

1883 – Max Fleischer, Austrian-American animator and producer (d. 1972)

1893 – Vladimir Mayakovsky, Russian actor, playwright, and poet (d. 1930)

1898 – Herbert Marcuse, German-American sociologist and philosopher (d. 1979)

1921 – Harold Camping, American evangelist, author, radio host (d. 2013)

1921 – Elizabeth Spencer, American novelist, short story writer, and playwright (d. 2019)

1922 – George McGovern, American lieutenant, historian, and politician (d. 2012)

1923 – Lon Simmons, American baseball player and sportscaster (d. 2015)

1924 – Arthur Rankin Jr., American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1926 – Helen Gallagher, American actress, singer, and dancer

1941 – Vikki Carr, American singer and actress

1948 – Keith Godchaux, American keyboard player and songwriter (d. 1980)

1976 – Benedict Cumberbatch, English actor

…and on this day in history…

1848 – Women's rights: A two-day Women's Rights Convention opens in Seneca Falls, New York.

1900 – The first line of the Paris Métro opens for operation.

1952 – Opening of the Summer Olympics in Helsinki, Finland.

1957 – The largely autobiographical novel The Ordeal of Gilbert Pinfold by Evelyn Waugh was published.

1977 – The world's first Global Positioning System (GPS) signal was transmitted from Navigation Technology Satellite 2 (NTS-2) and received at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 12:41 a.m. Eastern time (ET)

