Almanac - Tuesday June 27, 2023
2007 – Tony Blair resigns as British Prime Minister, a position he had held since 1997. His Chancellor, Gordon Brown succeeds him.
Today is Tuesday, 27th of June of 2023,
June 27 is the 178th day of the year
187 days remain until the end of the year.
88 days until autumn begins
The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 5:49:55 am
and the sun will set tonight at 8:36:03 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:12:59 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 64.6°F
The first low tide was at 12:58 am at 1.74 feet
The first high tide will be at 6:21 am at 3.61 feet
The next low tide at 11:56 am at 1.75 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:43 pm at 5.65 feet
The Moon is currently 62.5% visible
It’s Waxing Gibbous Moon
We’ll have a Full Moon in 6 days Monday the 3rd of July of 2023 at 4:39 am
Today is…
Industrial Workers of the World Day
Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Day
National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Awareness Day
National Onion Day
National Pineapple Day
Today is also…
Commemoration Day for the Victims of the Communist Regime in Czech Republic
Day of Turkmen Workers of Culture and Art and poetry of Magtymguly Pyragy in Turkmenistan
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Djibouti from France in 1977.
Seven Sleepers' Day or Siebenschläfertag in Germany
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….
1850 – Lafcadio Hearn, Greek-Japanese historian and author (d. 1904)
1869 – Emma Goldman, Lithuanian-Canadian philosopher and activist (d. 1940
1872 – Paul Laurence Dunbar, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1906)
1880 – Helen Keller, American author, academic, and activist (d. 1968)
1927 – Bob Keeshan, American actor and producer (d. 2004)
1930 – Ross Perot, American businessman and politician (d. 2019)
1932 – Anna Moffo, American operatic soprano (d. 2006)
1938 – Bruce Babbitt, American lawyer and politician, 47th United States Secretary of the Interior
1942 – Danny Schechter, American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2015)
1953 – Alice McDermott, American novelist
1966 – J. J. Abrams, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1975 – Bianca Del Rio, American drag queen and comedian
1984 – Khloé Kardashian, American model, businesswoman, and radio host
…and on this day in history….
1358 – The Republic of Ragusa is founded.
1895 – The inaugural run of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad's Royal Blue from Washington, D.C., to New York City, the first U.S. passenger train to use electric locomotives.
1974 – U.S. president Richard Nixon visits the Soviet Union.
1981 – The Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party issues its "Resolution on Certain Questions in the History of Our Party Since the Founding of the People's Republic of China", laying the blame for the Cultural Revolution on Mao Zedong.