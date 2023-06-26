Almanac - Monday June 26, 2023

Today is Monday, the 26th of June of 2023,

June 26 is the 177th day of the year

188 days remain until the end of the year.

89 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 5:49:33 am

and sunset will be at 8:36:02 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:12:47 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 63.5°F.

The first low tide was at 12:00 am at 2.32 feet

The first high tide will be at 4:52 am at 3.83 feet

The next low tide at 11:09 am at 1.24 feet

and the final high tide this evening at Ocean Beach will be at 6:08 pm at 5.36 feet

The Moon is currently 52.4 % visible

It’s been a Quarter Moon

It’s now a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 7 days on Monday the 3rd of July of 2023 at 4:39 am

Today is…

Beautician's Day

Forgiveness Day

National Barcode Day

National Canoe Day in Canada

National Chocolate Pudding Day

Please Take My Children to Work Day

Tropical Cocktails Day

Today is also…

Day of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

Flag Day in Romania

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Madagascar from France in 1960

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Somaliland from United Kingdom in 1960

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

International Day in Support of Victims of Torture

Ratcatcher's Day in Hamelin, Germany

Sunthorn Phu Day in Thailand

World Refrigeration Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share your special day with…

1819 – Abner Doubleday, American general (d. 1893)

1892 – Pearl S. Buck, American novelist, essayist, short story writer Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1973)

1903 – Big Bill Broonzy, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1958)

1904 – Peter Lorre, Slovak-American actor and singer (d. 1964)

1908 – Salvador Allende, Chilean physician and politician, 29th President of Chile (d. 1973)

1909 – Colonel Tom Parker, Dutch-American talent manager (d. 1997)

1915 – Charlotte Zolotow, American author and poet (d. 2013)

1916 – Virginia Satir, American psychotherapist and author (d. 1988)

1929 – Milton Glaser, American illustrator and graphic designer (d. 2020)

1931 – Colin Wilson, English philosopher and author (d. 2013)

1934 – Dave Grusin, American pianist and composer

1936 – Nancy Willard, American author and poet (d. 2017)

1937 – Reggie Workman, American bassist and composer

1942 – Gilberto Gil, Brazilian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and politician, Brazilian Minister of Culture

1955 – Mick Jones, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1956 – Chris Isaak, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1957 – Patty Smyth, American singer-songwriter and musician

1970 – Sean Hayes, American actor

1974 – Derek Jeter, American baseball player

…and on this day in History…

1843 – Treaty of Nanking comes into effect, Hong Kong Island is ceded to the British "in perpetuity".

1927 – The Cyclone roller coaster opens on Coney Island.

1934 – United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt signs the Federal Credit Union Act, which establishes credit unions.

1945 – The United Nations Charter is signed by 50 Allied nations in San Francisco, California.

1948 – Shirley Jackson's short story The Lottery is published in The New Yorker magazine.

1963 – Cold War: U.S. President John F. Kennedy gave his "Ich bin ein Berliner" speech, underlining the support of the United

States for democratic West Germany shortly after Soviet-supported East Germany erected the Berlin Wall.

1974 – The Universal Product Code is scanned for the first time to sell a package of Wrigley's chewing gum at the Marsh

Supermarket in Troy, Ohio.

1975 – Two FBI agents and a member of the American Indian Movement are killed in a shootout on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota; Leonard Peltier is later convicted of the murders in a controversial trial.

1977 – Elvis Presley held his final concert in Indianapolis, Indiana at Market Square Arena.

1997 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules that the Communications Decency Act violates the First Amendment to the United States Constitution.

1997 – J. K. Rowling publishes the first of her Harry Potter novel series, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone in United Kingdom.

2000 – The Human Genome Project announces the completion of a "rough draft" sequence.

2003 – The U.S. Supreme Court rules in Lawrence v. Texas that gender-based sodomy laws are unconstitutional.

2015 – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled, 5–4, that same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marriage under the 14th Amendment to the United States Constitution

Joe Burke,

former KALW morning edition host and creator of the KALW Morning Almanac

will be performing

This Wednesday the 28th starting at 4pm at The Golden Gate Bandshell.

This will be a singer-songwriter show.

He’ll be in the same show with Ray Vaughn as well as the band Lakeville.

This is part of Illuminate Live;

Live Free Performances in Golden Gate Park

in association with San Francisco Parks And Rec.