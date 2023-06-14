Almanac - Wednesday June 14, 2023

Today Wednesday, 14th of June of 2023,

June 14 is the 165th day of the year

200 days remain until the end of the year.

7 days until summer begins

Summer Sostice will be a week from today, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:57 AM

The sun rose this morning at 5:47:13 am

and sunset will be this evening at 8:33:31 pm.

Today we have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:10:22 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.

the first low tide was at 3:10 AN at minus point zero eight feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 9:35 AM at 4.14 feet

The next low tide will be this afternoon at 2:23 PM at 2.11 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be this evening at 8:43 AM at 6.43 feet

The Moon is 13.4% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent

We’ll have New Moon in 4 days on the 17th of June of 2023 at 9:37 pm

Today is National Cucumber Day

National New Mexico Day

Army's Birthday

Family History Day

Flag Day

International Bath Day

National Bourbon Day

National Strawberry Shortcake Day

Own Your Share of America Day

Pause for the Pledge Day

Pop Goes The Weasel Day

World Blood Donor Day

Today is also…

Commemoration of the Soviet Deportation related observances:

Baltic Freedom Day in the United States

Commemoration Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide in Latvia

Mourning and Commemoration Day or Leinapäev in Estonia

Mourning and Hope Day in Lithuania

Day of Memory for Repressed People in Armenia

Freedom Day in Malawi

Liberation Day in the Falkland Islands and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share this special day with…

1811 – Harriet Beecher Stowe, American author and activist (d. 1896)

1864 – Alois Alzheimer, German psychiatrist and neuropathologist (d. 1915)

1884 – John McCormack, Irish tenor and actor (d. 1945)

1904 – Margaret Bourke-White, American photographer and journalist (d. 1971)

1909 – Burl Ives, American actor and singer (d. 1995)

1925 – Pierre Salinger, American journalist and politician, 11th White House Press Secretary (d. 2004)

1928 – Ernesto "Che" Guevara, Argentinian-Cuban physician, author, guerrilla leader and politician (d. 1967)

1931 – Junior Walker, American saxophonist (d. 1995)

1933 – Jerzy Kosiński, Polish-American novelist and screenwriter (d. 1991)

1946 – Donald Trump, American businessman, television personality and 45th President of the United States

1947 – Barry Melton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Laurence Yep, American author and playwright

1949 – Harry Turtledove, American historian and author

1961 – Boy George, English singer-songwriter and producer

1969 – Steffi Graf, German tennis player

1978 – Diablo Cody, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1982 - Lang Lang, Chinese pianist

…and on this day in history…

1777 – The Second Continental Congress passes the Flag Act of 1777 adopting the Stars and Stripes as the Flag of the United States.

1789 – Mutiny on the Bounty: HMS Bounty mutiny survivors including Captain William Bligh and 18 others reach Timor after a nearly 7,400 km (4,600 mi) journey in an open boat.

1822 – Charles Babbage proposes a difference engine in a paper to the Royal Astronomical Society.

1846 – Bear Flag Revolt begins: Anglo settlers in Sonoma, California, start a rebellion against Mexico and proclaim the California Republic.

1872 – Trade unions are legalized in Canada.

1900 – Hawaii becomes a United States territory.

1907 – The National Association for Women's Suffrage succeeds in getting Norwegian women the right to vote in parliamentary elections.

1937 – Pennsylvania becomes the first (and only) state of the United States to celebrate Flag Day officially as a state holiday.

1937 – U.S. House of Representatives passes the Marihuana Tax Act.

1951 – UNIVAC I is dedicated by the U.S. Census Bureau.

1954 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs a bill into law that places the words "under God" into the United States Pledge of Allegiance.

1959 – Disneyland Monorail System, the first daily operating monorail system in the Western Hemisphere, opens to the public in Anaheim, California.

1966 – The Vatican announces the abolition of the Index Librorum Prohibitorum ("index of prohibited books"), which was originally instituted in 1557.