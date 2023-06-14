Almanac - Wednesday June 14, 2023
Today Wednesday, 14th of June of 2023,
June 14 is the 165th day of the year
200 days remain until the end of the year.
7 days until summer begins
Summer Sostice will be a week from today, Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:57 AM
The sun rose this morning at 5:47:13 am
and sunset will be this evening at 8:33:31 pm.
Today we have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 1:10:22 pm
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.3°F.
the first low tide was at 3:10 AN at minus point zero eight feet
The first high tide will be later this morning at 9:35 AM at 4.14 feet
The next low tide will be this afternoon at 2:23 PM at 2.11 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be this evening at 8:43 AM at 6.43 feet
The Moon is 13.4% visible
It’s a Waning Crescent
We’ll have New Moon in 4 days on the 17th of June of 2023 at 9:37 pm
Today is National Cucumber Day
National New Mexico Day
National Strawberry Shortcake Day
Today is also…
Commemoration of the Soviet Deportation related observances:
Baltic Freedom Day in the United States
Commemoration Day for the Victims of Communist Genocide in Latvia
Mourning and Commemoration Day or Leinapäev in Estonia
Mourning and Hope Day in Lithuania
Day of Memory for Repressed People in Armenia
Liberation Day in the Falkland Islands and South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share this special day with…
1811 – Harriet Beecher Stowe, American author and activist (d. 1896)
1864 – Alois Alzheimer, German psychiatrist and neuropathologist (d. 1915)
1884 – John McCormack, Irish tenor and actor (d. 1945)
1904 – Margaret Bourke-White, American photographer and journalist (d. 1971)
1909 – Burl Ives, American actor and singer (d. 1995)
1925 – Pierre Salinger, American journalist and politician, 11th White House Press Secretary (d. 2004)
1928 – Ernesto "Che" Guevara, Argentinian-Cuban physician, author, guerrilla leader and politician (d. 1967)
1931 – Junior Walker, American saxophonist (d. 1995)
1933 – Jerzy Kosiński, Polish-American novelist and screenwriter (d. 1991)
1946 – Donald Trump, American businessman, television personality and 45th President of the United States
1947 – Barry Melton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1948 – Laurence Yep, American author and playwright
1949 – Harry Turtledove, American historian and author
1961 – Boy George, English singer-songwriter and producer
1969 – Steffi Graf, German tennis player
1978 – Diablo Cody, American director, producer, and screenwriter
1982 - Lang Lang, Chinese pianist
…and on this day in history…
1777 – The Second Continental Congress passes the Flag Act of 1777 adopting the Stars and Stripes as the Flag of the United States.
1789 – Mutiny on the Bounty: HMS Bounty mutiny survivors including Captain William Bligh and 18 others reach Timor after a nearly 7,400 km (4,600 mi) journey in an open boat.
1822 – Charles Babbage proposes a difference engine in a paper to the Royal Astronomical Society.
1846 – Bear Flag Revolt begins: Anglo settlers in Sonoma, California, start a rebellion against Mexico and proclaim the California Republic.
1872 – Trade unions are legalized in Canada.
1900 – Hawaii becomes a United States territory.
1907 – The National Association for Women's Suffrage succeeds in getting Norwegian women the right to vote in parliamentary elections.
1937 – Pennsylvania becomes the first (and only) state of the United States to celebrate Flag Day officially as a state holiday.
1937 – U.S. House of Representatives passes the Marihuana Tax Act.
1951 – UNIVAC I is dedicated by the U.S. Census Bureau.
1954 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs a bill into law that places the words "under God" into the United States Pledge of Allegiance.
1959 – Disneyland Monorail System, the first daily operating monorail system in the Western Hemisphere, opens to the public in Anaheim, California.
1966 – The Vatican announces the abolition of the Index Librorum Prohibitorum ("index of prohibited books"), which was originally instituted in 1557.