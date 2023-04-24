Almanac - Monday April 24, 2023

Today is Monday, the 24th of April of 2023,

April 24 is the 114th day of the year

251 days remain until the end of the year.

58 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:22:16 am

and sunset will be at 7:54:37 pm

Today we will have 13 hours and 32 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:08:26 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 57.7°F.

the first high tide was at 1:22 am at 5.62 feet

The first low tide will be at 8:42 am at -0.45 feet

The next high tide will be at 4:14 pm at 4.25 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:37 pm at 3.27 feet

The Moon is currently 20.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Thursday the 27th of April of 2023 at 2:20 pm

Today is…

Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day

National Pigs-in-a-Blanket Day

New Kids on the Block Day

World Day for Laboratory Animals

World Meningitis Day

Today is also…

Concord Day (Niger)

Democracy Day (Nepal)

Fashion Revolution Day

Labour Safety Day (Bangladesh, proposed)

National Panchayati Raj Day (India)

Republic Day (The Gambia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1581 – Vincent de Paul, French priest and saint (d. 1660)

1815 – Anthony Trollope, English novelist, essayist, and short story writer (d. 1882)

1904 – Willem de Kooning, Dutch-American painter and educator (d. 1997)

1905 – Robert Penn Warren, American novelist, poet, and literary critic (d. 1989)

1914 – Justin Wilson, American chef and author (d. 2001)

1934 – Shirley MacLaine, American actress, singer, and dancer

1936 – Jill Ireland, English actress (d. 1990)

1937 – Joe Henderson, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2001)

1940 – Sue Grafton, American author (d. 2017)

1941 – Richard Holbrooke, American journalist, banker, and diplomat, 22nd United States Ambassador to the United Nations (d. 2010)

1941 – John Williams, Australian-English guitarist and composer

1942 – Barbra Streisand, American singer, actress, activist, and producer

1953 – Eric Bogosian, American actor and writer

1954 – Mumia Abu-Jamal, American journalist, activist, and political prisoner

1964 – Cedric the Entertainer, American comedian, actor, and producer

…and on this day in history…

1479 BC – Thutmose III ascends to the throne of Egypt, although power effectively shifts to Hatshepsut (according to the Low Chronology of the 18th dynasty).

1704 – The first regular newspaper in British Colonial America, The Boston News-Letter, is published.

1800 – The United States Library of Congress is established when President John Adams signs legislation to appropriate $5,000 to purchase "such books as may be necessary for the use of Congress".

1913 – The Woolworth Building, a skyscraper in New York City, is opened.

1955 – The Bandung Conference ends: Twenty-nine non-aligned nations of Asia and Africa finish a meeting that condemns colonialism, racism, and the Cold War.

2011 – WikiLeaks starts publishing the Guantanamo Bay files leak.