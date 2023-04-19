Almanac - Wednesday April 19, 2023
Today is Wednesday, the 19th of April of 2023
April 19 is the 109th day of the year
256 days remain until the end of the year.
64 days until summer begins
The sun rose this morning at 6:28:50 am
and sunset will be at 7:50:00 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.9°F
We will have 13 hours and 21 minutes of daylight
Solar noon will be at 1:09:25 pm.
The first low tide was at 5:00 am at -0.17 feet
The first high tide will be at 11:16 am at 5.06 feet
The next low tide at 4:54 pm at 0.89 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:09 pm at 6.12 feet
The moon is currently 0.5% visible
It’s a New Moon
It will be 0% visible tonight 19th at 9:12 pm
We’ll also have a Hybrid Solar Eclipse
Today is…
National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day
Oklahoma City Bombing Commemoration Day
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1903 – Eliot Ness, American law enforcement agent (d. 1957)
1933 – Jayne Mansfield, American model and actress (d. 1967)
1934 – Dickie Goodman, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1989)
1935 – Dudley Moore, English actor, comedian, and pianist (d. 2002)
1937 – Joseph Estrada, Filipino politician, 13th President of the Philippines
1946 – Tim Curry, English actor and singer
1965 – Suge Knight, American record executive
1968 – Ashley Judd, American actress
1978 – James Franco, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
1979 – Kate Hudson, American actress
1982 – Ali Wong, American comedian and actress
…and on this day in history…
1927 – Mae West is sentenced to ten days in jail for obscenity for her play Sex.
1943 – World War II: In German-occupied Poland, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising begins, after German troops enter the Warsaw Ghetto to round up the remaining Jews.
1943 – Albert Hofmann deliberately doses himself with LSD for the first time, three days after having discovered its effects on April 16.
1956 – Actress Grace Kelly marries Prince Rainier of Monaco.
1960 – Students in South Korea hold a nationwide pro-democracy protest against president Syngman Rhee, eventually forcing him to resign.
1987 – The Simpsons first appear as a series of shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show, first starting with "Good Night".
2021 – The Ingenuity helicopter becomes the first aircraft to achieve flight on another planet.