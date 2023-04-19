Almanac - Wednesday April 19, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 19th of April of 2023

April 19 is the 109th day of the year

256 days remain until the end of the year.

64 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:28:50 am

and sunset will be at 7:50:00 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 55.9°F

We will have 13 hours and 21 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:09:25 pm.

The first low tide was at 5:00 am at -0.17 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:16 am at 5.06 feet

The next low tide at 4:54 pm at 0.89 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:09 pm at 6.12 feet

The moon is currently 0.5% visible

It’s a New Moon

It will be 0% visible tonight 19th at 9:12 pm

We’ll also have a Hybrid Solar Eclipse

Today is…

Bicycle Day

Humorous Day

John Parker Day

National Amaretto Day

National Banana Day

National Garlic Day

National Hanging Out Day

National Stress Awareness Day

National Wear Your Pajamas to Work Day

Oklahoma City Bombing Commemoration Day

Rice Ball Day

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1903 – Eliot Ness, American law enforcement agent (d. 1957)

1933 – Jayne Mansfield, American model and actress (d. 1967)

1934 – Dickie Goodman, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 1989)

1935 – Dudley Moore, English actor, comedian, and pianist (d. 2002)

1937 – Joseph Estrada, Filipino politician, 13th President of the Philippines

1946 – Tim Curry, English actor and singer

1965 – Suge Knight, American record executive

1968 – Ashley Judd, American actress

1978 – James Franco, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1979 – Kate Hudson, American actress

1982 – Ali Wong, American comedian and actress

…and on this day in history…

1927 – Mae West is sentenced to ten days in jail for obscenity for her play Sex.

1943 – World War II: In German-occupied Poland, the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising begins, after German troops enter the Warsaw Ghetto to round up the remaining Jews.

1943 – Albert Hofmann deliberately doses himself with LSD for the first time, three days after having discovered its effects on April 16.

1956 – Actress Grace Kelly marries Prince Rainier of Monaco.

1960 – Students in South Korea hold a nationwide pro-democracy protest against president Syngman Rhee, eventually forcing him to resign.

1987 – The Simpsons first appear as a series of shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show, first starting with "Good Night".

2021 – The Ingenuity helicopter becomes the first aircraft to achieve flight on another planet.