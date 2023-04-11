Almanac - Tuesday April 11, 2023
Today is Tuesday, the 11th of April of 2023
April 11 is the 101st day of the year
264 days remain until the end of the year.
71 days until summer begins
The sun rose a few minutes ago at 6:40:01 am
and the sun will set this evening at 7:42:39 pm.
We will have 13 hours and 2 minutes of daylight today
Solar noon will be at 1:11:20 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 56.1°F
The first high tide was at 2:10 am at 5.71 feet
The first low tide will be at 9:35 am at -0.47 feet
The next high tide at 5:15 pm at 4.02 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:09 pm at 3.34 feet
The Moon is currently 70% visible
It’s a Waning Gibbous
Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Thursday the 13th of April of 2023 at 2:11 am
Today is…
International Be Kind To Lawyers Day
National Poutine Day in Canada
Today is also…
Juan Santamaría Day, anniversary of his death in the Second Battle of Rivas. (Costa Rica)
If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….
145 – Septimius Severus, Roman emperor (d. 211)
1893 – Dean Acheson, American lawyer and politician, 51st United States Secretary of State (d. 1971)
1914 – Norman McLaren, Scottish-Canadian animator, director, and producer (d. 1987)
1916 – Howard W. Koch, American director and producer (d. 2001)
1928 – Ethel Kennedy, American philanthropist
1930 – Anton LaVey, American occultist, founded the Church of Satan (d. 1997)
1932 – Joel Grey, American actor, singer, and dancer
1933 – Tony Brown, American journalist and academic
1939 – Louise Lasser, American actress
1941 – Ellen Goodman, American journalist and author
1955 – Michael Callen, American singer-songwriter and AIDS activist (d. 1993)
1987 – Joss Stone, English singer-songwriter and actress
…and on this day in history
1727 – Premiere of Johann Sebastian Bach's St Matthew Passion BWV 244b at St. Thomas Church in Leipzig, Electorate of Saxony (now Germany).
1876 – The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is organized.
1881 – Spelman College is founded in Atlanta, Georgia as the Atlanta Baptist Female Seminary, an institute of higher education for African-American women.
1968 – President Lyndon B. Johnson signs the Civil Rights Act of 1968, prohibiting discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing.