Almanac - Wednesday March 29, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 29th of March of 2023,

March 29 is the 88th day of the year

277 days remain until the end of the year.

84 days until summer begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco in a few minutes at 6:59:19 am

and sunset this evening will be at 7:30:46 pm.

We will have 12 hours and 31 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:02 pm

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.1°F

The first high tide was at 4:47 am at 4.88 feet

the first low tide will be at 12:41 pm at 0.37 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:21 pm at 4.34 feet

the Moon is currently 54.6% visible

It’s now a waxing gibbous moon

We had a quarter moon yesterday

we’ll have a Full Moon in 7 days next Wednesday the 5th of April of 2023 at 9:35 pm

Today is…

Knights of Columbus Founder's Day

Manatee Appreciation Day

National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day

National Little Red Wagon Day

National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Piano Day

Smoke and Mirrors Day

Texas Love the Children Day

Today is also…

Boganda Day (Central African Republic

Commemoration of the 1947 Rebellion in Madagascar

Day of the Young Combatant in Chile

Youth Day in Taiwan

On this day in women’s herstory, we celebrate the birthdays of…

Frances Bolton, who created an endowment to build a school of nursing at Western Reserve in and helped remove color lines in nursing, was born today in 1885. Later as an Ohio Congresswoman, she worked for racial equality and equal pay.

Pearl Bailey, a jazz and blues singer, was born in 1918. After appearing in vaudeville, she made her Broadway debut in St. Louis Woman and later won a Tony Award for the title role in the all-black production of Hello, Dolly! in 1968.

March 29, 1928 (1992) – Joan Kelly, set up a Master of Arts Program in Women’s History at Sarah Lawrence with Gerda Lerner, advanced feminist scholarship by calling for a “doubled vision” to resolve conflicts inherent in the desire for female inclusion under male dominance

Birthdays today include…

1867 – Cy Young, American baseball player and manager (d. 1955

1916 – Eugene McCarthy, American poet and politician (d. 2005

1918 – Pearl Bailey, American actress and singer (d. 1990)

1918 – Sam Walton, American businessman, founded Walmart and Sam's Club (d. 1992)

1919 – Eileen Heckart, American actress (d. 2001)

1923 – Betty Binns Fletcher, American lawyer and judge (d. 2012

1929 – Sheila Kitzinger, English activist, author, and academic (d. 2015)

1943 – John Major, English banker and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

1943 – Vangelis, Greek keyboard player and songwriter (d. 2022)

1948 – Barbara Clare Foley, American author and educator

1949 – Michael Brecker, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2007)

1949 – Pauline Marois, Canadian social worker and politician, 30th Premier of Quebec

1950 – Mory Kanté, Guinean vocalist (d. 2020)

1951 – Nick Ut, Vietnamese-American photographer

1954 – Martha A. Sandweiss, American historian

1954 – Suzanna Sherry, American legal scholar

1954 – Evelyn C. White, American writer and editor

1955 – Gillian Conoley, American poet

1955 – Brendan Gleeson, Irish actor

1955 – Marina Sirtis, British-American actress

1956 – Patty Donahue, American singer (d. 1996)

1956 – Mary Gentle, English author

1957 – Elizabeth Hand, American author

1957 – Kathryn Tanner, American theologian

1960 – Jo Nesbø, Norwegian writer, musician and football player

1961 – Helen Humphreys, Canadian poet and novelist

1961 – Amy Sedaris, American actress and comedian

1964 – Catherine Cortez Masto, American attorney and politician

1964 – Elle Macpherson, Australian model and actress

1965 – Maia Szalavitz, American journalist and author

1968 – Lucy Lawless, New Zealand actress

1971 – Lara Logan, South African television and radio journalist and war correspondent

1972 – Stina Leicht, American author

1972 – Priti Patel, British Indian politician, Secretary of State for the Home Department

1976 – Jennifer Capriati, American tennis player

1977 – Nina Riggs, American writer and poet

1980 – Molly Brodak, American poet and writer (d. 2020)

1981 – Jasmine Crockett, American attorney and politician

1981 – Megan Hilty, American actress and singer

1981 – PJ Morton, American musician, singer, songwriter and record producer

1983 – Chokwe Antar Lumumba, American attorney, activist and politician

1991 – Irene, South Korean idol, actress and television host

Also on this day in history…

1549 – The city of Salvador, Bahia, the first capital of Brazil, is founded

1806 – Construction is authorized of the Great National Pike, better known as the Cumberland Road, becoming the first United States federal highway.

1867 – Queen Victoria gives Royal Assent to the British North America Act which establishes Canada on July 1.

1871 – Royal Albert Hall is opened by Queen Victoria.

1961 – The Twenty-third Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, allowing residents of Washington, D.C., to vote in presidential elections.

1973 – Vietnam War: The last United States combat soldiers leave South Vietnam.

1974 – NASA's Mariner 10 becomes the first space probe to fly by Mercury.

2014 – The first same-sex marriages in England and Wales are performed.