KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday March 10, 2023

By Kevin Vance
Published March 10, 2023 at 9:02 AM PST
harriettubman.jpg

Today is Friday, the 10th of March of 2023,

March 10 is the 69th day of the year

296 days remain until the end of the year.

9 days until spring begins

Daylight savings time begins at 2am early Sunday morning

We are ‘Springing forward’,

winding our clocks one hour ahead before going to sleep Saturday night

The sun rose this morning at 6:28:05 am

and sunset will be at 6:13:03 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:20:34 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.2°F.

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:10 am at 5.41 feet

The first low tide was this hour at 6:20 am at 0.89 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 12:27 pm at 1.33 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:13 pm at 1.33 feet

The moon is currently 90.9% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We will have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 14th of March of 2023 at 6:08 pm

On this day in Women’s History…

Harriet Tubman Day

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Josephine Groves Holloway was born today in 1898. She founded the first unofficial Girl Scout troop for African American girls and worked for two decades to have her troops recognized by the Nashville Girl Scout Council.

It’s the Birthday March 10, 1903 (d.1987) of Clare Booth Luce, playwright and politician, wrote “The Women” (1936), a scathing portrayal of rich society women, member of Congress (R-CT) (1942-46), criticized international aid and opposed Communism, ambassador to Italy (1953-56), the highest diplomatic post held by a woman

Today is…

Festival of Life in the Cracks Day

Histotechnology Professionals Day

International Bagpipe Day (I’ll spare you)

International Day of Awesomeness

Landline Telephone Day

Mario Day

Middle Name Pride Day

National Blueberry Popover Day

National Preschooler's Day

National Ranch Day

Pack Your Lunch Day

Salvation Army Day

US Paper Money Day

Today is also…

Holocaust Remembrance Day (Bulgaria)

Mario Day (Globally)

Men's Day (Poland)

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (United States)

Székely Freedom Day (Romania)

Tibetan Uprising Day (Tibetan independence movement)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share birthday cake today with…

1596Princess Maria Elizabeth of Sweden, daughter of King Charles IX of Sweden (d. 1618)

1843Evelyn Abbott, English classical scholar (d. 1901)

1867 – Lillian Wald, American nurse, humanitarian, and author, founded the Henry Street Settlement (d. 1940)

1876Anna Hyatt Huntington, American sculptor (d. 1973)

1900Violet Brown, Jamaican supercentenarian, oldest Jamaican ever (d. 2017)

1903Bix Beiderbecke, American cornet player, pianist, and composer (d. 1931)

1903 – Clare Boothe Luce, American playwright, journalist, and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Italy (d. 1987)

1920Alfred Peet, Dutch-American businessman, founded Peet's Coffee & Tea (d. 2007)

1924Judith Jones, American literary and cookbook editor (d. 2017)

1928Sara Montiel, Spanish actress (d. 2013)

1928 – James Earl Ray, American criminal; assassin of Martin Luther King Jr. (d. 1998)

1932Marcia Falkender, Baroness Falkender, English politician (d. 2019)

1940Chuck Norris, American actor, producer, and martial artist

1940 – David Rabe, American playwright and screenwriter

1945Katharine Houghton, American actress and playwright

1951Gloria Diaz, Filipino actress and beauty queen, Miss Universe 1969

1952Morgan Tsvangirai, Zimbabwean politician, Prime Minister of Zimbabwe (d. 2018)

1957Osama bin Laden, Saudi Arabian terrorist, founded al-Qaeda (d. 2011)

1958 – Steve Howe, American baseball player (d. 2006)

1958 – Sharon Stone, American actress and producer

1961Laurel Clark, American captain, physician, and astronaut (d. 2003)

1962Jasmine Guy, American actress, singer, and director

1962 – Seiko Matsuda, Japanese singer-songwriter

1963 – Rick Rubin, American record producer

1964Neneh Cherry, Swedish singer-songwriter

1968 – Alma Čardžić, Bosnian singer

1976Barbara Schett, Austrian tennis player

1977Shannon Miller, American gymnast

1977 – Robin Thicke, American singer, songwriter, and record producer

1978Camille, French singer-songwriter and actress

1982Kwame Brown, American basketball player

1983 – Janet Mock, American journalist, author, and activist

1983 – Carrie Underwood, American singer-songwriter

1984 – Olivia Wilde, American actress and director

1988 – Ego Nwodim, American actress

1990Stefanie Vögele, Swiss tennis player

1993 – Aminata Namasia, Congolese politician

1994Bad Bunny, Puerto Rican rapper and singer

1994 – Nikita Parris, English footballer

1997Belinda Bencic, Swiss tennis player

…and on this day in history…

1848 – The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo is ratified by the United States Senate, ending the Mexican–American War.

1876 – The first successful test of a telephone is made by Alexander Graham Bell.

1922Mahatma Gandhi is arrested in India, tried for sedition, and sentenced to six years in prison, only to be released after nearly two years for an appendicitis operation.

1933 – The Long Beach earthquake affects the Greater Los Angeles Area, leaving around 108 people dead.

1949Mildred Gillars ("Axis Sally") is convicted of treason.

1959Tibetan uprising: Fearing an abduction attempt by China, thousands of Tibetans surround the Dalai Lama's palace to prevent his removal.

1969 – In Memphis, Tennessee, James Earl Ray pleads guilty to assassinating Martin Luther King Jr. He later unsuccessfully attempts to recant.

1970Vietnam War: Captain Ernest Medina is charged by the U.S. military with My Lai war crimes.

1977 – Astronomers discover the rings of Uranus.

1997 – The first episode of the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, "Welcome to the Hellmouth", is aired on The WB television network.

2000 – The Dot-com bubble peaks with the NASDAQ Composite stock market index reaching 5,048.62.

2017 – The impeachment of President Park Geun-hye of South Korea in response to a major political scandal is unanimously upheld by the country's Constitutional Court, ending her presidency

Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
