Almanac - Friday March 10, 2023

Today is Friday, the 10th of March of 2023,

March 10 is the 69th day of the year

296 days remain until the end of the year.

9 days until spring begins

Daylight savings time begins at 2am early Sunday morning

We are ‘Springing forward’,

winding our clocks one hour ahead before going to sleep Saturday night

The sun rose this morning at 6:28:05 am

and sunset will be at 6:13:03 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 44 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:20:34 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.2°F.

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:10 am at 5.41 feet

The first low tide was this hour at 6:20 am at 0.89 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 12:27 pm at 1.33 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:13 pm at 1.33 feet

The moon is currently 90.9% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We will have the Last Quarter Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 14th of March of 2023 at 6:08 pm

On this day in Women’s History…

Harriet Tubman Day

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Josephine Groves Holloway was born today in 1898. She founded the first unofficial Girl Scout troop for African American girls and worked for two decades to have her troops recognized by the Nashville Girl Scout Council.

It’s the Birthday March 10, 1903 (d.1987) of Clare Booth Luce, playwright and politician, wrote “The Women” (1936), a scathing portrayal of rich society women, member of Congress (R-CT) (1942-46), criticized international aid and opposed Communism, ambassador to Italy (1953-56), the highest diplomatic post held by a woman

1900 – Violet Brown, Jamaican supercentenarian, oldest Jamaican ever (d. 2017)

1924 – Judith Jones, American literary and cookbook editor (d. 2017)

1964 – Neneh Cherry, Swedish singer-songwriter

1983 – Carrie Underwood, American singer-songwriter

1988 – Ego Nwodim, American actress

Today is…

Festival of Life in the Cracks Day

Histotechnology Professionals Day

International Bagpipe Day (I’ll spare you)

International Day of Awesomeness

Landline Telephone Day

Mario Day

Middle Name Pride Day

National Blueberry Popover Day

National Preschooler's Day

National Ranch Day

Pack Your Lunch Day

Salvation Army Day

US Paper Money Day

Today is also…

Holocaust Remembrance Day (Bulgaria)

Mario Day (Globally)

Men's Day (Poland)

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (United States)

Székely Freedom Day (Romania)

Tibetan Uprising Day (Tibetan independence movement)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You get to share birthday cake today with…

1596 – Princess Maria Elizabeth of Sweden, daughter of King Charles IX of Sweden (d. 1618)

1843 – Evelyn Abbott, English classical scholar (d. 1901)

1867 – Lillian Wald, American nurse, humanitarian, and author, founded the Henry Street Settlement (d. 1940)

1876 – Anna Hyatt Huntington, American sculptor (d. 1973)

1900 – Violet Brown, Jamaican supercentenarian, oldest Jamaican ever (d. 2017)

1903 – Bix Beiderbecke, American cornet player, pianist, and composer (d. 1931)

1903 – Clare Boothe Luce, American playwright, journalist, and diplomat, United States Ambassador to Italy (d. 1987)

1920 – Alfred Peet, Dutch-American businessman, founded Peet's Coffee & Tea (d. 2007)

1924 – Judith Jones, American literary and cookbook editor (d. 2017)

1928 – Sara Montiel, Spanish actress (d. 2013)

1928 – James Earl Ray, American criminal; assassin of Martin Luther King Jr. (d. 1998)

1932 – Marcia Falkender, Baroness Falkender, English politician (d. 2019)

1940 – Chuck Norris, American actor, producer, and martial artist

1940 – David Rabe, American playwright and screenwriter

1945 – Katharine Houghton, American actress and playwright

1951 – Gloria Diaz, Filipino actress and beauty queen, Miss Universe 1969

1952 – Morgan Tsvangirai, Zimbabwean politician, Prime Minister of Zimbabwe (d. 2018)

1957 – Osama bin Laden, Saudi Arabian terrorist, founded al-Qaeda (d. 2011)

1958 – Steve Howe, American baseball player (d. 2006)

1958 – Sharon Stone, American actress and producer

1961 – Laurel Clark, American captain, physician, and astronaut (d. 2003)

1962 – Jasmine Guy, American actress, singer, and director

1962 – Seiko Matsuda, Japanese singer-songwriter

1963 – Rick Rubin, American record producer

1964 – Neneh Cherry, Swedish singer-songwriter

1968 – Alma Čardžić, Bosnian singer

1976 – Barbara Schett, Austrian tennis player

1977 – Shannon Miller, American gymnast

1977 – Robin Thicke, American singer, songwriter, and record producer

1978 – Camille, French singer-songwriter and actress

1982 – Kwame Brown, American basketball player

1983 – Janet Mock, American journalist, author, and activist

1983 – Carrie Underwood, American singer-songwriter

1984 – Olivia Wilde, American actress and director

1988 – Ego Nwodim, American actress

1990 – Stefanie Vögele, Swiss tennis player

1993 – Aminata Namasia, Congolese politician

1994 – Bad Bunny, Puerto Rican rapper and singer

1994 – Nikita Parris, English footballer

1997 – Belinda Bencic, Swiss tennis player

…and on this day in history…

1848 – The Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo is ratified by the United States Senate, ending the Mexican–American War.

1876 – The first successful test of a telephone is made by Alexander Graham Bell.

1922 – Mahatma Gandhi is arrested in India, tried for sedition, and sentenced to six years in prison, only to be released after nearly two years for an appendicitis operation.

1933 – The Long Beach earthquake affects the Greater Los Angeles Area, leaving around 108 people dead.

1949 – Mildred Gillars ("Axis Sally") is convicted of treason.

1959 – Tibetan uprising: Fearing an abduction attempt by China, thousands of Tibetans surround the Dalai Lama's palace to prevent his removal.

1969 – In Memphis, Tennessee, James Earl Ray pleads guilty to assassinating Martin Luther King Jr. He later unsuccessfully attempts to recant.

1970 – Vietnam War: Captain Ernest Medina is charged by the U.S. military with My Lai war crimes.

1977 – Astronomers discover the rings of Uranus.

1997 – The first episode of the series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, "Welcome to the Hellmouth", is aired on The WB television network.

2000 – The Dot-com bubble peaks with the NASDAQ Composite stock market index reaching 5,048.62.

2017 – The impeachment of President Park Geun-hye of South Korea in response to a major political scandal is unanimously upheld by the country's Constitutional Court, ending her presidency