Almanac - Friday February 24, 2023
Today is Friday, the 24th of February of 2023
February 24 is the 55th day of the year
310 days remain until the end of the year
23 days until spring begins
The sun just rose at 6:47:53 am
and sunset will be at 5:59:10 pm.
We will have 11 hours and 12 minutes of daylight
The solar transit will be at 12:23:31 pm.
Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.7°F.
The first high tide was at 1:26 am at 5.92 feet
The first low tide will be at 7:54 am at 0.70 feet
The next high tide at 2:03 pm at 4.54 feet
and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:40 pm at 1.48 feet
The Moon is currently 23% visible
It’s a Waxing Crescent moon
We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Monday the 27th of February of 2023 at 12:06 am
Today is…
International STAND UP to Bullying Day
Today is also…
Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Estonia from the Russian Empire in 1918; the Soviet period is considered to have been an illegal annexation.
National Artist Day in Thailand
On this day, February 24, in Black History…
Feb 24, 1811 - Daniel Alexander Payne was born February 24, 1811, in Charleston, South Carolina, the son of free blacks. In 1839, Daniel A. Payne, gave a speech where he stressed, “Slavery Brutalizes Man”.
The sixth bishop of the American Methodist Episcopal Church, Payne was the first African American ordained by the Lutheran Church in 1837. In 1856, he founded Wilberforce University, where he became the first Black president of a college in America.
1864 - Rebecca Lee became the first black woman to receive an M.D. degree.
1966 - Elected leader and first president of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah, ousted in military coup while he is away on a peace mission to Vietnam.
1977 - Born on this day Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr rated as the number-one pound-for-pound boxer in the world. He’s 45 years old today
1979 - Dancehall reggae artist Cham born Damian Beckett in Kingston, Jamaica. He is most well known for his crossover hit "Ghetto Story". He’s 43 years old today
On this day in 2020, Katherine G. Johnson, the NASA mathematician who played a key role in helping America win the space race and whose story was featured in the 2016 film Hidden Figures, died Monday. She was 101 years old.
Also on this day in history…
1607 – L'Orfeo by Claudio Monteverdi, one of the first works recognized as an opera, receives its première performance.
1711 – Rinaldo by George Frideric Handel, the first Italian opera written for the London stage, is premièred.
1854 – A Penny Red with perforations becomes the first perforated postage stamp to be officially issued for distribution.
1868 – Andrew Johnson becomes the first President of the United States to be impeached by the United States House of Representatives. He is later acquitted in the Senate.
1876 – The stage première of Peer Gynt, a play by Henrik Ibsen with incidental music by Edvard Grieg, takes place in Christiania (Oslo), Norway.
1920 – Nancy Astor becomes the first woman to speak in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom following her election as a Member of Parliament (MP) three months earlier.
1942 – The Battle of Los Angeles: A false alarm led to an anti-aircraft barrage that lasted into the early hours of February 25.
1946 – Colonel Juan Perón, founder of the political movement that became known as Peronism, is elected to his first term as President of Argentina.
1983 – A special commission of the United States Congress condemns the Japanese American internment during World War II.
2022 – Days after recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, Russian president Vladimir Putin orders a full scale invasion of Ukraine.
and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…
1604 – Arcangela Tarabotti, Venetian nun and feminist (d. 1652)
1836 – Winslow Homer, American painter and illustrator (d. 1910)
1869 – Zara DuPont, American suffragist (d. 1946)
1885 – Chester W. Nimitz, American admiral (d. 1966)
1900 – Irmgard Bartenieff, German-American dancer and physical therapist, leading pioneer of dance therapy (d. 1981)
1921 – Abe Vigoda, American actor (d. 2016)
1932 – Michel Legrand, French pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 2019)
1933 – David "Fathead" Newman, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2009)
1934 – Bettino Craxi, Italian lawyer and politician, 45th Prime Minister of Italy (d. 2000)
1934 – Renata Scotto, Italian soprano
1943 – Pablo Milanés, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist
1947 – Edward James Olmos, American actor and director
1950 – George Thorogood, American musician
1954 – Plastic Bertrand, Belgian singer-songwriter and producer
1954 – Aurora Levins Morales, Puerto Rican Jewish writer and activist
1955 – Steve Jobs, American businessman, co-founded Apple Computer and Pixar (d. 2011)
1956 – Judith Butler, American philosopher, theorist, and author
1956 – Paula Zahn, American journalist and producer
1975 – Ashley MacIsaac, Canadian singer-songwriter and fiddler
1977 – Floyd Mayweather Jr., American boxer