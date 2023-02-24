Almanac - Friday February 24, 2023

Today is Friday, the 24th of February of 2023

February 24 is the 55th day of the year

310 days remain until the end of the year

23 days until spring begins

The sun just rose at 6:47:53 am

and sunset will be at 5:59:10 pm.

We will have 11 hours and 12 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 12:23:31 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 50.7°F.

The first high tide was at 1:26 am at 5.92 feet

The first low tide will be at 7:54 am at 0.70 feet

The next high tide at 2:03 pm at 4.54 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:40 pm at 1.48 feet

The Moon is currently 23% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 3 days on Monday the 27th of February of 2023 at 12:06 am

Today is…

Friday Fish Fry Day

International STAND UP to Bullying Day

National Skip the Straw Day

National Tartar Sauce Day

National Tortilla Chip Day

National Trading Card Day

Twin Peaks Day

World Bartender Day

Today is also…

Dragobete in Romania

Engineer's Day in Iran

Flag Day in Mexico

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Estonia from the Russian Empire in 1918; the Soviet period is considered to have been an illegal annexation.

National Artist Day in Thailand

Sweden Finns' Day in Sweden

On this day, February 24, in Black History…

Feb 24, 1811 - Daniel Alexander Payne was born February 24, 1811, in Charleston, South Carolina, the son of free blacks. In 1839, Daniel A. Payne, gave a speech where he stressed, “Slavery Brutalizes Man”.

The sixth bishop of the American Methodist Episcopal Church, Payne was the first African American ordained by the Lutheran Church in 1837. In 1856, he founded Wilberforce University, where he became the first Black president of a college in America.

1864 - Rebecca Lee became the first black woman to receive an M.D. degree.

1966 - Elected leader and first president of Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah, ousted in military coup while he is away on a peace mission to Vietnam.

1977 - Born on this day Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr rated as the number-one pound-for-pound boxer in the world. He’s 45 years old today

1979 - Dancehall reggae artist Cham born Damian Beckett in Kingston, Jamaica. He is most well known for his crossover hit "Ghetto Story". He’s 43 years old today

On this day in 2020, Katherine G. Johnson, the NASA mathematician who played a key role in helping America win the space race and whose story was featured in the 2016 film Hidden Figures, died Monday. She was 101 years old.

Also on this day in history…

1607 – L'Orfeo by Claudio Monteverdi, one of the first works recognized as an opera, receives its première performance.

1711 – Rinaldo by George Frideric Handel, the first Italian opera written for the London stage, is premièred.

1854 – A Penny Red with perforations becomes the first perforated postage stamp to be officially issued for distribution.

1868 – Andrew Johnson becomes the first President of the United States to be impeached by the United States House of Representatives. He is later acquitted in the Senate.

1876 – The stage première of Peer Gynt, a play by Henrik Ibsen with incidental music by Edvard Grieg, takes place in Christiania (Oslo), Norway.

1920 – Nancy Astor becomes the first woman to speak in the House of Commons of the United Kingdom following her election as a Member of Parliament (MP) three months earlier.

1942 – The Battle of Los Angeles: A false alarm led to an anti-aircraft barrage that lasted into the early hours of February 25.

1946 – Colonel Juan Perón, founder of the political movement that became known as Peronism, is elected to his first term as President of Argentina.

1983 – A special commission of the United States Congress condemns the Japanese American internment during World War II.

2022 – Days after recognising Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states, Russian president Vladimir Putin orders a full scale invasion of Ukraine.

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1604 – Arcangela Tarabotti, Venetian nun and feminist (d. 1652)

1836 – Winslow Homer, American painter and illustrator (d. 1910)

1869 – Zara DuPont, American suffragist (d. 1946)

1885 – Chester W. Nimitz, American admiral (d. 1966)

1900 – Irmgard Bartenieff, German-American dancer and physical therapist, leading pioneer of dance therapy (d. 1981)

1921 – Abe Vigoda, American actor (d. 2016)

1932 – Michel Legrand, French pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 2019)

1933 – David "Fathead" Newman, American saxophonist and composer (d. 2009)

1934 – Bettino Craxi, Italian lawyer and politician, 45th Prime Minister of Italy (d. 2000)

1934 – Renata Scotto, Italian soprano

1943 – Pablo Milanés, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Edward James Olmos, American actor and director

1950 – George Thorogood, American musician

1954 – Plastic Bertrand, Belgian singer-songwriter and producer

1954 – Aurora Levins Morales, Puerto Rican Jewish writer and activist

1955 – Steve Jobs, American businessman, co-founded Apple Computer and Pixar (d. 2011)

1956 – Judith Butler, American philosopher, theorist, and author

1956 – Paula Zahn, American journalist and producer

1975 – Ashley MacIsaac, Canadian singer-songwriter and fiddler

1977 – Floyd Mayweather Jr., American boxer