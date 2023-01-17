Almanac - Tuesday January 17, 2023

Today is Tuesday, the 17th of January of 2023,

January 17 is the 17th day of the year

348 days remain until the end of the year

61 days until spring begins

The sun rises this morning at 7:23:13 am

and the sun sets at 5:17:47 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.4°F.

We will have 9 hours and 9 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:20:30 pm.

The first high tide will be at 5:56 am at 6.17 feet

The first low tide will be at 1:25 pm at -0.07 feet

The next high tide at 8:35 pm at 4.15 feet

And the final low tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:36 am at 3.20 feet

The Moon is currently 24.7% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Saturday the 21th of January of 2023 at 12:53 pm

Today is…

Ben Franklin Day

Cable Car Day

Customer Service Day

Ditch New Years Resolutions Day

Hot-Buttered Rum Day

Judgment Day

Kid Inventors' Day

National Bootlegger's Day

National Classy Day

National Hot Heads Chili Day

Printing Ink Day

Rid the World of Fad Diet and Gimmicks Day

Today is also…

National Day in Menorca, Spain

The opening ceremony of Patras Carnival, celebrated until Clean Monday in Patras, Greece

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with….

1706 – Benjamin Franklin, American publisher, inventor, and politician, 6th President of Pennsylvania (d. 1790)

1820 – Anne Brontë, English author and poet (d. 1849)

1863 – David Lloyd George, Welsh lawyer and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (d. 1945)

1863 – Konstantin Stanislavski, Russian actor and director (d. 1938)

1880 – Mack Sennett, Canadian-American actor, director, and producer (d. 1960)

1899 – Al Capone, American mob boss (d. 1947)

1899 – Nevil Shute, English engineer and author (d. 1960)

1911 – John S. McCain Jr., American admiral (d. 1981)

1922 – Luis Echeverría, Mexican academic and politician, 50th President of Mexico (d. 2022)

1922 – Nicholas Katzenbach, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 65th United States Attorney General (d. 2012)

1922 – Betty White, American actress, game show panelist, television personality, and animal rights activist (d. 2021)

1926 – Newton N. Minow, American lawyer and politician

1927 – Eartha Kitt, American actress and singer (d. 2008)

1928 – Vidal Sassoon, English-American hairdresser and businessman (d. 2012)

1931 – James Earl Jones, American actor

1931 – Douglas Wilder, American sergeant and politician, 66th Governor of Virginia

1933 – Shari Lewis, American actress, puppeteer/ventriloquist, and television host (d. 1998)

1939 – Maury Povich, American talk show host and producer

1942 – Muhammad Ali, American boxer and activist (d. 2016)

1945 – Anne Cutler, Australian psychologist and academic

1949 – Andy Kaufman, American actor and comedian (d. 1984)

1952 – Ryuichi Sakamoto, Japanese pianist, composer, and producer

1954 – Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., American lawyer, radio host, activist, and environmentalist

1955 – Steve Earle, American singer-songwriter, musician, record producer, author and actor

1957 – Steve Harvey, American actor, comedian, television personality and game show host

1962 – Jim Carrey, Canadian-American actor and producer

1962 – Sebastian Junger, American journalist and author

1964 – Michelle Obama, American lawyer and activist, 46th First Lady of the United States

1970 – Gennady Tartakovsky, Russian-American animator, director, and producer

1971 – Kid Rock, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actor

…and on this day in history…

1904 – Anton Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard receives its premiere performance at the Moscow Art Theatre.

1917 – The United States pays Denmark $25 million for the Virgin Islands.

1946 – The UN Security Council holds its first session.

1950 – United Nations Security Council Resolution 79 relating to arms control is adopted.

1961 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivers a televised farewell address to the nation three days before leaving office, in which he warns against the accumulation of power by the "military–industrial complex" as well as the dangers of massive spending, especially deficit spending.

1961 – Former Congolese Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba is murdered in circumstances suggesting the support and complicity of the governments of Belgium and the United States.

1969 – Black Panther Party members Bunchy Carter and John Huggins are killed during a meeting in Campbell Hall on the campus of UCLA.

1977 – Capital punishment in the United States resumes after a ten-year hiatus, as convicted murderer Gary Gilmore is executed by firing squad in Utah.

1981 – President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos lifts martial law eight years and five months after declaring it.

1992 – During a visit to South Korea, Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa apologizes for forcing Korean women into sexual slavery during World War II.

1994 – The 6.7 Mw Northridge earthquake shakes the Greater Los Angeles Area with a maximum Mercalli intensity of IX (Violent), leaving 57 people dead and more than 8,700 injured.

1998 – Matt Drudge breaks the story of the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky affair on his Drudge Report website.

2007 – The Doomsday Clock is set to five minutes to midnight in response to North Korea's nuclear testing.

2013 – Former cyclist Lance Armstrong confesses to his doping in an airing of Oprah's Next Chapter.