Almanac - Wednesday January 11, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 11th of January of 2023,

January 11 is the 11th day of the year

354 days remain until the end of the year

67 days until spring begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:25:02 am

and the sun will this evening set at 5:11:35 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 46 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 12:18:18 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.8°F.

The first high tide was at 2:06 am at 4.80 feet

The first low tide will be in the next hour at 7:16 am at 2.91 feet

The next high tide at 12:37 pm at 5.06 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 7:32 pm at 0.20 feet

The Moon is currently 82% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous Moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 3 days on Saturday the 14th of January of 2023 at 6:10 pm

Today is….

Cigarettes are Hazardous to Your Health Day

Girl Hug Boy Day

Heritage Treasures Day (UK)

Learn Your Name in Morse Code Day

National Hot Toddy Day

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

National Milk Day

National Step in a Puddle and Splash Your Friend Day

Secret Pal Day

World Sketchnote Day

Today is also…

Children's Day in Tunisia

Eugenio María de Hostos Day in Puerto Rico

Independence Resistance Day in Morocco

Kagami biraki in Japan

Republic Day in Albania

Carmentalia (January 11th and January 15th) in Rome

Prithvi Jayanti in Nepal

…If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your birthday with…

1755 – Alexander Hamilton, Nevisian-American general, economist and politician, 1st United States Secretary of the Treasury (d. 1804)

1885 – Alice Paul, American activist and suffragist (d. 1977)

1887 – Aldo Leopold, American ecologist and author (d. 1948)

1903 – Alan Paton, South African author and activist (d. 1988)

1906 – Albert Hofmann, Swiss chemist and academic, discoverer of LSD (d. 2008)

1911 – Tommy Duncan, American singer-songwriter (d. 1967)

1924 – Slim Harpo, American blues singer-songwriter and musician (d. 1970)

1925 – Grant Tinker, American television producer, co-founded MTM Enterprises (d. 2016)

1928 – David L. Wolper, American director and producer (d. 2010)

1934 – Jean Chrétien, Canadian lawyer and politician, 20th Prime Minister of Canada

1936 – Eva Hesse, German-American sculptor and educator (d. 1970)

1938 – Arthur Scargill, English miner, activist, and politician

1942 – Clarence Clemons, American saxophonist and actor (d. 2011)

1946 – Naomi Judd, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 2022)

1952 – Lee Ritenour, American guitarist, composer, and producer

1971 – Mary J. Blige, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1972 – Amanda Peet, American actress and playwright

…and on this day in history….

532 – Nika riots in Constantinople: A quarrel between supporters of different chariot teams—the Blues and the Greens—in the Hippodrome escalates into violence.

630 – Conquest of Mecca: The prophet Muhammad and his followers conquer the city, Quraysh surrender

1569 – First recorded lottery in England

1759 – The first American life insurance company, the Corporation for Relief of Poor and Distressed Presbyterian Ministers and of the Poor and Distressed Widows and Children of the Presbyterian Ministers (now part of Unum Group), is incorporated in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

1908 – Grand Canyon National Monument is created.

1912 – Immigrant textile workers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, go on strike when wages are reduced in response to a mandated shortening of the work week.

1922 – Leonard Thompson becomes the first person to be injected with insulin.

1927 – Louis B. Mayer, head of film studio Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), announces the creation of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, at a banquet in Los Angeles, California.

1935 – Amelia Earhart becomes the first person to fly solo from Hawaii to California.

1949 – The first "networked" television broadcasts took place as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania goes on the air connecting the east coast and mid-west programming.

1957 – The African Convention is founded in Dakar, Senegal.

1964 – Surgeon General of the United States Dr. Luther Terry, M.D., publishes the landmark report Smoking and Health: Report of the Advisory Committee to the Surgeon General of the United States saying that smoking may be hazardous to health, sparking national and worldwide anti-smoking efforts.

1972 – East Pakistan renames itself Bangladesh.

1973 – Major League Baseball owners vote in approval of the American League adopting the designated hitter position.

2003 – Illinois Governor George Ryan commutes the death sentences of 167 prisoners on Illinois's death row based on the Jon Burge scandal.

2020 – COVID-19 pandemic in Hubei: Municipal health officials in Wuhan announce the first recorded death from COVID-19.