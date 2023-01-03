Almanac - Tuesday January 3, 2023

Today is Wednesday, the 4th of January of 2023

January 4 is the fourth day of the year

361 days remain until the end of the year

The sun rises this morning at 7:25:35 am

and the sun will set at 5:04:59 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 39 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:15:17 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 51.4°F

The first low tide was at 2:25 am at 3.19 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:14 am at 6.32 feet

The next low tide at 3:41 pm at -0.56 feet

and the next final tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:48 pm at 4.76 feet

The Moon is currently 89.8% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a 100 percent Full Moon in 2 days Friday the 6th of January of 2023 at 3:08 pm

The January moon is called the Full Wolf Moon

The howling of wolves was often heard at this time of year.

Many sources state that wolves howled due to hunger.

Rather, wolves use howls to define territory,

locate pack members,

reinforce social bonds,

and gather for hunting.

The moon is also called the…

• Canada Goose Moon • Center Moon • Cold Moon • Freeze Up Moon • Frost Exploding Moon • Great Moon • Greetings Moon • Hard Moon • Severe Moon • Spirit Moon

Today is…

Dimpled Chad Day

Free Flower Basket Day

National Spaghetti Day

National Trivia Day

Pop Music Chart Day

Tom Thumb Day

World Braille Day

World Hypnotism Day

Today is also…

The eleventh of the Twelve Days of Christmas.

Independence Day in Myanmar, celebrates the independence of Myanmar from the United Kingdom in 1948.

Colonial Martyrs Repression Day in Angola

Day of the Martyrs in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Ogoni Day in Nigeria

Tokyo Dome Show: The annual Wrestle Kingdom event run by New Japan Pro-Wrestling

World Braille Day

On this day in history….

1853 – After having been kidnapped and sold into slavery in the American South, Solomon Northup regains his freedom; his memoir Twelve Years a Slave later becomes a national bestseller.

1896 – Utah is admitted as the 45th U.S. state.

1958 – Sputnik 1, the first artificial Earth satellite, launched by the Soviet Union in 1957, falls to Earth from orbit.

1972 – Rose Heilbron becomes the first female judge to sit at the Old Bailey in London, UK.

1999 – Former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura is sworn in as governor of Minnesota, United States.

2004 – Mikheil Saakashvili is elected President of Georgia following the November 2003 Rose Revolution.

2007 – The 110th United States Congress convenes, electing Nancy Pelosi as the first female Speaker of the House in U.S. history.

2010 – The Burj Khalifa, the current tallest building in the world, officially opens in Dubai.

..and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1643 (NS) – Isaac Newton, English mathematician and physicist (d. 1726/27)

1785 – Jacob Grimm, German philologist and mythologist (d. 1863)

1809 – Louis Braille, French educator, invented Braille (d. 1852)

1838 – General Tom Thumb, American circus performer (d. 1883)

1874 – Josef Suk, Czech violinist and composer (d. 1935)

1883 – Max Eastman, American author and poet (d. 1969)

1896 – Everett Dirksen, American politician (d. 1969)

1900 – James Bond, American ornithologist and zoologist (d. 1989)

1920 – William Colby, American intelligence officer, 10th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 1996)

1942 – John McLaughlin, English guitarist and songwriter

1943 – Doris Kearns Goodwin, American historian and author

1946 – Arthur Conley, American singer-songwriter (d. 2003)

1957 – Patty Loveless, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1960 – Michael Stipe, American singer-songwriter and producer