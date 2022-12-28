Almanac - Wednesday December 28, 2022

Today is Wednesday, the 28th of December of 2022,

December 28 is the 362nd day of the year

three days remain until the end of the year.

The sun rose this morning at 7:24:27 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:59:21 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 34 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 12:11:54 pm.

The first low tide is right about now at 8:51 am at 2.55 feet

The next high tide at 2:17 pm at 5.19 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 9:02 pm at -0.04 feet

The Moon is 35.4% visible

a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Thursday the 29th of December of 2022 at 5:21 pm

Today is…

Call a Friend Day

Holy Innocents' Day

National Card Playing Day

National Chocolate Candy Day

National Download Day

National Short Film Day

Pledge of Allegiance Day

Today is also…

King Taksin Memorial Day in Thailand

Proclamation Day in South Australia

Republic Day in South Sudan

The fourth day of the Twelve Days of Christmas

(That’ll be Four calling birds, three French hens, two turtle doves and a Partridge in a pear tree.)

It’s The Third Day of Kwanzaa. Today’s principle is Ujoma, collective work and responsibility

On this day in history….

1832 – John C. Calhoun becomes the first Vice President of the United States to resign. He resigned after being elected Senator from South Carolina.

1836 – Spain recognizes the independence of Mexico with the signing of the Santa María–Calatrava Treaty.

1846 – Iowa is admitted as the 29th U.S. state.

1895 – The Lumière brothers perform for their first paying audience at the Grand Cafe in Boulevard des Capucines.

1895 – Wilhelm Röntgen publishes a paper detailing his discovery of a new type of radiation, which later will be known as x-rays.

1912 – The first municipally owned streetcars take to the streets in San Francisco.

1918 – Constance Markievicz, while detained in Holloway prison, becomes the first woman to be elected Member of Parliament (MP) to the British House of Commons.

1958 – "Greatest Game Ever Played": Baltimore Colts defeat the New York Giants in the first ever National Football League sudden death overtime game at New York's Yankee Stadium.

1967 – American businesswoman Muriel Siebert becomes the first woman to own a seat on the New York Stock Exchange.

1972 – The last scheduled day for induction into the military by the Selective Service System. Due to the fact that President Richard Nixon declared this day a national day of mourning due to former President Harry S Truman's death, approximately 300 men were not able to report due to most Federal offices being closed. Since the draft was not resumed in 1973, they were never drafted.

1973 – The United States Endangered Species Act is signed into law by President Richard Nixon.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with….

1856 – Woodrow Wilson, American historian and politician, 28th President of the United States, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1924)

1902 – Mortimer J. Adler, American philosopher and author (d. 2001)

1903 – Earl Hines, American pianist and bandleader (d. 1983)

1913 – Lou Jacobi, Canadian-American actor (d. 2009)

1914 – Pops Staples, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2000)

1921 – Johnny Otis, American singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2012)

1922 – Stan Lee, American publisher, producer, and actor (d. 2018)

1932 – Nichelle Nichols, American actress (d. 2022)

1932 – Manuel Puig, Argentinian author and playwright (d. 1990)

1934 – Maggie Smith, English actress

1946 – Edgar Winter, American singer-songwriter, keyboard player, and producer

1947 – Aurelio Rodríguez, Mexican baseball player, coach, and manager (d. 2000)

1948 – Ziggy Modeliste, American drummer

1950 – Alex Chilton, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2010)

1954 – Gayle King, American television journalist

1954 – Denzel Washington, American actor, director, and producer

1969 – Linus Torvalds, Finnish-American computer programmer, developed Linux kernel

1973 – Seth Meyers, American actor, producer, screenwriter, and talk show host

1978 – John Legend, singer-songwriter

1979 – Noomi Rapace, Swedish actress