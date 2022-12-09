Almanac - Friday December 9, 2022

Today is Friday, the 9th of December of 2022,

December 9 is the 343rd day of the year

22 days remain until the end of the year.

12 Days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:13:47 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:50:58 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 52.2°F.

We will have 9 hours and 37 minutes of daylight today

Solar noon will be at 12:02:22 pm.

The first high tide was early this morning at 12:11 am at 4.80 feet

The first low tide will be at 4:47 am at 3.36 feet

The next high tide at 10:22 am at 6.11 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 5:41 pm at -0.64 feet

The Moon is 98.1% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

The full moon was a couple of days ago

Last Quarter Moon in 7 days next Friday the 16th of December of 2022 at 12:56 am

Today is…

Christmas Card Day

International Anti-Corruption Day

International Day of Veterinary Medicine

National Llama Day

National Pastry Day

National Salesperson's Day

Official Lost and Found Day

Weary Willie Day

World Techno Day

Today is also…

Anna's Day, marks the day to start the preparation process of the lutefisk to be consumed on Christmas Eve, as well as a Swedish name day, celebrating all people named Anna. in Sweden and Finland

Armed Forces Day in Peru

Fatherland's Heroes Day in Russia

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Tanganyika from Britain in 1961 in Tanzania

National Heroes Day, formerly V.C. Bird Day. in Antigua and Barbuda

Navy Day in Sri Lanka

On this day in history…

1822 – French physicist Augustin-Jean Fresnel, in a memoir read to the Academy of Sciences, coins the terms linear polarization, circular polarization, and elliptical polarization, and reports a direct refraction experiment verifying his theory that optical rotation is a form of birefringence.[6]

1851 – The first YMCA in North America is established in Montreal.

1868 – The first traffic lights are installed, outside the Palace of Westminster in London. Resembling railway signals, they use semaphore arms and are illuminated at night by red and green gas lamps.

1872 – In Louisiana, P. B. S. Pinchback becomes the first African American governor of a U.S. state following the impeachment of Henry C. Warmoth.

1968 – Douglas Engelbart gave what became known as "The Mother of All Demos", publicly debuting the computer mouse, hypertext, and the bit-mapped graphical user interface using the oN-Line System (NLS).

1979 – The eradication of the smallpox virus is certified, making smallpox the first of only two diseases that have been driven to extinction (with rinderpest in 2011 being the other).

2017 – The Marriage Amendment Bill receives royal assent and comes into effect, making Australia the 26th country to legalize same-sex marriage.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1883 – Joseph Pilates, German-American fitness expert, developed Pilates (d. 1967)

1886 – Clarence Birdseye, American businessman, founded Birds Eye (d. 1956)

1898 – Emmett Kelly, American clown and actor (d. 1979)

1899 – Jean de Brunhoff, French author and illustrator (d. 1937)

1902 – Margaret Hamilton, American schoolteacher, actress and voice artist (d. 1985)

1905 – Dalton Trumbo, American author, screenwriter, and blacklistee (d. 1976)

1906 – Grace Hopper, American admiral and computer scientist, designed COBOL (d. 1992)

1909 – Douglas Fairbanks Jr., American captain, actor, and producer (d. 2000)

1912 – Tip O'Neill, American lawyer and politician, 55th Speaker of the United States House of Representatives (d. 1994)

1915 – Elisabeth Schwarzkopf, German-Austrian soprano and actress (d. 2006)

1916 – Kirk Douglas, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 2020)

1922 – Redd Foxx, American actor (d. 1991)

1928 – Dick Van Patten, American actor (d. 2015)

1929 – John Cassavetes, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1989)

1929 – Bob Hawke, Australian union leader and politician, 23rd Prime Minister of Australia (d. 2019)

1930 – Buck Henry, American actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 2020)

1932 – Donald Byrd, American trumpet player and academic (d. 2013)

1933 – Ashleigh Brilliant, English-American author and illustrator

1933 – Morton Downey Jr., American actor and talk show host (d. 2001)

1934 – Judi Dench, English actress

1934 – Junior Wells, American blues singer-songwriter and harmonica player (d. 1998)

1940 – Clancy Eccles, Jamaican singer-songwriter and producer (d. 2005)

1941 – Beau Bridges, American actor, director, and producer

1941 – Dan Hicks, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1942 – Billy Bremner, Scottish footballer and manager (d. 1997)

1943 – Joanna Trollope, English author, playwright, and director

1943 – Kenny Vance, (no relation) American singer-songwriter and music producer

1944 – Neil Innes, English singer-songwriter (d. 2019)

1946 – Sonia Gandhi, Italian-Indian politician

1947 – Tom Daschle, American soldier, academic, and politician

1950 – Joan Armatrading, Kittian-English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1952 – Michael Dorn, American actor and voice artist

1953 – John Malkovich, American actor and producer

1957 – Donny Osmond, American singer-songwriter, dancer, and actor

1966 – Kirsten Gillibrand, American lawyer and politician

1967 – Joshua Bell, American violinist and conductor

1969 – Jakob Dylan, American singer-songwriter and guitarist