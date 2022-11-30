Almanac - Wednesday November 30, 2022

Today is Wednesday, the 30th of November of 2022,

November 30 is the 334th day of the year

31 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rise this morning at 7:05:49 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:51:13 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 45 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 11:58:31 am.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay is 54.3 degrees today

The first high tide was at 4:56 am at 5.23 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:37 am at 2.73 feet

The next high tide at 3:49 pm at 4.90 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:39 pm at 0.10 feet

The Moon is currently 49.8% visible

It’s the First Quarter Moon

Today is….

Choose Women Wednesday

Cities for Life Day

Computer Security Day

National Mason Jar Day

National Methamphetamine Awareness Day

National Mousse Day

National Package Protection Day

National Personal Space Day

National Stay at Home Because You're Well Day

Perpetual Youth Day

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

Today is also…

Bonifacio Day in Philippines

Day to Mark the Departure and Expulsion of Jews from the Arab Countries and Iran observed in Israel

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Barbados from the United Kingdom in 1966

National Day in Benin

Regina Mundi Day in South Africa

Saint Andrew's Day in Scotland

On this day in history…

1786 – The Grand Duchy of Tuscany, under Pietro Leopoldo I, becomes the first modern state to abolish the death penalty (later commemorated as Cities for Life Day).

1803 – The Balmis Expedition starts in Spain with the aim of vaccinating millions against smallpox in Spanish America and Philippines.

1872 – The first-ever international football match takes place at Hamilton Crescent, Glasgow, between Scotland and England.[1]

1900 – A German engineer patents front-wheel drive for automobiles.

1954 – In Sylacauga, Alabama, United States, the Hodges meteorite crashes through a roof and hits a woman taking an afternoon nap; this is the only documented case in the Western Hemisphere of a human being hit by a rock from space.

1982 – Michael Jackson's sixth solo studio album, Thriller, is released worldwide, ultimately becoming the best-selling record album in history.

1995 – Official end of Operation Desert Storm.

2005 – John Sentamu becomes the first black archbishop in the Church of England with his enthronement as the 97th Archbishop of York.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share this special day with…

1670 – John Toland, Irish philosopher and author (d. 1722)

1835 – Mark Twain, American novelist, humorist, and critic (d. 1910)

1863 – Andrés Bonifacio, Filipino activist and politician, co-founded Katipunan (d. 1897)

1874 – Winston Churchill, English colonel, journalist, and politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1965)

1912 – Gordon Parks, American photographer and director (d. 2006)

1915 – Brownie McGhee, American folk-blues singer and guitarist (d. 1996)

1918 – Efrem Zimbalist, Jr., American actor (d. 2014)

1924 – Shirley Chisholm, American activist, educator and politician (d. 2005)

1924 – Allan Sherman, American actor, comedian, singer, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1973)

1927 – Robert Guillaume, American actor and singer (d. 2017)

1929 – Dick Clark, American television host and producer, founded Dick Clark Productions (d. 2012)

1930 – G. Gordon Liddy, American lawyer, radio host, television actor and criminal (d. 2021)

1931 – Margot Zemach, American author and illustrator (d. 1989)

1935 – Woody Allen, American actor, director, and screenwriter

1936 – Abbie Hoffman, American activist and author, co-founded the Youth International Party (d. 1989)

1940 – Kevin Phillips, American journalist and author

1947 – David Mamet, American playwright, screenwriter, and director

1953 – Shuggie Otis, American singer-songwriter and musician

1953 – David Sancious, American rock and jazz keyboard player and guitarist

1955 – Billy Idol, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1962 – Bo Jackson, American football and baseball player

1977 – Steve Aoki, American DJ and producer, founded Dim Mak Records

1978 – Clay Aiken, American singer

