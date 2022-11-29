© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday November 29, 2022

Published November 29, 2022 at 6:25 AM PST

Today is Tuesday, the 29th of November of 2022,

November 29 is the 333rd day of the year

32 days remain until the end of the year.

22 days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:04:51 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:51:26 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay is 54.5 degrees today

The solar transit will be at 11:58:08 am.

The first high tide will be at 4:01 am at 5.02 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:07 am at 3.18 feet

The next high tide at 2:29 pm at 5.42 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:38 pm at -0.35 feet

The Moon is currently 38.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 30th of November of 2022 at 6:36 am

Today is…

Customer is Wrong Day

Electronic Greeting Card Day

Giving Tuesday

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

National Chocolates Day

National Lemon Creme Pie Day

National Square Dance Day

Throw Out Your Leftovers Day

On this day in history…

561 – Following the death of King Chlothar I at Compiègne, his four sons, Charibert I, Guntram, Sigebert I and Chilperic I, divide the Frankish Kingdom.

1777San Jose, California, is founded as Pueblo de San José de Guadalupe by José Joaquín Moraga. It is the first civilian settlement, or pueblo, in Alta California.

1877Thomas Edison demonstrates his phonograph for the first time.

1899FC Barcelona is founded by Catalan, Spanish and Englishmen. It later develops into one of Spanish football's most iconic and strongest teams.

1929 – U.S. Admiral Richard E. Byrd leads the first expedition to fly over the South Pole.

1952 – U.S. President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower fulfills a campaign promise by traveling to Korea to find out what can be done to end the conflict.

1963 – "I Want to Hold Your Hand", recorded on October 17, 1963, is released by the Beatles in the United Kingdom.

1972Atari releases Pong, the first commercially successful video game.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with…

1797Gaetano Donizetti, Italian composer (d. 1848)

1832Louisa May Alcott, American novelist and poet (d. 1888)

1835Empress Dowager Cixi of China (d. 1908)

1895Busby Berkeley, American director and choreographer (d. 1976)

1898C. S. Lewis, British novelist, poet, and critic (d. 1963)

1908Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., American pastor and politician (d. 1972)

1915 – Billy Strayhorn, American pianist and composer (d. 1967)

1917 – Merle Travis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1983)

1918Madeleine L'Engle, American author and poet (d. 2007)

1927Vin Scully, American sportscaster and game show host (d. 2022)

1933John Mayall, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1939Peter Bergman, American comedian, actor and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1940 – Chuck Mangione, American horn player and composer

1946Suzy Chaffee, American skier

1946 – Silvio Rodríguez, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947Petra Kelly, German activist and politician (d. 1992)

1947 – Ronnie Montrose, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2012)

1949 – Garry Shandling, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2016)

1954Joel Coen, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1955Howie Mandel, Canadian comedian, actor, and television host

1957Janet Napolitano, American politician, lawyer, and university administrator

1964Don Cheadle, American actor and producer

1976Chadwick Boseman, American actor and playwright (d. 2020)

Tags
Almanac from KALW Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance