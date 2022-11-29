Almanac - Tuesday November 29, 2022

Today is Tuesday, the 29th of November of 2022,

November 29 is the 333rd day of the year

32 days remain until the end of the year.

22 days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 7:04:51 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:51:26 pm.

We will have 9 hours and 46 minutes of daylight

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay is 54.5 degrees today

The solar transit will be at 11:58:08 am.

The first high tide will be at 4:01 am at 5.02 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:07 am at 3.18 feet

The next high tide at 2:29 pm at 5.42 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:38 pm at -0.35 feet

The Moon is currently 38.5% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

First Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 30th of November of 2022 at 6:36 am

Today is…

Customer is Wrong Day

Electronic Greeting Card Day

Giving Tuesday

International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People

National Chocolates Day

National Lemon Creme Pie Day

National Square Dance Day

Throw Out Your Leftovers Day

On this day in history…

561 – Following the death of King Chlothar I at Compiègne, his four sons, Charibert I, Guntram, Sigebert I and Chilperic I, divide the Frankish Kingdom.

1777 – San Jose, California, is founded as Pueblo de San José de Guadalupe by José Joaquín Moraga. It is the first civilian settlement, or pueblo, in Alta California.

1877 – Thomas Edison demonstrates his phonograph for the first time.

1899 – FC Barcelona is founded by Catalan, Spanish and Englishmen. It later develops into one of Spanish football's most iconic and strongest teams.

1929 – U.S. Admiral Richard E. Byrd leads the first expedition to fly over the South Pole.

1952 – U.S. President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower fulfills a campaign promise by traveling to Korea to find out what can be done to end the conflict.

1963 – "I Want to Hold Your Hand", recorded on October 17, 1963, is released by the Beatles in the United Kingdom.

1972 – Atari releases Pong, the first commercially successful video game.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share your special day with…

1797 – Gaetano Donizetti, Italian composer (d. 1848)

1832 – Louisa May Alcott, American novelist and poet (d. 1888)

1835 – Empress Dowager Cixi of China (d. 1908)

1895 – Busby Berkeley, American director and choreographer (d. 1976)

1898 – C. S. Lewis, British novelist, poet, and critic (d. 1963)

1908 – Adam Clayton Powell, Jr., American pastor and politician (d. 1972)

1915 – Billy Strayhorn, American pianist and composer (d. 1967)

1917 – Merle Travis, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1983)

1918 – Madeleine L'Engle, American author and poet (d. 2007)

1927 – Vin Scully, American sportscaster and game show host (d. 2022)

1933 – John Mayall, English singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

1939 – Peter Bergman, American comedian, actor and screenwriter (d. 2012)

1940 – Chuck Mangione, American horn player and composer

1946 – Suzy Chaffee, American skier

1946 – Silvio Rodríguez, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Petra Kelly, German activist and politician (d. 1992)

1947 – Ronnie Montrose, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer (d. 2012)

1949 – Garry Shandling, American comedian, actor, and screenwriter (d. 2016)

1954 – Joel Coen, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1955 – Howie Mandel, Canadian comedian, actor, and television host

1957 – Janet Napolitano, American politician, lawyer, and university administrator

1964 – Don Cheadle, American actor and producer

1976 – Chadwick Boseman, American actor and playwright (d. 2020)