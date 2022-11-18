Almanac - Friday November 18, 2022

Today is Friday, the 18th of November of 2022,

November 18 is the 322nd day of the year

43 days remain until the end of the year.

33 days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in a couple of minutes at 6:53:38 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:55:56 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 2 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:54:47 am.

Water Temperature in San Francisco Bay is 56.1°F

The first high tide will be at 6:50 am at 5.14 feet

The next low tide at 1:02 pm at 2.07 feet

The next high tide at 6:18 pm at 4.26 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:35 am at 1.01 feet

The Moon is currently 31% visible

a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 23rd of November of 2022 at 2:57 pm

Today is…

Apple Cider Day

International STAND UP to Bullying Day

Married to a Scorpio Support Day

Mickey Mouse Day

National Princess Day

National Vichyssoise Day

Occult Day

Push-button Phone Day

William Tell Day

Today is also…

Day of Army and Victory in Haiti

Independence Day in Morocco, celebrates the independence of Morocco from France and Spain in 1956.

National Day in Oman

Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia celebrates the independence of Latvia from Russia in 1918.

Remembrance Day of the Sacrifice of Vukovar in 1991 in Croatia

On this day in history….

1872 – Susan B. Anthony and 14 other women are arrested for voting illegally in the United States presidential election of 1872.

1883 – American and Canadian railroads institute five standard continental time zones, ending the confusion of thousands of local times.

1910 – In their campaign for women's voting rights, hundreds of suffragettes march to the British Parliament in London. Several are beaten by police, newspaper attention embarrasses the authorities, and the march is dubbed Black Friday.

1928 – Release of the animated short Steamboat Willie, the first fully synchronized sound cartoon, directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, featuring the third appearances of cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. This is considered by the Disney corporation to be Mickey's birthday.

1961 – United States President John F. Kennedy sends 18,000 military advisors to South Vietnam.

1963 – The first push-button telephone goes into service.

1978 – In Jonestown, Guyana, Jim Jones led his Peoples Temple to a mass murder–suicide that claimed 918 lives in all, 909 of them in Jonestown itself, including over 270 children. Congressman Leo Ryan is murdered by members of the Peoples Temple hours earlier.

1988 – War on Drugs: U.S. President Ronald Reagan signs a bill into law allowing the death penalty for drug traffickers.

1993 – In the United States, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is approved by the House of Representatives.

1993 – In South Africa, 21 political parties approve a new constitution, expanding voting rights and ending white minority rule.

2003 – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court rules 4–3 in Goodridge v. Department of Public Health that the state's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional and gives the state legislature 180 days to change the law making Massachusetts the first state in the United States to grant marriage rights to same-sex couples.

2020 – The Utah monolith, built sometime in 2016 is discovered by state biologists of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1836 – W. S. Gilbert, English playwright, poet, and illustrator (d. 1911)

1882 – Wyndham Lewis, English painter and critic (d. 1957)

1883 – Carl Vinson, American judge and politician (d. 1981)

1899 – Eugene Ormandy, Hungarian-American violinist and conductor (d. 1985)

1907 – Compay Segundo, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)

1908 – Imogene Coca, American actress, comedian, and singer (d. 2001)

1909 – Johnny Mercer, American singer-songwriter and producer, co-founded Capitol Records (d. 1976)

1917 – Pedro Infante, Mexican actor and singer (d. 1957)

1927 – Hank Ballard, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 2003)

1928 – Sheila Jordan, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1936 – Don Cherry, American trumpet player (d. 1995)

1945 – Wilma Mankiller, American tribal chief (d. 2010)

1950 – Graham Parker, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1970 – Megyn Kelly, American lawyer and journalist

1981 – Nasim Pedrad, Iranian-American actress