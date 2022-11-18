© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Friday November 18, 2022

Published November 18, 2022 at 5:56 AM PST
williamtell.jpg
Pascal
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Day 91 General Kenobi attempts to demonstrate his skill with a lightsaber.

Today is Friday, the 18th of November of 2022,

November 18 is the 322nd day of the year

43 days remain until the end of the year.

33 days until Winter Solstice

The sun will rise in a couple of minutes at 6:53:38 am

and the sun will set this afternoon at 4:55:56 pm.

We will have 10 hours and 2 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 11:54:47 am.

Water Temperature in San Francisco Bay is 56.1°F

The first high tide will be at 6:50 am at 5.14 feet

The next low tide at 1:02 pm at 2.07 feet

The next high tide at 6:18 pm at 4.26 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach in the next 24 hours will be early tomorrow morning at 12:35 am at 1.01 feet

The Moon is currently 31% visible

a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 23rd of November of 2022 at 2:57 pm

Today is…

Apple Cider Day

International STAND UP to Bullying Day

Married to a Scorpio Support Day

Mickey Mouse Day

National Princess Day

National Vichyssoise Day

Occult Day

Push-button Phone Day

William Tell Day

Today is also…

Day of Army and Victory in Haiti

Independence Day in Morocco, celebrates the independence of Morocco from France and Spain in 1956.

National Day in Oman

Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia celebrates the independence of Latvia from Russia in 1918.

Remembrance Day of the Sacrifice of Vukovar in 1991 in Croatia

On this day in history….

1872Susan B. Anthony and 14 other women are arrested for voting illegally in the United States presidential election of 1872.

1883 – American and Canadian railroads institute five standard continental time zones, ending the confusion of thousands of local times.

1910 – In their campaign for women's voting rights, hundreds of suffragettes march to the British Parliament in London. Several are beaten by police, newspaper attention embarrasses the authorities, and the march is dubbed Black Friday.

1928 – Release of the animated short Steamboat Willie, the first fully synchronized sound cartoon, directed by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, featuring the third appearances of cartoon characters Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. This is considered by the Disney corporation to be Mickey's birthday.

1961 – United States President John F. Kennedy sends 18,000 military advisors to South Vietnam.

1963 – The first push-button telephone goes into service.

1978 – In Jonestown, Guyana, Jim Jones led his Peoples Temple to a mass murder–suicide that claimed 918 lives in all, 909 of them in Jonestown itself, including over 270 children. Congressman Leo Ryan is murdered by members of the Peoples Temple hours earlier.

1988War on Drugs: U.S. President Ronald Reagan signs a bill into law allowing the death penalty for drug traffickers.

1993 – In the United States, the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is approved by the House of Representatives.

1993 – In South Africa, 21 political parties approve a new constitution, expanding voting rights and ending white minority rule.

2003 – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court rules 4–3 in Goodridge v. Department of Public Health that the state's ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional and gives the state legislature 180 days to change the law making Massachusetts the first state in the United States to grant marriage rights to same-sex couples.

2020 – The Utah monolith, built sometime in 2016 is discovered by state biologists of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1836W. S. Gilbert, English playwright, poet, and illustrator (d. 1911)

1882 – Wyndham Lewis, English painter and critic (d. 1957)

1883Carl Vinson, American judge and politician (d. 1981)

1899Eugene Ormandy, Hungarian-American violinist and conductor (d. 1985)

1907 – Compay Segundo, Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2003)

1908Imogene Coca, American actress, comedian, and singer (d. 2001)

1909Johnny Mercer, American singer-songwriter and producer, co-founded Capitol Records (d. 1976)

1917Pedro Infante, Mexican actor and singer (d. 1957)

1927Hank Ballard, American R&B singer-songwriter (d. 2003)

1928 – Sheila Jordan, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1936 – Don Cherry, American trumpet player (d. 1995)

1945Wilma Mankiller, American tribal chief (d. 2010)

1950Graham Parker, English singer-songwriter and guitarist

1970Megyn Kelly, American lawyer and journalist

1981 – Nasim Pedrad, Iranian-American actress

Tags
Almanac from KALW Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance