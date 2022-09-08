Almanac - Thursday 9/8/22

Today is Thursday, the 8th of September of 2022

September 8 is the 251st day of the year

114 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until autumn begins

The sun rose just now in San Francisco at 6:46:05 am

and sunset will be at 7:27:13 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:06:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay at Aquatic Park will be around 68.5 degrees…

The first low tide will be at 3:52 am at -0.74 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:42 am at 5.34 feet

The next low tide at 3:51 pm at 2.27 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:46 pm at 6.70 feet

The Moon is currently 94.9% visible

It’s a waxing gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 10th of September of 2022 at 2:59 am

This is the month when the game is fattened up for winter. Now is the time for hunting and laying in a store of provisions for the long months ahead.

It’s also called the…

• Drying Rice Moon • Falling Leaves Moon • Freezing Moon • Ice Moon • Migrating Moon

Today is…

International Literacy Day

National Actors Day

National Ampersand Day

National Date Nut Bread Day

National Pledge of Allegiance Day

Pardon Day

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day

R U OK Day (Australia)

Star Trek Day

Virgin Mary Day

Today is also…. Day of the Battle of Borodino (Russia)

Feast of 'Izzat – First day of the tenth month of the Baháʼí calendar. (Baháʼí Faith)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Macedonia from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Martyrs' Day (Afghanistan)

National Day, also the feast of Our Lady of Meritxell (Andorra)

Victory Day (Pakistan)

Victory Day, also the feast of Our Lady of Victories or il-Vittorja (Malta)

World Physical Therapy Day

On this day in history…

1504 – Michelangelo's David is unveiled in Piazza della Signoria in Florence.

1565 – St. Augustine, Florida is founded by Spanish admiral and Florida's first governor, Pedro Menéndez de Avilés.

1883 – The Northern Pacific Railway (reporting mark NP) was completed in a ceremony at Gold Creek, Montana. Former president Ulysses S. Grant drove in the final "golden spike" in an event attended by rail and political luminaries.

1892 – The Pledge of Allegiance is first recited.

1916 – In a bid to prove that women were capable of serving as military dispatch riders, Augusta and Adeline Van Buren arrive in Los Angeles, completing a 60-day, 5,500 mile cross-country trip on motorcycles.

1921 – Margaret Gorman, a 16-year-old, wins the Atlantic City Pageant's Golden Mermaid trophy; pageant officials later dubbed her the first Miss America.

1930 – 3M begins marketing Scotch transparent tape.

1952 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation makes its first televised broadcast on the second escape of the Boyd Gang.

1966 – The landmark American science fiction television series Star Trek premieres with its first-aired episode, "The Man Trap".

1974 – Watergate scandal: US President Gerald Ford signs the pardon of Richard Nixon for any crimes Nixon may have committed while in office.

1975 – Gays in the military: US Air Force Tech Sergeant Leonard Matlovich, a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, appears in his Air Force uniform on the cover of Time magazine with the headline "I Am A Homosexual". He is given a general discharge, later upgraded to honorable.

1988 – Yellowstone National Park is closed for the first time in U.S. history due to ongoing fires.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1841 – Antonín Dvořák, Czech composer and academic (d. 1904)

1873 – Alfred Jarry, French author and playwright (d. 1907)

1889 – Robert A. Taft, American lawyer and politician (d. 1953)

1897 – Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1933)

1900 – Claude Pepper, American lawyer and politician (d. 1989)

1921 – Harry Secombe, Welsh-English actor (d. 2001)

1922 – Sid Caesar, American comic actor and writer (d. 2014)

1922 – Lyndon LaRouche, American politician and activist, founded the LaRouche movement (d. 2019)

1925 – Peter Sellers, English actor and comedian (d. 1980)

1930 – Nguyễn Cao Kỳ, Vietnamese general and politician, 16th Prime Minister of the Republic of Vietnam (d. 2011)

1932 – Patsy Cline, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1963)

1933 – Asha Bhosle, Indian singer

1933 – Eric Salzman, American composer, producer, and critic (d. 2017)

1937 – Barbara Frum, American-Canadian journalist (d. 1992)

1938 – Adrian Cronauer, American sergeant and radio host (d. 2018)

1938 – Sam Nunn, American lawyer and politician

1939 – Guitar Shorty, American singer and guitarist

1940 – Jack Prelutsky, American author and poet

1941 – Bernie Sanders, American politician

1942 – Sal Valentino, American rock singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player (d. 1973)

1947 – Ann Beattie, American novelist and short story writer

1954 – Ruby Bridges, American civil rights activist

1954 – Michael Shermer, American historian, author, and academic, founded The Skeptics Society

1960 – Aimee Mann, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1970 – Neko Case, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1979 – Pink, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1987 – Wiz Khalifa, Haitian rapper and actor