© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday 9/8/22

Published September 8, 2022 at 6:46 AM PDT
startrekbaseballcard.jpg
Tomás Del Coro
/
Flick Creative Commons
Las Vegas Star Trek Convention at the Rio

Today is Thursday, the 8th of September of 2022

September 8 is the 251st day of the year

114 days remain until the end of the year.

14 days until autumn begins

The sun rose just now in San Francisco at 6:46:05 am

and sunset will be at 7:27:13 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 41 minutes of daylight

Solar noon will be at 1:06:39 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay at Aquatic Park will be around 68.5 degrees…

The first low tide will be at 3:52 am at -0.74 feet

The first high tide will be at 10:42 am at 5.34 feet

The next low tide at 3:51 pm at 2.27 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:46 pm at 6.70 feet

The Moon is currently 94.9% visible

It’s a waxing gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 2 days on Saturday the 10th of September of 2022 at 2:59 am

This is the month when the game is fattened up for winter. Now is the time for hunting and laying in a store of provisions for the long months ahead.

It’s also called the…

• Drying Rice Moon • Falling Leaves Moon • Freezing Moon • Ice Moon • Migrating Moon

Today is…

International Literacy Day

National Actors Day

National Ampersand Day

National Date Nut Bread Day

National Pledge of Allegiance Day

Pardon Day

Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Nurses Day

R U OK Day (Australia)

Star Trek Day

Virgin Mary Day

Today is also…. Day of the Battle of Borodino (Russia)

Feast of 'Izzat – First day of the tenth month of the Baháʼí calendar. (Baháʼí Faith)

Independence Day, celebrates the independence of Macedonia from Yugoslavia in 1991.

Martyrs' Day (Afghanistan)

National Day, also the feast of Our Lady of Meritxell (Andorra)

Victory Day (Pakistan)

Victory Day, also the feast of Our Lady of Victories or il-Vittorja (Malta)

World Physical Therapy Day

On this day in history…

1504 – Michelangelo's David is unveiled in Piazza della Signoria in Florence.

1565St. Augustine, Florida is founded by Spanish admiral and Florida's first governor, Pedro Menéndez de Avilés.

1883 – The Northern Pacific Railway (reporting mark NP) was completed in a ceremony at Gold Creek, Montana. Former president Ulysses S. Grant drove in the final "golden spike" in an event attended by rail and political luminaries.

1892 – The Pledge of Allegiance is first recited.

1916 – In a bid to prove that women were capable of serving as military dispatch riders, Augusta and Adeline Van Buren arrive in Los Angeles, completing a 60-day, 5,500 mile cross-country trip on motorcycles.

1921Margaret Gorman, a 16-year-old, wins the Atlantic City Pageant's Golden Mermaid trophy; pageant officials later dubbed her the first Miss America.

19303M begins marketing Scotch transparent tape.

1952 – The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation makes its first televised broadcast on the second escape of the Boyd Gang.

1966 – The landmark American science fiction television series Star Trek premieres with its first-aired episode, "The Man Trap".

1974Watergate scandal: US President Gerald Ford signs the pardon of Richard Nixon for any crimes Nixon may have committed while in office.

1975Gays in the military: US Air Force Tech Sergeant Leonard Matlovich, a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, appears in his Air Force uniform on the cover of Time magazine with the headline "I Am A Homosexual". He is given a general discharge, later upgraded to honorable.

1988 – Yellowstone National Park is closed for the first time in U.S. history due to ongoing fires.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1841Antonín Dvořák, Czech composer and academic (d. 1904)

1873Alfred Jarry, French author and playwright (d. 1907)

1889Robert A. Taft, American lawyer and politician (d. 1953)

1897Jimmie Rodgers, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1933)

1900 – Claude Pepper, American lawyer and politician (d. 1989)

1921Harry Secombe, Welsh-English actor (d. 2001)

1922Sid Caesar, American comic actor and writer (d. 2014)

1922 – Lyndon LaRouche, American politician and activist, founded the LaRouche movement (d. 2019)

1925 – Peter Sellers, English actor and comedian (d. 1980)

1930Nguyễn Cao Kỳ, Vietnamese general and politician, 16th Prime Minister of the Republic of Vietnam (d. 2011)

1932Patsy Cline, American singer-songwriter and pianist (d. 1963)

1933Asha Bhosle, Indian singer

1933 – Eric Salzman, American composer, producer, and critic (d. 2017)

1937 – Barbara Frum, American-Canadian journalist (d. 1992)

1938Adrian Cronauer, American sergeant and radio host (d. 2018)

1938 – Sam Nunn, American lawyer and politician

1939 – Guitar Shorty, American singer and guitarist

1940 – Jack Prelutsky, American author and poet

1941Bernie Sanders, American politician

1942 – Sal Valentino, American rock singer-songwriter and guitarist

1945 – Ron "Pigpen" McKernan, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player (d. 1973)

1947 – Ann Beattie, American novelist and short story writer

1954 – Ruby Bridges, American civil rights activist

1954 – Michael Shermer, American historian, author, and academic, founded The Skeptics Society

1960Aimee Mann, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actress

1970Neko Case, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1979Pink, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1987 – Wiz Khalifa, Haitian rapper and actor

Tags

Almanac from KALW Almanac from KALW
Kevin Vance
Kevin Vance created a program of folk music for KALW, A Patchwork Quilt, in October 1991. He grew up in Berkeley during the 1960s and '70s and spent his years learning in public schools, community colleges, bookstores, libraries, and non-commercial radio stations, as well as from the people around him. When he's not on the radio, then he's selling books, taking care of his family, listening to music, entering stuff into a computer, or taking a class.
See stories by Kevin Vance