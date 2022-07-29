Almanac - Friday 7/29/22

Today is Friday, the 29th of July of 2022,

July 29 is the 210th day of the year

155 days remain until the end of the year.

55 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 6:11:07 am

and the sun will set tonight at 8:20:39 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 9 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:53 pm.

The first low tide was this hour at 6:14 am at -0.41 feet

The first high tide will be this afternoon at 1:15 pm at 4.89 feet

The next low tide will be this evening at 6:01 pm at 3.00 feet

The final high tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 11:40 pm at 6.09 feet

Today is…

International Tiger Day

National Cheese Sacrifice Purchase Day

National Chicken Wing Day

National Get Gnarly Day

National Lasagna Day

National Lipstick Day

National Talk in an Elevator Day

Rain Day

System Administrator Appreciation Day

Today is also…

Somer's Day in in Bermuda

Mohun Bagan Day in India

National Anthem Day in Romania

National Thai Language Day in Thailand

Ólavsøka or Olsok, opening of the Løgting session in the Faroe Islands and the Nordic countries

The Moon is currently 0.8% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent

We will have the First Quarter Moon in 7 days days next Friday the 5th of August of 2022 at 4:06 am

On this day in history…

1818 – French physicist Augustin Fresnel submits his prizewinning "Memoir on the Diffraction of Light", precisely accounting for the limited extent to which light spreads into shadows, and thereby demolishing the oldest objection to the wave theory of light.

1836 – Inauguration of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France.

1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell sets up the Brownsea Island Scout camp in Poole Harbour on the south coast of England. The camp runs from August 1 to August 9 and is regarded as the foundation of the Scouting movement.

1945 – The BBC Light Programme radio station is launched for mainstream light entertainment and music.

1957 – Tonight Starring Jack Paar premieres on NBC with Jack Paar beginning the modern day talk show.

1958 – U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower signs into law the National Aeronautics and Space Act, which creates the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

1981 – A worldwide television audience of over 700 million people watch the wedding of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1805 – Alexis de Tocqueville, French historian and philosopher (d. 1859)

1876 – Maria Ouspenskaya, Russian-American actress and acting teacher (d. 1949)

1878 – Don Marquis, American author, poet, and playwright (d. 1937)

1900 – Don Redman, American composer, and bandleader (d. 1964)

1905 – Clara Bow, American actress (d. 1965)

1905 – Dag Hammarskjöld, Swedish economist and diplomat, 2nd Secretary-General of the United Nations, Nobel Prize Laureate (d. 1961)

1907 – Melvin Belli, American lawyer (d. 1996)

1909 – Chester Himes, American-Spanish author (d. 1984)

1914 – Irwin Corey, American actor and activist (d. 2017)

1916 – Charlie Christian, American guitarist (d. 1942)

1925 – Mikis Theodorakis, Greek composer (d. 2021)

1932 – Nancy Kassebaum, American businesswoman and politician

1936 – Elizabeth Dole, American lawyer and politician, 20th United States Secretary of Labor

1938 – Peter Jennings, Canadian-American journalist and author (d. 2005)

1953 – Ken Burns, American director and producer

1953 – Frank McGuinness, Irish poet and playwright

1953 – Tim Gunn, American television host and actor

1954 – Patti Scialfa, American musician