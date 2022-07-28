Almanac - Thursday 7/28/22

Today is Thursday, the 28th of July of 2022,

July 28 is the 209th day of the year

156 days remain until the end of the year.

56 days until autumn begins

The sun rose this morning in San Francisco at 6:10:17 am

and sun will set tonight at 8:21:34 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 11 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:55 pm.

The first low tide was at 5:43 am at -0.40 feet

The first high tide will be at 12:47 pm at 4.86 feet

The next low tide at 5:25 pm at 3.13 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:03 pm at 6.21 feet

The Moon is currently 0.2% visible

We have a New Moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon 5th of August of 2022 at 4:06 am in 8 days

Today is…

Buffalo Soldiers Day

Earth Overshoot Day

National Chili Dog Day

National Hamburger Day

National Intern Day

National Milk Chocolate Day

National Refreshment Day

National Waterpark Day

World Nature Conservation Day

Today is also…

Day of Commemoration of the Great Upheaval in Canada

Fiestas Patrias, celebrates the independence of Peru from Spain by General José de San Martín in 1821

Liberation Day in San Marino

Ólavsøka Eve in Faroe Islands

World Hepatitis Day

On this day in history…

1917 – The Silent Parade takes place in New York City, in protest against murders, lynchings, and other violence directed towards African Americans.

1932 – U.S. President Herbert Hoover orders the United States Army to forcibly evict the "Bonus Army" of World War I veterans gathered in Washington, D.C.

1973 – Summer Jam at Watkins Glen: Nearly 600,000 people attend a rock festival at the Watkins Glen International Raceway.

1984 – Olympic Games: Games of the XXIII Olympiad: The summer Olympics were opened in Los Angeles.

1996 – The remains of a prehistoric man are discovered near Kennewick, Washington. Such remains will be known as the Kennewick Man.

2005 – The Provisional Irish Republican Army calls an end to its thirty-year-long armed campaign against British rule in Northern Ireland.

2018 – Australian Wendy Tuck becomes the first woman skipper to win the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1866 – Beatrix Potter, English children's book writer and illustrator (d. 1943)

1887 – Marcel Duchamp, French-American painter and sculptor (d. 1968)

1901 – Rudy Vallée, American actor, singer, and saxophonist (d. 1986)

1902 – Sir Karl Popper, Austrian-English philosopher and academic (d. 1994)

1907 – Earl Tupper, American inventor and businessman, founded Tupperware Brands (d. 1983)

1909 – Malcolm Lowry, English novelist and poet (d. 1957)

1915 – Frankie Yankovic, American polka musician (d. 1998)

1929 – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, American journalist and socialite, 37th First Lady of the United States (d. 1994)

1938 – Alberto Fujimori, Peruvian engineer, academic, and politician, 90th President of Peru

1943 – Mike Bloomfield, American guitarist and songwriter (d. 1981)

1943 – Bill Bradley, American basketball player and politician

1945 – Jim Davis, American cartoonist, created Garfield

1946 – Jonathan Edwards, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1947 – Sally Struthers, American actress

1949 – Vida Blue, American baseball player and sportscaster

1954 – Hugo Chávez, Venezuelan colonel and politician, President of Venezuela (d. 2013)

1990 – Soulja Boy, American rapper, producer, and actor