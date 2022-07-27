Almanac - Tuesday 7/24/22
Today is Wednesday, the 27th of July of 2022,
July 27 is the 208th day of the year
157 days remain until the end of the year.
57 days until autumn begins
the sun rose in San Francisco at 6:09:28 am
and sunset will be at 8:22:28 pm.
We will have 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight today
The solar transit will be at 1:15:58 pm.
the first low tide will be at 4:35 am at -0.24 feet
The first high tide will be at 11:43 am at 4.80 feet
The next low tide at 4:09 pm at 3.31 feet
and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:46 pm at 6.25 feet
Moon: 1.4%
We can call it A New Moon
Today is…
Cross Atlantic Communication Day
National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day
Take Your Houseplants for a Walk Day
Take Your Pants For a Walk Day
Today is also…
Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War in North Korea
Iglesia ni Cristo Day in the Philippines
José Celso Barbosa Day in Puerto Rico
Martyrs and Wounded Soldiers Day in Vietnam
On this day in history…
1789 – The first U.S. federal government agency, the Department of Foreign Affairs, is established (it will be later renamed Department of State).
1866 – The first permanent transatlantic telegraph cable is successfully completed, stretching from Valentia Island, Ireland, to Heart's Content, Newfoundland.
1921 – Researchers at the University of Toronto, led by biochemist Frederick Banting, prove that the hormone insulin regulates blood sugar.
1940 – The animated short A Wild Hare is released, introducing the character of Bugs Bunny.
1974 – Watergate scandal: The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee votes 27 to 11 to recommend the first article of impeachment (for obstruction of justice) against President Richard Nixon.
1990 – The Supreme Soviet of the Belarusian Soviet Republic declares independence of Belarus from the Soviet Union. Until 1996 the day is celebrated as the Independence Day of Belarus; after a referendum held that year the celebration of independence is moved to June 3.
…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with.
1781 – Mauro Giuliani, Italian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1828)
1877 – Ernő Dohnányi, Hungarian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1960)
1922 – Norman Lear, American screenwriter and producer
1927 – Guy Carawan, American singer and musicologist (d. 2015)
1927 – Will Jordan, American comedian and actor (d. 2018)
1931 – Jerry Van Dyke, American actor (d. 2018)
1944 – Bobbie Gentry, American singer-songwriter and guitarist
1948 – Peggy Fleming, American figure skater and sportscaster
1967 – Juliana Hatfield, American singer-songwriter and musician
1972 – Maya Rudolph, American actress