Almanac - Tuesday 7/24/22

Today is Wednesday, the 27th of July of 2022,

July 27 is the 208th day of the year

157 days remain until the end of the year.

57 days until autumn begins

the sun rose in San Francisco at 6:09:28 am

and sunset will be at 8:22:28 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 13 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:58 pm.

the first low tide will be at 4:35 am at -0.24 feet

The first high tide will be at 11:43 am at 4.80 feet

The next low tide at 4:09 pm at 3.31 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:46 pm at 6.25 feet

Moon: 1.4%

We can call it A New Moon

Today is…

Bagpipe Appreciation Day

Cross Atlantic Communication Day

Gary Gygax Day

National Chicken Finger Day

National Crème Brûlée Day

National Korean War Veterans Armistice Day

National Scotch Day

Norfolk Day

Take Your Houseplants for a Walk Day

Take Your Pants For a Walk Day

Walk on Stilts Day

Today is also…

Day of Victory in the Great Fatherland Liberation War in North Korea

Iglesia ni Cristo Day in the Philippines

José Celso Barbosa Day in Puerto Rico

Martyrs and Wounded Soldiers Day in Vietnam

On this day in history…

1789 – The first U.S. federal government agency, the Department of Foreign Affairs, is established (it will be later renamed Department of State).

1866 – The first permanent transatlantic telegraph cable is successfully completed, stretching from Valentia Island, Ireland, to Heart's Content, Newfoundland.

1921 – Researchers at the University of Toronto, led by biochemist Frederick Banting, prove that the hormone insulin regulates blood sugar.

1940 – The animated short A Wild Hare is released, introducing the character of Bugs Bunny.

1974 – Watergate scandal: The House of Representatives Judiciary Committee votes 27 to 11 to recommend the first article of impeachment (for obstruction of justice) against President Richard Nixon.

1990 – The Supreme Soviet of the Belarusian Soviet Republic declares independence of Belarus from the Soviet Union. Until 1996 the day is celebrated as the Independence Day of Belarus; after a referendum held that year the celebration of independence is moved to June 3.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with.

1781 – Mauro Giuliani, Italian singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1828)

1877 – Ernő Dohnányi, Hungarian pianist, composer, and conductor (d. 1960)

1922 – Norman Lear, American screenwriter and producer

1927 – Guy Carawan, American singer and musicologist (d. 2015)

1927 – Will Jordan, American comedian and actor (d. 2018)

1931 – Jerry Van Dyke, American actor (d. 2018)

1944 – Bobbie Gentry, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1948 – Peggy Fleming, American figure skater and sportscaster

1967 – Juliana Hatfield, American singer-songwriter and musician

1972 – Maya Rudolph, American actress