KALW_Morning-Almanac_2021_art.png
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Tuesday 7/19/22

Published July 19, 2022 at 5:55 AM PDT
stickouttongue.jpg
Photeka
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Deer at deer-park near Munich sticking tongue out.

Today is Tuesday, the 19th of July of 2022,

July 19 is the 200th day of the year

165 days remain until the end of the year. 65 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:03:07 am

and sunset will be at 8:28:40 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 25 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:53 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:36 am at 4.80 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:57 am at 0.66 feet

The next high tide will be at 4:46 pm at 5.82 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:20 pm at 1.66 feet

The Moon is currently 61.2% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 20th of July of 2022 at 7:18 am

Today is….

Flight Attendant Safety Professionals' Day

International Retainer Day

National Daiquiri Day

National Flitch Day

National Raspberry Cake Day

National Words With Friends Day

New Friends Day

Stick Out Your Tongue Day

World Product Day

Today is also…

Palace Day

Martyrs' Day in Myanmar

Sandinista Day or Liberation Day in Nicaragua

On this day in history…

AD 64 – The Great Fire of Rome causes widespread devastation and rages on for six days, destroying half of the city.

1848Women's rights: A two-day Women's Rights Convention opens in Seneca Falls, New York.

1900 – The first line of the Paris Métro opens for operation.

1957 – The largely autobiographical novel The Ordeal of Gilbert Pinfold by Evelyn Waugh was published.

1969Chappaquiddick incident: U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy crashes his car into a tidal pond at Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, killing his passenger Mary Jo Kopechne.

1977 – The world's first Global Positioning System (GPS) signal was transmitted from Navigation Technology Satellite 2 (NTS-2) and received at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 12:41 a.m. Eastern time (ET).

1979 – The Sandinista rebels overthrow the government of the Somoza family in Nicaragua..

1980 – Opening of the Summer Olympics in Moscow.

1983 – The first three-dimensional reconstruction of a human head in a CT is published.

1814Samuel Colt, American businessman, founded the Colt's Manufacturing Company (d. 1862)

1834Edgar Degas, French painter, sculptor, and illustrator (d. 1917)

1860Lizzie Borden, American woman, tried and acquitted for the murders of her father and step-mother in 1892 (d. 1927)

1864Fiammetta Wilson, English astronomer (d. 1920)

1868Florence Foster Jenkins, American soprano and educator (d. 1944)

1875Alice Dunbar Nelson, American poet and activist (d. 1935)

1883Max Fleischer, Austrian-American animator and producer (d. 1972)

1893Vladimir Mayakovsky, Russian actor, playwright, and poet (d. 1930)

1898Herbert Marcuse, German-American sociologist and philosopher (d. 1979)

1921Harold Camping, American evangelist, author, radio host (d. 2013)

1922George McGovern, American lieutenant, historian, and politician (d. 2012)

1924 – Arthur Rankin Jr., American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1926Helen Gallagher, American actress, singer, and dancer

1937George Hamilton IV, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2014)

1941Vikki Carr, American singer and actress

1948Keith Godchaux, American keyboard player and songwriter (d. 1980)

1963 – Garth Nix, Australian author

1968 – Jim Norton, American comedian, actor, and author

1976Benedict Cumberbatch, English actor

