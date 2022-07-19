Almanac - Tuesday 7/19/22

Today is Tuesday, the 19th of July of 2022,

July 19 is the 200th day of the year

165 days remain until the end of the year. 65 days until autumn begins

The sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:03:07 am

and sunset will be at 8:28:40 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 25 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:53 pm.

The first high tide was at 3:36 am at 4.80 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:57 am at 0.66 feet

The next high tide will be at 4:46 pm at 5.82 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 11:20 pm at 1.66 feet

The Moon is currently 61.2% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Wednesday the 20th of July of 2022 at 7:18 am

Today is….

Flight Attendant Safety Professionals' Day

International Retainer Day

National Daiquiri Day

National Flitch Day

National Raspberry Cake Day

National Words With Friends Day

New Friends Day

Stick Out Your Tongue Day

World Product Day

Today is also…

Palace Day

Martyrs' Day in Myanmar

Sandinista Day or Liberation Day in Nicaragua

On this day in history…

AD 64 – The Great Fire of Rome causes widespread devastation and rages on for six days, destroying half of the city.

1848 – Women's rights: A two-day Women's Rights Convention opens in Seneca Falls, New York.

1900 – The first line of the Paris Métro opens for operation.

1957 – The largely autobiographical novel The Ordeal of Gilbert Pinfold by Evelyn Waugh was published.

1969 – Chappaquiddick incident: U.S. Senator Ted Kennedy crashes his car into a tidal pond at Chappaquiddick Island, Massachusetts, killing his passenger Mary Jo Kopechne.

1977 – The world's first Global Positioning System (GPS) signal was transmitted from Navigation Technology Satellite 2 (NTS-2) and received at Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at 12:41 a.m. Eastern time (ET).

1979 – The Sandinista rebels overthrow the government of the Somoza family in Nicaragua..

1980 – Opening of the Summer Olympics in Moscow.

1983 – The first three-dimensional reconstruction of a human head in a CT is published.

1814 – Samuel Colt, American businessman, founded the Colt's Manufacturing Company (d. 1862)

1834 – Edgar Degas, French painter, sculptor, and illustrator (d. 1917)

1860 – Lizzie Borden, American woman, tried and acquitted for the murders of her father and step-mother in 1892 (d. 1927)

1864 – Fiammetta Wilson, English astronomer (d. 1920)

1868 – Florence Foster Jenkins, American soprano and educator (d. 1944)

1875 – Alice Dunbar Nelson, American poet and activist (d. 1935)

1883 – Max Fleischer, Austrian-American animator and producer (d. 1972)

1893 – Vladimir Mayakovsky, Russian actor, playwright, and poet (d. 1930)

1898 – Herbert Marcuse, German-American sociologist and philosopher (d. 1979)

1921 – Harold Camping, American evangelist, author, radio host (d. 2013)

1922 – George McGovern, American lieutenant, historian, and politician (d. 2012)

1924 – Arthur Rankin Jr., American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2014)

1926 – Helen Gallagher, American actress, singer, and dancer

1937 – George Hamilton IV, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2014)

1941 – Vikki Carr, American singer and actress

1948 – Keith Godchaux, American keyboard player and songwriter (d. 1980)

1963 – Garth Nix, Australian author

1968 – Jim Norton, American comedian, actor, and author

1976 – Benedict Cumberbatch, English actor