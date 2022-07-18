Almanac - Monday 7/18/22

Today is Monday, the 18th of July of 2022,

July 18 is the 199th day of the year

166 days remain until the end of the year.

The sun will rose in San Francisco at 6:02:21 am

and sun will set tonight at 8:29:19 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 26 minutes of daylight today.

Solar noon will be at 1:15:50 pm.

The first high tide will be at 2:30 am at 5.51 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:10 am at -0.07 feet

The next high tide at 4:02 pm at 5.70 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:06 pm at 2.01 feet

The Moon is currently 71.3% visible

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days Wednesday the 20th of July of 2022 at 7:18 am

Today is…

Global Hug Your Kids Day

Insurance Nerd Day

National Caviar Day

National Get Out of the Doghouse Day

National Sour Candy Day

Perfect Family Day

World Listening Day

Today is also…

Constitution Day in Uruguay

Nelson Mandela International Day

On this day in history…

1334 – The bishop of Florence blesses the first foundation stone for the new campanile (bell tower) of the Florence Cathedral, designed by the artist Giotto di Bondone.

1914 – The U.S. Congress forms the Aviation Section, U.S. Signal Corps, giving official status to aircraft within the U.S. Army for the first time.

1968 – Intel is founded in Mountain View, California.

1976 – Nadia Comăneci becomes the first person in Olympic Games history to score a perfect 10 in gymnastics at the 1976 Summer Olympics.

1992 – A picture of Les Horribles Cernettes was taken, which became the first ever photo posted to the World Wide Web.

and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to you! You share this special day with…

1906 – S. I. Hayakawa, Canadian-American academic and politician (d. 1992)

1906 – Clifford Odets, American director, playwright, and screenwriter (d. 1963)

1908 – Peace Pilgrim, American mystic and activist (d. 1981)

1909 – Andrei Gromyko, Belarusian-Russian economist and politician, Soviet Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1989)

1911 – Hume Cronyn, Canadian-American actor, producer, and screenwriter (d. 2003)

1913 – Red Skelton, American actor and comedian (d. 1997)

1918 – Nelson Mandela, South African lawyer and politician, 1st President of South Africa, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)

1927 – Kurt Masur, German conductor and educator (d. 2015)

1929 – Screamin' Jay Hawkins, American R&B singer-songwriter, musician, and actor (d. 2000)

1933 – Yevgeny Yevtushenko, Russian poet and playwright (d. 2017)

1937 – Hunter S. Thompson, American journalist and author (d. 2005)

1939 – Dion DiMucci, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1940 – James Brolin, American actor

1941 – Lonnie Mack, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 2016)

1941 – Martha Reeves, American singer and politician

1947 – Steve Forbes, American publisher and politician

1950 – Richard Branson, English businessman, founded Virgin Group

1954 – Ricky Skaggs, American singer-songwriter, mandolin player, and producer

1967 – Vin Diesel, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1969 – Elizabeth Gilbert, American author

1975 – M.I.A., English rapper and producer

1980 – Kristen Bell, American actress