Almanac - Friday 7/15/22

Today is Friday, the 15th of July of 2022

July 15 is the 196th day of the year

169 days remain until the end of the year.

69 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:00:10 am

and the sun will set tonight at 8:31:05 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 30 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:37 pm.

The first low tide will be at 6:52 am at -1.58 feet

The first high tide will be at 1:53 pm at 5.53 feet

The final low tide at Ocean Beach this evening will be at 6:46 pm at 2.71 feet

The Moon is currently 95.1% visible

It’s a waning gibbous moon

We’ll have a Last Quarter Moon in 5 days on Wednesday the 20th of July of 2022 at 7:18 am

Today is…

Gummi Worm Day

I Love Horses Day

National Be a Dork Day

National Give Something Away Day

National Pet Fire Safety Day

National Respect Canada Day

National Tapioca Pudding Day

Orange Chicken Day

Saint Swithin's Day

Today is also…

Bon Festival in the Kantō region in Japan

Elderly Men Day in Kiribati

Festival of Santa Rosalia in Palermo, Sicily

Sultan's Birthday in Brunei Darussalam

On this day in history…

1834 – The Spanish Inquisition is officially disbanded after nearly 356 years.

1910 – In his book Clinical Psychiatry, Emil Kraepelin gives a name to Alzheimer's disease, naming it after his colleague Alois Alzheimer.

1916 – In Seattle, Washington, William Boeing and George Conrad Westervelt incorporate Pacific Aero Products (later renamed Boeing).

1955 – Eighteen Nobel laureates sign the Mainau Declaration against nuclear weapons, later co-signed by thirty-four others.

2002 – "American Taliban" John Walker Lindh pleads guilty to supplying aid to the enemy and possession of explosives during the commission of a felony.

2003 – AOL Time Warner disbands Netscape. The Mozilla Foundation is established on the same day.

2006 – Twitter, later one of the largest social media platforms in the world, is launched.

2012 – South Korean rapper Psy releases his hit single Gangnam Style.

2016 – Factions of the Turkish Armed Forces attempt a coup.

And if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with…

1606 – Rembrandt, Dutch painter and etcher (d. 1669)

1796 – Thomas Bulfinch, American mythologist (d. 1867)

1892 – Walter Benjamin, German philosopher and critic (d. 1940)

1919 – Iris Murdoch, Anglo-Irish British novelist and philosopher (d. 1999)

1925 – D. A. Pennebaker, American documentary filmmaker (d. 2019)

1929 – Francis Bebey, Cameroonian-French guitarist (d. 2001)

1930 – Jacques Derrida, Algerian-French philosopher and academic (d. 2004)

1931 – Clive Cussler, American archaeologist and author (d. 2020)

1938 – Barry Goldwater, Jr., American lawyer and politician

1944 – Millie Jackson, American singer-songwriter

1946 – Linda Ronstadt, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1947 – Roky Erickson, American singer-songwriter and musician (d. 2019)

1949 – Richard Russo, American novelist, short story writer, and screenwriter

1950 – Arianna Huffington, Greek-American journalist and publisher

1951 – Gregory Isaacs, Jamaican-English singer-songwriter (d. 2010)

1951 – Jesse Ventura, American wrestler, actor, and politician, 38th Governor of Minnesota

1953 – Jean-Bertrand Aristide, Haitian priest and politician, 49th President of Haiti

1953 – Alicia Bridges, American singer-songwriter

1956 – Joe Satriani, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1961 – Scott Ritter, American soldier and international weapons inspector

1961 – Forest Whitaker, American actor

1963 – Brigitte Nielsen, Danish-Italian actress

1966 – Jason Bonham, English singer-songwriter and drummer

1976 – Gabriel Iglesias, Mexican-American comedian and voice actor