Almanac - Friday 6/24/22

Today is Friday, the 24th of June of 2022

June 24 is the 175th day of the year

190 days remain until the end of the year.

90 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:48:58 am

and the sun will set at 8:35:55 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:12:26 pm.

The first low tide will be at 2:56 am at 0.33 feet

The first high tide will be at 9:19 am at 4.08 feet

The next low tide at 2:05 pm at 2.29 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 8:23 pm at 6.20 feet

The Moon is 25.1% visible

It’s a Waning Crescent moon

We’ll have a New Moon in 4 days on Tuesday the 28th of June of 2022 at 7:52 pm

Today is…

Celebration of the Senses

International Fairy Day

Museum Comes To Life Day

National Food Truck Day

National Pralines Day

Swim a Lap Day

Take Your Dog to Work Day

World UFO Day

Today is also…

Army Day or Battle of Carabobo Day in Venezuela

Bannockburn Day in Scotland

Inti Raymi, a winter solstice festival and a New Year in the Andes of the Southern Hemisphere

St John's Day and the second day of the Midsummer celebrations

Enyovden in Bulgaria

Jaanipäev in Estonia

Jāņi in Latvia

Jónsmessa in Iceland

Midsummer Day in England

Saint Jonas' Festival or Joninės in Lithuania

Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day in Quebec

Sânziene in the western Carpathian Mountains of Romania

Wattah Wattah Festival in The Philippines

Fors Fortuna, ancient Roman festival to Fortuna

On this day in history…

1312 BC – Mursili II launches a campaign against the Kingdom of Azzi-Hayasa.

1374 – A sudden outbreak of St. John's Dance causes people in the streets of Aachen, Germany, to experience hallucinations and begin to jump and twitch uncontrollably until they collapse from exhaustion.

1880 – First performance of O Canada at the Congrès national des Canadiens-Français. The song would later become the national anthem of Canada.

1916 – Mary Pickford becomes the first female film star to sign a million-dollar contract.

1922 – The American Professional Football Association is renamed the National Football League.

1938 – Pieces of a meteorite land near Chicora, Pennsylvania. The meteorite is estimated to have weighed 450 metric tons when it hit the Earth's atmosphere and exploded.

1943 – US military police attempt to arrest a black soldier in Bamber Bridge, England, sparking the Battle of Bamber Bridge mutiny that leaves one dead and seven wounded.

1947 – Kenneth Arnold makes the first widely reported UFO sighting near Mount Rainier, Washington.

1957 – In Roth v. United States, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that obscenity is not protected by the First Amendment.

1995 – Rugby World Cup: South Africa defeats New Zealand and Nelson Mandela presents Francois Pienaar with the Webb Ellis Cup in an iconic post-apartheid moment.

2004 – In New York, capital punishment is declared unconstitutional.

2010 – At Wimbledon, John Isner of the United States defeats Nicolas Mahut of France, in the longest match in professional tennis history.

2010 – Julia Gillard assumes office as the first female Prime Minister of Australia.

2013 – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is found guilty of abusing his power and engaging in sex with an underage prostitute, and is sentenced to seven years in prison.

2021 – The Champlain Towers South condominium in Surfside, Florida suffers a sudden partial collapse, killing 98 people inside.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with….

1842 – Ambrose Bierce, American short story writer, essayist, and journalist (d. 1914)

1893 – Roy O. Disney, American businessman, co-founded The Walt Disney Company (d. 1971)

1895 – Jack Dempsey, American boxer and soldier (d. 1983)

1901 – Harry Partch, American composer and theorist (d. 1974)

1935 – Terry Riley, American composer and educator

1936 – Robert Downey Sr., American actor and director (d. 2021)[17][18]

1937 – Anita Desai, Indian-American author and academic

1938 – Lawrence Block, American author

1941 – Julia Kristeva, Bulgarian-French psychoanalyst and author

1942 – Arthur Brown, English rock singer-songwriter

1942 – Mick Fleetwood, English-American drummer

1944 – Jeff Beck, English guitarist and songwriter

1945 – George Pataki, American lawyer and politician, 53rd Governor of New York

1946 – Robert Reich, American economist and politician, 22nd United States Secretary of Labor

1979 – Mindy Kaling, American actress and producer

1986 – Solange Knowles, American singer-songwriter and actress