Almanac - Friday 5/20/22

Today is Friday, the 20th of May of 2022,

May 20 is the 140th day of the year

225 days remain until the end of the year.

32 days until summer begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 5:55:39 am

and sunset will be at 8:18:01 pm.

Today we will have 14 hours and 22 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:06:50 pm.

The first high tide will be at 1:50 am at 6.16 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:11 am at -1.28 feet

The next high tide at 4:38 pm at 4.81 feet

and the final low tide tonight at Ocean Beach will be at 9:23 pm at 3.17 feet

Moon: 75.1%

It’s a Waning Gibbous moon

We’ll have the Last Quarter Moon in 2 days on Sunday the 22th of May of 2022 at 11:43 am

Today is…

Be a Millionaire Day

Eliza Doolittle Day

Endangered Species Day

Flower Day

International Clinical Trials Day

International Red Sneakers Day

International Virtual Assistants Day

NASCAR Day

National Bike to Work Day

National Defense Transportation Day

National Pizza Party Day

National Quiche Lorraine Day

National Rescue Dog Day

O. Henry Pun-off Day

Pick Strawberries Day

Weights and Measures Day

World Autoimmune Arthritis Day

World Bee Day

Today is also…

Day of Remembrance in Cambodia

Emancipation Day in Florida

European Maritime Day

Independence Restoration Day, celebrates the independence of East Timor from Indonesia in 2002.

Josephine Baker Day celebrated by the NAACP

National Awakening Day in Indonesia

Indonesian Doctor Day

National Day in Cameroon

World Metrology Day

On this day in history…

1609 – Shakespeare's sonnets are first published in London, perhaps illicitly, by the publisher Thomas Thorpe.

1862 – U.S. President Abraham Lincoln signs the Homestead Act into law, opening 84 million acres of public land to settlers.

1873 – Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis receive a U.S. patent for blue jeans with copper rivets.

1875 – Signing of the Metre Convention by 17 nations leading to the establishment of the International System of Units.

1883 – Krakatoa begins to erupt; the volcano explodes three months later, killing more than 36,000 people.

1891 – History of cinema: The first public display of Thomas Edison's prototype kinetoscope.

1902 – Cuba gains independence from the United States. Tomás Estrada Palma becomes the country's first President.

1932 – Amelia Earhart takes off from Newfoundland to begin the world's first solo nonstop flight across the Atlantic Ocean by a female pilot, landing in Ireland the next day.

1983 – First publications of the discovery of the HIV virus that causes AIDS in the journal Science by a team of French scientists including Françoise Barré-Sinoussi, Jean-Claude Chermann, and Luc Montagnier.

2011 – Mamata Banerjee is sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, the first woman to hold this post.

2019 – The International System of Units (SI): The base units are redefined, making the international prototype of the kilogram obsolete.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1799 – Honoré de Balzac, French novelist and playwright (d. 1850)

1806 – John Stuart Mill, English economist, civil servant, and philosopher (d. 1873)

1818 – William Fargo, American businessman and politician, co-founded Wells Fargo and American Express (d. 1881)

1882 – Sigrid Undset, Danish-Norwegian novelist, essayist, and translator, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1949)

1908 – James Stewart, American actor (d. 1997)

1915 – Moshe Dayan, Israeli general and politician, 5th Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs (d. 1981)

1944 – Joe Cocker, English singer-songwriter (d. 2014)

1946 – Cher, American singer-songwriter, producer, and actress

1958 – Ron Reagan, American journalist and radio host

1972 – Busta Rhymes, American rapper, producer, and actor