Almanac - Wednesday 4/13/22

Today is Wednesday, the 13th of April, 2022

April 13 is the 103rd day of the year

262 days remain until the end of the year.

69 days until summer begins

The sun rose this morning at 6:36:49 am

and sunset will be at 7:44:42 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 7 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:10:45 pm.

The first low tide was at 3:22 am at 1.76 feet

The first high tide will be at 8:59 am at 4.99 feet

The next low tide at 3:29 pm at 0.16 feet

and the final high tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be 10:04 pm at 5.15 feet

The Moon is currently 87.1% visible

It’s a Waxing Gibbous moon

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days Saturday the 16th of April of 2022 at 11:55 am

Today is…

Holy Wednesday

International Day of Pink

International FND Awareness Day

National Bookmobile Day

National Make Lunch Count Day

National Peach Cobbler Day

School Librarians' Day

Scrabble Day

Thomas Jefferson Day

Today is also…

Katyn Memorial Day in Poland

South and Southeast Asian New Year

Teacher's Day in Ecuador

Unfairly Prosecuted Persons Day in Slovakia

1699 – The Sikh religion was formalised as the Khalsa – the brotherhood of Warrior-Saints – by Guru Gobind Singh in northern India, in accordance with the Nanakshahi calendar.

1742 – George Frideric Handel's oratorio Messiah makes its world premiere in Dublin, Ireland.

1870 – The New York City Metropolitan Museum of Art is founded.

1953 – CIA director Allen Dulles launches the mind-control program Project MKUltra.

1958 – American pianist Van Cliburn is awarded first prize at the inaugural International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow.

1964 – At the Academy Awards, Sidney Poitier becomes the first African-American male to win the Best Actor award for the 1963 film Lilies of the Field.

1970 – An oxygen tank aboard the Apollo 13 Service Module explodes, putting the crew in great danger and causing major damage to the Apollo command and service module (codenamed "Odyssey") while en route to the Moon.

1976 – The United States Treasury Department reintroduces the two-dollar bill as a Federal Reserve Note on Thomas Jefferson's 233rd birthday as part of the United States Bicentennial celebration.

1997 – Tiger Woods becomes the youngest golfer to win the Masters Tournament.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share birthday cake with…

1570 – Guy Fawkes, English soldier, member of the Gunpowder Plot (probable; d. 1606)

1743 – Thomas Jefferson, American lawyer and politician, 3rd President of the United States (d. 1826)

1866 – Butch Cassidy, American criminal (d. 1908)

1885 – György Lukács, Hungarian philosopher and critic (d. 1971)

1901 – Jacques Lacan, French psychiatrist and psychoanalyst (d. 1981)

1906 – Samuel Beckett, Irish novelist, poet, and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1989)

1907 – Harold Stassen, American lawyer and politician, 25th Governor of Minnesota (d. 2001)

1909 – Eudora Welty, American short story writer and novelist (d. 2001)

1919 – Madalyn Murray O'Hair, American activist, founded American Atheists (d. 1995)

1922 – Julius Nyerere, Tanzanian politician and teacher, 1st President of Tanzania (d. 1999)

1923 – Don Adams, American actor and director (d. 2005)

1924 – Jack T. Chick, American author, illustrator, and publisher (d. 2016)

1932 – Orlando Letelier, Chilean-American economist and politician, Chilean Minister of National Defense (d. 1976)

1939 – Seamus Heaney, Irish poet and playwright, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2013)

1940 – Lester Chambers, American singer and musician

1942 – Bill Conti, American composer and conductor

1946 – Al Green, American singer-songwriter, producer, and pastor

1949 – Christopher Hitchens, English-American essayist, literary critic, and journalist (d. 2011)

1950 – Ron Perlman, American actor

1963 – Garry Kasparov, Russian chess player and author

1982 – Nellie McKay, British-American singer-songwriter, musician, and actress