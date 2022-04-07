© 2021 KALW
Almanac from KALW

Almanac - Thursday 4/7/22

Published April 7, 2022 at 5:52 AM PDT
Veggie Burrito

Today is Thursday, the 7th of April, 2022

April 7 is the 97th day of the year

268 days remain until the end of the year.

75 days until summer begins

The sun just rose at 6:45:29 am

and sunset will be at 7:39:13 pm.

Today we will have 12 hours and 53 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 1:12:21 pm.

The first high tide was at 2:38 am at 5.13 feet

The first low tide will be at 10:11 am at 0.37 feet

The next high tide will be at 6:11 pm at 3.99 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 10:17 pm at 3.43 feet

The Moon is currently 33.4% visible

It’s a Waxing Crescent moon

We’ll have the First Quarter Moon in 2 days on Friday the 8th of April of 2022 at 11:47 pm

Today is…

International Beaver Day

International Snailpapers Day

Metric System Day

National Alcohol Screening Day

National Beer Day

National Burrito Day

National Coffee Cake Day

National Making The First Move Day

National No Housework Day

National Pet Health Insurance Day

Public Television Day Flag Day in Slovenia

Genocide Memorial Day in Rwanda

International Day of Reflection on the 1994 Rwanda Genocide

Motherhood and Beauty Day in Armenia

Sheikh Abeid Amani Karume Day in Tanzania

Empowered Women Entrepreneurs Day

Women's Day in Mozambique

World Health Day

World Health Organization Day

On This Day in history….

1724 – Premiere performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's St John Passion, BWV 245, at St. Nicholas Church, Leipzig.

1805 – German composer Ludwig van Beethoven premieres his Third Symphony, at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna.

1906Mount Vesuvius erupts and devastates Naples.

1922Teapot Dome scandal: United States Secretary of the Interior Albert B. Fall leases federal petroleum reserves to private oil companies on excessively generous terms.

1927AT&T transmits the first long-distance public television broadcast (from Washington, D.C., to New York City, displaying the image of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover).

1933Prohibition in the United States is repealed for beer of no more than 3.2% alcohol by weight, eight months before the ratification of the Twenty-first Amendment to the United States Constitution. (Now celebrated as National Beer Day in the United States.)

1940Booker T. Washington becomes the first African American to be depicted on a United States postage stamp.

1943 – The National Football League makes helmets mandatory.

1948 – The World Health Organization is established by the United Nations.

1954 – United States President Dwight D. Eisenhower gives his "domino theory" speech during a news conference.

1964IBM announces the System/360.

1965 – Representatives of the National Congress of American Indians testify before members of the US Senate in Washington, D.C. against the termination of the Colville tribe.

1969 – The Internet's symbolic birth date: Publication of RFC 1, a Request For Comments.

1978 – Development of the neutron bomb is canceled by President Jimmy Carter.

1988 – Soviet Defense Minister Dmitry Yazov orders the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan.

1990 – John Poindexter is convicted for his role in the Iran–Contra affair.

2020COVID-19 pandemic: China ends its lockdown in Wuhan.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday to You! You share your special day with…

1506Francis Xavier, Spanish missionary and saint, co-founded the Society of Jesus (d. 1552)

1770William Wordsworth, English poet (d. 1850)

1860Will Keith Kellogg, American businessman, founded the Kellogg Company (d. 1951)

1890 – Marjory Stoneman Douglas, American journalist and activist (d. 1998)

1893Allen Dulles, American lawyer and diplomat, 5th Director of Central Intelligence (d. 1969)

1897 – Walter Winchell, American journalist and radio host (d. 1972)

1908Percy Faith, Canadian composer, conductor, and bandleader (d. 1976)

1915 – Billie Holiday, American singer-songwriter and actress (d. 1959)

1920Ravi Shankar, Indian-American sitar player and composer (d. 2012)

1922Mongo Santamaría, Cuban-American drummer (d. 2003)

1927Babatunde Olatunji, Nigerian-American drummer, educator, and activist (d. 2003)

1928James Garner, American actor, singer, and producer (d. 2014)

1931 – Daniel Ellsberg, American activist and author

1935Bobby Bare, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1935 – Hodding Carter III, American journalist and politician, Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs

1938Jerry Brown, American lawyer and politician, 34th and 39th Governor of California

1938 – Spencer Dryden, American drummer (d. 2005)

1938 – Freddie Hubbard, American trumpet player and composer (d. 2008)

1939Francis Ford Coppola, American director, producer, and screenwriter

1939 – David Frost, English journalist and game show host (d. 2013)

1948John Oates, American singer-songwriter guitarist, and producer

1951 – Janis Ian, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1954Jackie Chan, Hong Kong martial artist, actor, stuntman, director, producer, and screenwriter

1964 – Russell Crowe, New Zealand-Australian actor

1971Guillaume Depardieu, French actor (d. 2008)

